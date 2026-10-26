Yogi Adityanath urges youth to reject discrimination on Valmiki Jayanti

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has urged young people to reject discrimination and help build a society based on equality, social harmony and justice in a message marking Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.

Adityanath described Maharishi Valmiki as a guide for both Indian culture and humanity. He said the Ramayana conveys the values of truth, righteousness, dignity and duty, while Lord Ram’s character offers a vision of society founded on love, justice, harmony and fraternity.

The chief minister said social divisions could be overcome only when people moved beyond distinctions of high and low in their thinking. He called on young people to take a pledge against discrimination of any kind and to incorporate the ideals of Lord Ram into their lives.

The message also highlighted the Uttar Pradesh government's stated efforts to promote Valmiki's legacy, develop sites associated with the sage and extend welfare measures to disadvantaged communities.

Ramayana cited as a message of social equality Adityanath referred to the friendship between Lord Ram and Nishadraj Guha to illustrate the importance of equality and mutual respect. He cited the Ramayana line, “Tatra Raja Guho Nama Ramasyaatmasamah Sakha”, which refers to Guha as a close friend of Ram.

The chief minister said the relationship demonstrated that respect and equality should take precedence over social identity. He argued that removing mental barriers based on social hierarchy was essential to building an inclusive society.

His message connected the teachings of Maharishi Valmiki with the idea of social justice, asking young people to work towards a society where people from different backgrounds are treated with dignity. The emphasis was on fraternity and equal treatment rather than divisions based on community or status.

Adityanath also described the Ramayana as a source of guidance on truth, duty and moral conduct. Through Lord Ram's character, he said, the epic presents ideals that can inform the creation of a society rooted in justice and social harmony.

State cites measures for disadvantaged sections Adityanath said the state government had taken steps to spread Maharishi Valmiki's teachings and develop places associated with his life and legacy. These include initiatives to develop the sage's meditation site in Chitrakoot and conservation and tourism-related work at the Valmiki Ashram in Bithoor.

He also cited the naming of Ayodhya's international airport after Maharishi Valmiki as a step recognising the sage's contribution. The public holiday observed on Valmiki Jayanti, he said, reflected respect for the figure.

The chief minister referred to government initiatives aimed at improving the social and economic conditions of disadvantaged and backward communities. These include measures for the welfare, safety and dignity of sanitation workers, as well as the granting of revenue village status to Van Tangiya settlements.

He said government schemes were being extended to communities including Musahars, Kol, Tharu and nomadic groups. He also cited the provision of land ownership rights to eligible families from disadvantaged sections, describing it as a means of supporting more secure living conditions.