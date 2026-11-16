Yogi highlights veteran welfare and defence manufacturing in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend an ex-servicemen reunion in Meerut on Saturday, using the event to highlight the state's contribution to the armed forces and outline measures for veterans, Agniveers and families of personnel killed in service.

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In a post on X ahead of the ceremony, Yogi said the state had 5.19 lakh ex-servicemen. With their families, the community numbers an estimated 15 lakh to 20 lakh people, he said, describing it as a symbol of national strength and tradition.

The Chief Minister said nearly 60,000 personnel retire from the armed forces across the country each year, of whom 10,000 to 12,000 are from Uttar Pradesh. He said the annual figure demonstrated the state's contribution to national defence.

Veteran welfare measures Yogi criticised previous governments, alleging that they had left the One Rank, One Pension scheme pending for decades and had not prioritised the recognition of serving soldiers or families of martyrs. He said the Narendra Modi-led government had placed the honour and empowerment of soldiers among its priorities.

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The Chief Minister cited the provision of ₹50 lakh in ex-gratia assistance to the families of martyrs and a government job for one dependent of each martyr. He also listed reservation provisions for Agniveers: 20% in the Uttar Pradesh Police and 5% in Group B posts. According to Yogi, more than 31,700 ex-servicemen have been provided employment.

The measures, presented by the Chief Minister as part of the state and Central governments' support for the military community, cover financial assistance, public employment and access to government positions. The release did not provide a time period or further breakdown for the employment figure.

Defence manufacturing push Yogi also linked veterans' welfare with the state's defence production ambitions. Referring to Operation Sindoor, the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor and BrahMos missile manufacturing in Lucknow, he said Uttar Pradesh was emerging as a centre for defence self-reliance.

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The reunion is scheduled to take place in Meerut, described in the release as the land of revolution. Yogi said the event would allow the government to express its gratitude to ex-servicemen and their families.

He reiterated that honouring soldiers, supporting the families of martyrs and ensuring the welfare of veterans were a national commitment. The Chief Minister's remarks placed the reunion within a broader account of the state's role in national defence, its veteran population and the policy support it says has been extended to military families. The release did not specify the number of families expected to attend or the programme schedule.