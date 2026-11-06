Yogi pitches ODOP purchases as support for artisans and local economy

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented Lifetime Achievement Awards to folk singer Narendra Singh Negi and actor Hemant Pandey during the state foundation day celebrations at Parade Ground in Dehradun.

The awards were given under the Uttarakhand Film Policy, 2024, for the years 2024 and 2025. The two artists were recognised for their contributions to Uttarakhand cinema and the wider arts sector. Each received ₹2 lakh and a citation.

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Negi was selected for the 2024 award for his contribution to the state's folk music and cultural expression. Through his songs, he has given voice to Uttarakhand's folk culture, traditions, social concerns and public sentiment, helping enrich the state's cultural identity.

Pandey was honoured for 2025 for his contribution to acting. His work has brought recognition to Uttarakhand at the national level, and he has established a distinct identity in the Indian film and entertainment industry, according to the state government.

Recognition across cultural fields Negi's work in folk music has drawn on local traditions and social themes, while Pandey's acting career has connected Uttarakhand with the wider Indian film and entertainment industry.

The state government said the Uttarakhand Film Awards are intended to encourage the state's rich folk culture, regional cinema and arts. They are also aimed at recognising artists who have made notable contributions to these fields.

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The awards cover the years 2024 and 2025, with Negi receiving the honour for the former and Pandey for the latter.

Awards under film policy The ceremony was held as part of the state foundation day programme at Parade Ground in Dehradun. Shah and Dhami jointly presented the awards to the two artists, acknowledging their work in music and cinema.

Each recipient was given a cash prize of ₹2 lakh along with a citation.

Pandey's award acknowledges his work as an actor and the national-level visibility he has brought to the state.

Through the awards, the state government said it seeks to encourage regional creative work and honour people whose contributions have strengthened Uttarakhand's cultural and artistic landscape. The recognition spans folk music and acting, bringing two established artists into focus during the state's foundation day celebrations.

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The honours also reflect the policy's objective of supporting creative work and acknowledging artists whose contributions have strengthened the state's cultural profile.