Yogi celebrates Diwali with Van Tangiya community, launch 52 projects

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated Diwali with the Van Tangiya community in Jungle Tinkonia, Gorakhpur, on Sunday, where he was scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 52 development projects worth more than ₹82 crore. Kits will also be distributed to beneficiaries of various public welfare schemes during the programme, according to a statement issued on November 8.

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The Chief Minister announced the programme while extending Diwali greetings to people across the state. In a post on X, he said the festival's significance lay in ensuring that the benefits of development reached the last person in society and that every household had happiness, prosperity and respect.

Development projects in Gorakhpur The 52 projects are intended for the Van Tangiya community in Jungle Tinkonia. Their combined value is more than ₹82 crore, according to the statement. Adityanath is scheduled to inaugurate some of the projects and lay the foundation stones for the others during his visit on Sunday.

The programme will include the distribution of kits to beneficiaries of different public welfare schemes. The statement did not specify the schemes involved, the number of beneficiaries or the contents of the kits.

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In his post, the Chief Minister linked the event to the principle of Antyodaya, which emphasises reaching the most disadvantaged sections of society. He said, "The light of development should reach the last person in society and a lamp of happiness, prosperity and respect should shine in every household. This is the true significance of Diwali."

focus on community welfare Adityanath said the government was committed to providing Van Tangiya families with access to education, healthcare and better opportunities for living. The government reiterated its commitment to their welfare.

The Chief Minister extended greetings to people on the occasion of the festival of lights. He wished everyone a happy Diwali.

The visit will combine the festival celebration with the announcement and launch of development works for the community. The projects, welfare-kit distribution and stated focus on education and healthcare form the key elements of the programme outlined by the government.

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The release did not provide details of individual projects, their implementation schedules or the agencies responsible for carrying them out. It also did not specify the allocation across the 52 projects. The stated value covers the projects collectively, while the distribution of kits is planned alongside the inauguration and foundation-laying programme.

The event is scheduled for Sunday in Jungle Tinkonia, where Adityanath will spend Diwali with members of the Van Tangiya community.