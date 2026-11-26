Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday attacked the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance, saying the two parties had failed even before election results because they were trying to outmanoeuvre each other while negotiating seat-sharing. Speaking at a private news channel’s summit in Lucknow, he questioned the alliance’s coordination, saying meetings on seat allocation were taking place even as candidates were being announced. “What could be a greater insult?” he asked.

Questions over alliance coordination Yogi said the two parties were engaged in a contest to give each other a setback and that voters had repeatedly rejected them. He contrasted the situation with the National Democratic Alliance, asserting that the Nishad Party and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, among other allies, would contest together and that there was no dispute within the ruling coalition.

The chief minister also asked Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav to apologise to Ram devotees during his visit to Ayodhya. Referring to the firing on kar sevaks in the 1990s, he said the party should acknowledge its past actions. Yogi described the BJP’s support base as every nationalist citizen who believed in the Constitution and the country’s heritage, and said the party did not practise appeasement.

Claims on growth and jobs On the state’s economic transformation, Yogi said Uttar Pradesh had moved from being viewed as a “BIMARU” state before 2017 to becoming a growth engine for the national economy. He said nearly 10 lakh young people had received government jobs, while the state’s economy and per capita income had increased nearly threefold. The budget, he added, had expanded to more than three times its earlier size, and women’s participation in the workforce had also risen more than threefold.

He cited 17 operational airports, including five international airports, metro services in seven cities and around 60% of the country’s expressway network in Uttar Pradesh. He also referred to the state’s freight corridor links and the country’s first rapid rail service.

Yogi said the state had received investment proposals worth about ₹50 lakh crore and was offering opportunities through 36 sector-specific policies. He said the One District One Product programme had helped the MSME sector provide employment to around 3.25 crore people. He also cited the production of BrahMos missiles, modern rifles and revolvers as evidence of a shift from illegal arms-making to defence manufacturing.

The chief minister said nearly 9.75 lakh appointment letters had been issued since 2018 and set a target of 10.5 lakh government appointments by January 26, 2027. A further 25 lakh tablets are planned for young people after around 60 lakh devices were distributed in the first phase, he said. The government was also connecting youth with artificial intelligence, drones, robotics, 3D printing, the Internet of Things and semiconductors.