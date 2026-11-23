Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath attended the fifth Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh in Lucknow on Saturday evening, after performing the last rites of his mother, Savitri Devi, in Haridwar earlier in the day. Union minister of state (independent charge) Jayant Chaudhary, who was present at the event, thanked the chief minister for attending despite the personal loss.

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Chaudhary said Adityanath's presence during a difficult time reflected his commitment to public responsibilities. “Even during such a difficult time, CM Yogi came among us and demonstrated his dedication towards the people, setting an outstanding example of devotion to duty before all of us,” he said.

Adityanath's mother passed away on Friday, November 20. At the time, the chief minister was interacting with young people after distributing tablets to them. After completing the programme, he left Gorakhpur and travelled to his ancestral village to pay his last respects to his mother.

On Saturday morning, the last rites of Savitri Devi were performed in Haridwar. Adityanath attended the ceremonies before travelling to Lucknow for the fifth Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at the event, which focused on skill development and the future of young people.

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Jayant Chaudhary comments on chief minister's attendance Chaudhary's remarks at the ceremony centred on Adityanath's decision to attend the programme after the family bereavement. The Union minister expressed gratitude for the chief minister's presence and described it as an example of dedication to duty.

The chief minister welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other guests at the event in Lucknow. His participation came after the day's engagements in Haridwar, where he had attended his mother's last rites. The chief minister's personal loss was visible during the programme, even as he took part in the official proceedings.

The sequence of events began on Friday, when Adityanath was interacting with young people following the distribution of tablets. After receiving news of his mother's death, he concluded the programme and travelled from Gorakhpur to his ancestral village. He then attended the last rites in Haridwar the following morning before returning to Lucknow.

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Chaudhary's public acknowledgement brought attention to the circumstances surrounding the chief minister's attendance at the ceremony. His comments described the decision as a demonstration of commitment towards the people and public duties.

Address highlights skilled youth and their prospects At the fifth Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh, Adityanath addressed the gathering and spoke about the future of young people in Uttar Pradesh. He also discussed how the lives of skilled youth had changed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event provided a platform to discuss skill development and the role of training in shaping opportunities for young people. The chief minister's address focused on the state's youth and the importance of securing a brighter future for them.

The ceremony was attended by the Prime Minister, the chief minister, Union minister Jayant Chaudhary and other guests. Adityanath welcomed the guests and participated in the programme despite having travelled to Haridwar earlier in the day for his mother's last rites.

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The chief minister's attendance and Chaudhary's remarks formed a notable part of the event. The Union minister said that Adityanath had demonstrated dedication to public responsibilities at a time of personal grief.

Following Savitri Devi's death, people extended their support to the chief minister and his family. Prayers were also offered for the departed and for strength for the family as it dealt with the bereavement.