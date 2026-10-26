Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate UP projects worth ₹411 crore, GCC summit in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday outlined the state's focus on infrastructure, investment and innovation, announcing development projects worth more than ₹411 crore for the Bilhaur and Bithoor assembly constituencies in Kanpur Nagar. He is also scheduled to inaugurate the GCC Innovation Summit 2026 in Lucknow on October 26.

In a post on social media platform X, Adityanath said 48 projects would be inaugurated or have their foundation stones laid in Bithoor on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. The programme will also include the distribution of certificates to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

The chief minister said expanding public facilities, encouraging investment and promoting innovation were central to the state's development agenda. He linked these priorities to the objective of creating new opportunities for young people within Uttar Pradesh.

The GCC summit, meanwhile, is expected to provide a platform for engagement with global companies and universities. Adityanath said memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to be signed with these institutions would create possibilities in technical research, innovation and high-skilled employment.

Infrastructure and welfare projects planned for Kanpur The 48 development projects announced for Bilhaur and Bithoor have a combined estimated value of more than ₹411 crore. The programme is scheduled to take place in Bithoor, a site associated with Maharishi Valmiki, on October 26.

Adityanath said the projects reflected the government's focus on improving public facilities and taking development benefits to people. Certificates will also be distributed to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes during the event. The announcement did not specify the individual projects, their sector-wise allocation or the number of beneficiaries expected to receive certificates.

The chief minister described the day's programmes as part of a wider development approach that combines public infrastructure with opportunities created through investment and innovation. He said the government's aim was to ensure that development reached the last person in society.

Adityanath also drew a connection between the observance of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti and the state's efforts to build a modern economy. He said Valmiki's Ramayana had carried the ideals of Lord Ram and Ram Rajya across generations, while the state was now seeking to use science and technology to create new opportunities for its young population.

GCC summit to strengthen technology and innovation ecosystem The GCC Innovation Summit 2026 in Lucknow is expected to focus on global capability centres, technology, research and innovation. According to Adityanath, proposed MoUs with global companies and universities would help expand technical research and create opportunities in high-skilled employment.

He said Uttar Pradesh was building on improvements in connectivity, electronics manufacturing, digital infrastructure and investment-oriented policies to develop its economic potential. The chief minister described the state as an emerging hub in India's electronics ecosystem and said it was seeking to become a more prominent participant in the knowledge-based economy.

Adityanath also referred to India's position as a global centre for GCCs, attributing the country's progress in this area to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He said the summit would provide an opportunity to connect the state's talent and capabilities with global technology and business networks.

The chief minister criticised the period before 2017, alleging that investment and employment opportunities had not kept pace with the state's industrial and technological potential. He said the current approach sought to address this through infrastructure, policy support and innovation.