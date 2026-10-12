Yogi highlights women’s safety and police representation in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said the state’s approach to women’s safety has evolved into a broader effort to strengthen women’s participation in policing and public life. In a post on X on Monday, he compared the situation before 2017 with the changes he said had taken place over the past nine-and-a-half years.

Adityanath made the remarks on the second day of Sharadiya Navratri, while referring to the worship of Maa Brahmacharini. He said the goddess’s message of penance and resolve showed how determination could help achieve goals that appeared impossible.

Security framework expanded According to the chief minister, a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals, technology-based monitoring, swift police action and public awareness campaigns had played a role in creating a safer environment for women. He said the state had strengthened its women’s safety framework through five phases of Mission Shakti, the Safe City project, Mission Shakti centres and women beat policing.

The initiatives form part of the state government’s stated effort to link women’s safety with empowerment. The chief minister said the journey from security to empowerment was helping advance the goal of “Sashakt Nari, Samriddh Uttar Pradesh”, or empowered women and a prosperous Uttar Pradesh.

The post did not provide separate crime statistics or data to measure the impact of the initiatives. The claims about improvements in safety and the effectiveness of government programmes were presented by Adityanath as part of his assessment of the state’s progress since 2017.

Women’s police strength rises Adityanath said women accounted for 20% reservation in police recruitment and that the women’s police workforce had grown from 10,000 to more than 44,000. He also cited the creation of three women’s Provincial Armed Constabulary battalions named after historical figures associated with women’s courage and resistance.

The battalions are named after Veerangana Uda Devi Pasi in Lucknow, Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Kori in Gorakhpur and Veerangana Avantibai Lodhi in Budaun. The chief minister presented the increase in women personnel and the dedicated battalions as part of the state’s efforts to expand women’s role in law enforcement.

The government has framed women’s safety as a foundation for wider participation in public life, though the post did not outline specific measurable targets for these broader outcomes.