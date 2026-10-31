Yogi says night markets reflect traders’ confidence, improved security in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that markets and commercial establishments remaining open at night reflected growing confidence among traders and improved security for women working night shifts. In a post on X, he contrasted the situation with the period before 2017, when he said crime and insecurity restricted commercial activity after sunset.

The Chief Minister said the change had created new opportunities for businesses and enabled women to perform their professional duties in a secure environment. He credited the state government's zero-tolerance policy towards crime with strengthening law and order and prioritising women's safety.

Markets open after sunset Adityanath said that before 2017, commercial activities in Uttar Pradesh began to decline after sunset because of crime and insecurity. He also said families remained concerned about the safety of women who had to work late hours.

Describing the present situation, the Chief Minister said illuminated markets and commercial establishments at night represented more than business activity. He called the lights a reflection of traders' confidence and said businesses were finding new opportunities to expand their operations.

He added that women working night shifts and carrying out their responsibilities without fear reflected the wider progress of society. According to him, the confidence displayed by women at their workplaces was not merely an individual achievement but a sign of social advancement.

The Chief Minister credited the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with changing the situation through a zero-tolerance approach towards crime and criminals. He said the policy had strengthened law and order and placed women's safety among the government's priorities.

Women’s workforce participation Adityanath also cited figures on women's participation in the workforce in Uttar Pradesh. He said the female labour force participation rate had increased from around 13% in 2017 to 36% currently.

He described the rise as an indication of growing confidence, economic strength and self-reliance among women. The Chief Minister linked the figures to the broader changes he said had taken place in the state, including greater opportunities for women to work and participate in economic activity.

Calling the shift a move from “security to prosperity”, Adityanath said the confidence of women working at night and the expansion of commercial activity after sunset reflected the changing identity of Uttar Pradesh.

The remarks were made in a social media post on Friday, in which the Chief Minister highlighted law and order, women's safety and business opportunities as connected aspects of the state's development narrative.