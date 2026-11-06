Yogi asks people to gift ODOP products this Diwali, cites export share

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged residents to choose locally made products as gifts this Diwali, saying purchases under the state’s One District One Product (ODOP) initiative would support artisans and strengthen the state’s push towards self-reliance.

In a post on social media platform X on Thursday, Adityanath extended festive greetings and asked people to consider the work of local artisans and craftspeople while buying gifts for family and friends. He described Diwali as a festival of warmth, joy and goodwill, and said gifting locally made products would recognise the state’s cultural heritage and the people who sustain its traditional crafts.

ODOP’s export contribution Adityanath said ODOP products account for nearly 50% of Uttar Pradesh’s exports. He also cited 81 Geographical Indication (GI) tags for the state, saying these had helped its distinctive products gain recognition internationally.

The ODOP scheme is intended to promote products associated with individual districts, including traditional crafts and other locally made goods. The chief minister said the initiative had given traditional arts and crafts a wider identity and urged residents to make these products part of their festive gifting.

He said the appeal was also a way to acknowledge the work of artisans, craftspeople and entrepreneurs whose efforts contribute to the state’s product traditions.

Push for local purchases The chief minister linked the appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ call, urging consumers to support locally made goods. He said promoting such products would reinforce the goal of building a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh.

The statement did not provide a breakdown of the export contribution attributed to ODOP products or specify the period covered by the nearly 50% figure. It also did not list the 81 GI-tagged products.