Yogi Adityanath warns against attempts to create political instability in India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that political power in a democracy must come through the people’s mandate, accusing unnamed forces of attempting to create instability in India. He also alleged that some groups were aspiring for a change of power along the lines of Bangladesh.

Advertisement

In a statement issued on October 16, Adityanath said that young people should be encouraged to contribute to nation-building rather than being drawn into activities that could lead to unrest. He accused certain forces of using the issues of electoral reforms and justice as a pretext to spread instability.

“In a democracy, power comes through the people’s mandate, not through anarchy,” he said, alleging that attempts were being made to place the tools of anarchy in the hands of young people instead of encouraging them to help shape the country’s future.

CM links democratic stability to public trust Adityanath described Indian democracy as being rooted in public trust and said it would withstand attempts to destabilise it. Comparing democracy to a banyan tree, he said that no conspiracy could shake the country's democratic foundations.

Advertisement

“India’s democracy is a mighty banyan tree rooted in public trust. No storm of conspiracies can shake Indian democracy,” the chief minister said.

He alleged that certain political forces were attempting to create instability while raising issues related to electoral reforms and justice. He also referred to Bangladesh while criticising what he described as attempts to bring about a change of power in India.

The statement did not identify the groups or individuals against whom the allegations were directed. It also did not cite specific incidents to substantiate the alleged attempts to create instability.

Adityanath says youth should focus on nation-building The chief minister said young people should play a role in shaping India’s future rather than being used to fulfil the political ambitions of others.

Advertisement

“The youth of the country are meant to shape India’s future, not to satisfy anyone’s hunger for power,” he said.

Adityanath also invoked the mythological figures Marich and Kalanemi to criticise political opponents, saying that people had identified such figures in politics and kept them away from power.

He alleged that some forces were seeking to push the country towards anarchy to gain political control and asserted that such efforts would not succeed.

The remarks placed emphasis on public mandate, democratic stability and youth participation in nation-building. The statement, however, did not offer further details on the alleged political conspiracy or identify those whom the chief minister was referring to.