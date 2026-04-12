You need to bring your body and mind to basics: Samson on his century after three failures

Chennai, Apr 11 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings opener Sanju Samson said he went back to the basics after three batting failures as he set up his side's 23-run win over Delhi Capitals with an unbeaten hundred in the IPL here on Saturday.

Samson made 6, 7 and 9 in CSK's three losses in a row in the IPL 2026, before his 56-ball 115 not out, studded with 15 fours and four sixes, gave the home side their first win of the season.

"I failed a lot. Failing a lot tells you how to come back. Mentally, you think if you need to go hard or change the game-plan. You need to bring your body and mind to basics," Samson said at the post-match presentation.

"Basics are to get in a mentally different zone. We need to come back to timing the ball, and watching it come out nicely from the bowler's hand. Very happy things have come (out) nicely today."

He said it was not easy to join a new franchise -- from RR to CSK this season -- but the team environment has made it easy for him.

"Really means a lot. The trust they (CSK franchise) showed in me, it was a very responsible feeling that I need to put in a show and say we are still in the tournament," said the player of the match.

"Not easy to start off at a different franchise but it never felt like it. It was like coming to a second home. We just had a meeting of 50 seconds today (despite three losses) - that connects with the kind of person I am."

On his 113-run partnership with youngster Ayush Mhatre (59), he said, "Very important to have a great partnership. It never looked like he (Mhatre) was coming out of U-19 - he was so calculative. Shows the character he has."

On his hundred celebration, Samson said, "That was for (Stephen) Fleming. I know how hard it can get, leading a franchise for years. Just wanted to dedicate this (innings) to Fleming."

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said the team felt good to finally get the win.

"Great performance. We had been batting well. To post 200-210, when wicket is on slower side, we were showing good signs. One of those knocks where Sanju took to the opposition, played a magnificent knock. Ayush also.

"But today was about the bowling. Taking wickets, bowling aggressive lengths. We do not have that X-Factor in the bowling, but we have been discussing on how to be more effective and more proactive. In the last few games, we were almost there. Some big overs cost us.

"Bowling wise, we were on the mark (tonight). We were set back in the powerplay but we came back after it."

DC captain Axar Patel said fielding was the difference in the match.

"We started well but after the powerplay, we lost quick wickets and that broke the momentum. The fielding was the difference in the match. Wickets falling in clusters made it tough to regain momentum.

"Batters did a decent job but overall, our fielding was a let-down. Want to credit the bowlers, to keep them to that score, despite them having set batters on a good wicket.