Yogi links Ayodhya Deepotsav to livelihood and local economic activity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has described Ayodhya's Deepotsav as an occasion that combines religious participation with economic opportunities for local communities, including potters, farmers, workers and small traders. In a post on X on Monday, ahead of his arrival in the temple town, he said the festival was giving fresh momentum to the local economy through work and business opportunities associated with the celebrations.

The Chief Minister said every lamp lit during the event represented the labour of a potter, the produce of a farmer and the livelihood of a family. His remarks placed traditional production and local economic participation at the centre of the state's narrative around the annual festival.

Linking faith with livelihoods Yogi said Ayodhya's cultural potential had not been connected with the economic well-being of local artisans, farmers and small traders before 2017. He alleged that there had been no adequate initiative to translate the strength of religious faith into new livelihood opportunities for these groups.

According to the Chief Minister, the double-engine government had addressed this gap. He credited the government with changing the approach towards the city's cultural and religious activities by linking large-scale celebrations with opportunities for people engaged in traditional occupations and small businesses.

The post also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance in the organisation of the celebrations. Yogi said the grand Deepotsav, illuminated by lakhs of lamps, was creating new avenues of work and business for potters, labourers and small traders.

Local economic participation The Chief Minister's remarks highlighted the role of traditional earthen lamps in connecting the festival with the livelihoods of local producers. Potters are among the groups specifically mentioned in his post, with the lamps representing the work involved in their production. Farmers and families dependent on local economic activity were also included in his description of the festival's wider significance.

Yogi said the same lamps that illuminate Ayodhya also bring hope of prosperity to the homes of working families. The statement presented the festival as an opportunity to connect religious celebrations with income-generating activity beyond the immediate ceremonial event.

His comments reflect the state government's stated approach of using Ayodhya's cultural and religious identity to support local economic participation. However, the post did not provide figures on the number of artisans or traders benefiting, the volume of lamps produced, employment generated or the economic value of the festival.