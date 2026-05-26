Yogi govt claims national record in power supply as UP meets 31,824 MW peak demand

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said the state had set a new national benchmark in electricity supply after successfully meeting a peak demand of 31,824 MW during severe summer conditions.

Officials said Uttar Pradesh had overtaken Maharashtra in peak demand fulfilment, with Maharashtra supplying 29,463 MW during the same period.

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The record demand was fulfilled at 10:29 pm on May 24, making it the highest electricity supply achieved by any state in the country so far, according to the government.

The state said uninterrupted supply was maintained in major urban centres, tehsils, nagar panchayats, divisional headquarters and industrial areas.

UPPCL Director Distribution Gyanendra Dhar Dwivedi said, “According to information provided by the State Load Dispatch Centre, 24-hour electricity supply was ensured on Sunday in urban areas, tehsils, nagar panchayats, metropolitan cities, divisional headquarters and industries. In Bundelkhand, power supply was cut for only 22 minutes.”

Officials added that rural areas also received electricity beyond the scheduled roster. The state government claimed that villages received an average supply of 22 to 22.5 hours against the fixed rural roster of 18 hours.

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The Director Distribution said, “Rural areas were also provided electricity for an average of 22 to 22.5 hours, while the roster for rural areas is 18 hours.”

Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) and Chairman of UP Power Corporation Dr. Ashish Kumar Goyal said the government had deployed officers and staff on a war footing to maintain uninterrupted electricity supply.

“In compliance with the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, efforts are being made to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to everyone in the state. All officers and employees have been deployed on a war footing for power supply works,” he said.

Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma said the achievement reflected the state’s improved power infrastructure and management capacity.

“Uttar Pradesh has now become the state providing the highest electricity availability in the country,” Sharma said.

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