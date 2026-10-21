Yogi Adityanath stops Vijayadashami procession as ambulance gets stuck in crowd

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath stopped the traditional Vijayadashami procession near Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur on Tuesday evening after an ambulance carrying a critically ill patient became stuck in the crowd.

Adityanath was leading the procession in his capacity as Gorakshpeethadhishwar when the ambulance arrived near the temple’s main gate. A large number of devotees had gathered in the area, while security arrangements and the movement of the procession left limited space for vehicles.

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After hearing the ambulance siren, the chief minister instructed security personnel to clear a path for the vehicle. The procession was brought to a halt, allowing the ambulance to move through the crowd. It resumed along its designated route only after the vehicle had passed.

The incident took place during the Vijayadashami celebrations at Gorakhnath Temple, where the traditional procession was moving ahead amid a large gathering of devotees.

Ambulance allowed through during procession The ambulance was carrying a critically ill patient and had become stuck near the temple’s main entrance. The vehicle could not move forward through the gathering, prompting the intervention.

Adityanath directed his security personnel to make way for the ambulance as soon as he heard its siren. The personnel stopped the procession and cleared the road to allow the emergency vehicle to pass.

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People gathered at the site, including devotees, also cooperated by making space for the ambulance. The vehicle moved through the area without obstruction despite the crowd and the limited room available.

The procession resumed after the ambulance had moved ahead. The temporary halt allowed the vehicle to continue its journey before the religious procession proceeded along its planned route.

The decision meant that the procession was paused to allow the ambulance to pass through the crowded stretch. The patient’s need for medical assistance took priority while security personnel and members of the public worked to clear the route.

The incident has also highlighted the cooperation of security personnel, devotees and other people present at the spot. Their actions enabled the ambulance to pass through the crowded stretch before the procession resumed. Large public gatherings can make it difficult for emergency vehicles to move through crowded routes, particularly near entrances and other areas with limited space. Religious processions often draw large numbers of people, making access for ambulances and other emergency services an important consideration.

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In this instance, the procession was temporarily stopped to clear the way for an ambulance carrying a patient described as critically ill. The vehicle passed through the area before the procession continued along its designated route.