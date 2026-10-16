Yogi highlights education gains in Uttar Pradesh, targets girls’ welfare

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said women’s health, education and empowerment were essential to securing the country’s present and brightening its future, citing changes in school infrastructure and girls’ access to education under his government.

In a post on X, Adityanath described Maa Skandamata, a form of Maa Bhagwati, as the presiding deity of affection, motherly love and nourishment. He said the goddess’s worship carried a message that the nation’s present would be secure and its future bright when women were healthy, educated and empowered.

The Chief Minister said investment in girls’ education was an investment in their confidence and the state’s future. His post set out improvements in school facilities and lower dropout rates as evidence of changes since 2017.

Claims about the pre-2017 period Adityanath alleged that before 2017, previous governments had focused on nurturing their political families instead of supporting girls. He said maternal health and girls’ education had suffered from neglect and corruption, while poor hospital conditions, medicine shortages and inadequate arrangements for institutional deliveries had contributed to worrying maternal and infant mortality levels.

He said that, over the past nine and a half years, the state government had created a comprehensive framework for safety and welfare, covering a girl’s journey from birth and education to safe motherhood. According to the Chief Minister, many girls had earlier been compelled to leave school because basic facilities were lacking.

These assessments and comparisons were made in the Chief Minister’s post on X. The statement did not provide supporting datasets or further details about the measures used to calculate the reported changes.

School facilities and retention Adityanath said Operation Kayakalp had increased the coverage of basic facilities in primary schools from 36% to more than 96%. He also said the school dropout rate had fallen from 20% to below 3%.

The Chief Minister said Atal Residential Schools were providing modern residential education to girls from workers’ families and disadvantaged communities. He added that Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas had expanded educational facilities up to Class 12, giving girls more opportunities to complete their schooling.

The measures were presented as parts of a broader welfare framework linking girls’ education with maternal health and safe motherhood. Adityanath said investment in education helped build girls’ confidence and strengthen the state’s future.