Yogi to join ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ march in Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday targeted the Congress and the INDIA bloc, accusing them of attempting to push the country’s democracy towards “anarchy, instability and disorder”. He said he would participate in a ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ foot march in Ghaziabad on November 5.

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In a statement issued on Thursday, Adityanath said the public was continuously rejecting the Congress and the INDIA bloc. He described democracy as a national strength rooted in public trust, constitutional propriety and respect for the people’s mandate.

Chief minister’s charge “The Congress and the INDIA alliance, which are being continuously rejected by the people, are persistently attempting to push India’s great democracy into the fire of anarchy, instability and disorder,” Adityanath said.

He said he would join the Ghaziabad foot march with a message focused on protecting Indian democracy, respecting constitutional propriety and upholding the supremacy of the people’s mandate. The statement did not specify the route or schedule of the march.

The chief minister also invoked the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying every Bharatiya Janata Party worker was committed to safeguarding democratic values and strengthening the country’s democracy.

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Adityanath said the strength of democracy lay in public trust and active participation. His remarks framed the proposed march as an effort to highlight the importance of constitutional norms and the authority of the public mandate.

BJP’s stated position The statement said Adityanath had been consistently raising questions about the Congress and its INDIA bloc allies over what he described as their actions against democratic values. It said his criticism was intended to make people aware of those alleged actions.

The comments were issued ahead of the chief minister’s participation in the Ghaziabad event. The march’s stated title, ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’, echoed the chief minister’s criticism of the opposition alliance and his call to protect democratic institutions.

Adityanath’s remarks were directed at the Congress and the INDIA bloc collectively. The statement did not include a response from either the Congress or other opposition parties to the allegations.

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The chief minister reiterated that democracy depended on the confidence and participation of citizens, while asserting that BJP workers were committed to preserving its values. The statement presented the Ghaziabad march as a platform to communicate that position to the public. The statement also linked the march to the party’s stated commitment to constitutional values, the people’s mandate and public participation, without setting out any specific incidents or actions behind the allegations.