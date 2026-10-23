Yogi calls for accountable administration to deliver public welfare

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the effectiveness of administration rests on the positive changes it brings to people’s lives, placing public servants at the centre of efforts to improve governance and ensure that government schemes reach the most disadvantaged. In a post on X, he extended his wishes for Sadhana Shrankhla-2026, a two-day regional programme being inaugurated in Lucknow with participation from eight states and four Union territories.

The programme, with Union minister of state (independent charge) Jitendra Singh scheduled to attend, comes as the state government highlights administrative reform, institutional capacity and the delivery of public services as key elements of its governance agenda.

Public service and accountability Yogi said efficient, sensitive and accountable public administration was necessary to turn the promise of good governance into public welfare. Public servants, he said, were important agents of change because the reach and impact of government schemes depended on the functioning of the administrative system.

He emphasised that benefits must reach people at the last mile, linking administrative performance to the experience of citizens rather than simply the existence of government programmes. The message places responsiveness and implementation at the heart of the state’s stated approach to governance.

The chief minister also criticised the governments that held office in Uttar Pradesh before 2017, alleging that family-based politics, appeasement and corruption had weakened administrative efficiency and work culture. He cited crime, the influence of mafias, policy apathy and a crisis of identity as factors that, in his view, had held back the state’s potential. These remarks reflect the state government’s political assessment of the period before the BJP came to power.

Reform and development agenda Referring to Mission Karmayogi, Yogi said the central government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance, was working to reshape administrative work culture. He said Uttar Pradesh had shed its earlier “BIMARU” image over the past nine-and-a-half years and was redefining its administrative, economic and institutional structures.

The programme’s focus on public administration comes amid the government’s emphasis on improving institutional performance and aligning officials with broader development priorities. The chief minister framed these efforts within the principle of “minimum government, maximum governance”, which seeks to emphasise effective public service delivery alongside a streamlined role for government.

Yogi said Uttar Pradesh was committed to advancing the goal of a developed India while fulfilling its stated commitment to Antyodaya, or prioritising the welfare of the most disadvantaged. He called on public servants to help translate policy commitments into measurable improvements in citizens’ lives.