Youth Will Shape India’s Development Journey, Says Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday underscored the importance of youth participation in India's development agenda, stating that the country's young population represents its greatest strength in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Speaking at the Youth for Viksit Bharat-MY Bharat Youth Convention held at Thyagaraj Stadium, Gupta said India’s future growth would be driven by the talent, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit of its youth.

The event was attended by Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and brought together thousands of young participants, innovators and achievers.

Gupta said government initiatives aimed at empowering young people have created new opportunities across education, entrepreneurship, skill development and innovation. She encouraged participants to leverage these opportunities to contribute to the country's long-term development goals.

According to the Chief Minister, India’s demographic advantage can translate into sustainable growth only when young citizens actively participate in nation-building and create solutions for future challenges.

The convention recognised several young achievers for their contributions in various fields. Gupta congratulated the awardees and said their achievements reflect the aspirations and potential of a new India.