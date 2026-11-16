Yogi Ki Pati completes 50 weeks, government plans exhibition and cultural week

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will release a coffee table book documenting 50 weeks of his ‘Yogi Ki Pati’ public outreach initiative on Monday. He will also virtually inaugurate an exhibition at the 1090 campus in Lucknow, organised by the state's information and public relations department.

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The event marks the completion of 50 weeks of the initiative, which is positioned as a communication channel between the government and residents across Uttar Pradesh. The exhibition will display messages, ideas and public issues covered through the weekly letters, using photographs and other creative formats.

Documenting public outreach The coffee table book will compile key messages, themes and subjects addressed through the initiative. These include farmers, youth, women, faith, development, security, healthcare and education. According to the release, the publication will document the communication process and the issues through which the government sought to connect its priorities with public expectations.

The exhibition will present the 50-week journey in chronological order, highlighting the themes of individual letters and their associated public concerns. Its stated objective is to familiarise more people with the initiative and its approach to public communication.

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The programme also includes a seven-day cultural series, with each evening dedicated to one of the initiative's themes. Performances will use music and cultural presentations to highlight the state's development, social concerns and cultural heritage.

Seven themes across seven days The schedule begins on Monday with ‘Mitti Ki Pati’, focusing on farmers, agriculture and cattle conservation. Tuesday's ‘Beti Ki Pati’ will cover women's safety, dignity and the aspirations of girls. Wednesday's ‘Naujawan Ki Pati’ will centre on employment, hard work, skills and youth aspirations.

Thursday's ‘Aastha Ki Pati’ will showcase the spiritual and cultural heritage of Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura-Vrindavan and Naimisharanya. Friday's ‘Raftaar Ki Pati’ will focus on infrastructure and economic development, including expressways, airports, metro networks and industrial expansion.

Saturday's ‘Sukoon Ki Pati’ will address security, healthcare services and education. The final programme on Sunday, titled ‘Aapki Pati’, will use music and cultural performances to present the state's journey over the past decade.

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The seven-day programme links the initiative's weekly themes with broader policy and social subjects. While the book will serve as a record of the 50-week communication exercise, the exhibition and cultural evenings are intended to take its themes to a wider public.

The event brings together documentation, visual displays and performances around an initiative that the government describes as a means of connecting with people and communicating its priorities.