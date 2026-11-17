Zahida Zaidi’s play ‘Doosra Kamra’ was staged on the third day of the Urdu Academy, Delhi’s 36th Urdu Drama Festival, offering audiences a theatrical narrative built around mystery, fear and uncertainty. Presented by the Taisia Foundation and directed by Ahd Khan, the production used an experimental approach to explore the events surrounding a couple and a room that becomes the centre of their fears.

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The story follows Suraj and Sonia, a married couple living in a two-room house. The second room is associated with strange occurrences, including the appearance of bodies, leaving the characters and audience uncertain about what is happening. The play deliberately leaves open the possibility that these events may be real or may arise from the characters’ fears and illusions.

Zaidi’s original play is based on three scenes. For this production, Khan added an additional scene at the beginning, taking the total to four. In the opening sequence, Suraj and Sonia discuss the second room before a mysterious and frightening figure enters. This addition establishes the play's unsettling tone and introduces the central element of suspense before the main narrative develops.

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The mystery is sustained throughout the performance. Rather than explaining the events directly, the play builds on the uncertainty surrounding the room and the experiences of its characters. The narrative moves between ordinary domestic interactions and episodes that suggest something disturbing is taking place.

Sound and staging build suspense Music and sound design were important elements of the production. The background score was used to heighten tension in frightening sequences, while quieter scenes were accompanied by music that matched their more restrained mood. This contrast helped create a changing atmosphere as the story moved between the familiar setting of the couple's home and the unexplained events linked to the second room.

The ending maintains the play's ambiguity. Hope, fear and uncertainty about the future come together in the final moments, leaving the audience to interpret what has happened. The absence of a clear resolution is central to the play's effect, as it encourages viewers to consider whether the events are rooted in reality or in the characters' perceptions.

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Sumit Singh played Suraj and Richa Rai portrayed Sonia. Sarita Chaturvedi appeared as Shabnam, while Gurinder Singh played the stranger. Aman Ahmed performed the roles of Ram Prasad and Virodh Kumar. The cast's performances were appreciated by the audience, with particular recognition for Singh and Rai in the lead roles and Chaturvedi's supporting performance.

The production combined the actors' performances with music and the director's additional opening sequence to build a sustained atmosphere of suspense. Khan's interpretation retained the central mystery of Zaidi's play while adding a new scene to the original structure.

Festival programme focuses on Urdu theatre and literature The event was conducted by Reshma Farooqui, who spoke about the Urdu Academy's year-round literary and cultural activities. She also outlined the academy's efforts to promote the Urdu language and literature.

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The staging of ‘Doosra Kamra’ formed part of the academy's 36th Urdu Drama Festival, which provides a platform for theatrical productions and creative work in Urdu. The performance brought together a symbolic narrative, an experimental directorial approach and a cast working across a range of roles.

At the conclusion, senior Urdu Academy staff members Mohammad Haroon and Uzair Hasan Quddusi presented a plant to director Ahd Khan as a gesture of appreciation for his artistic efforts. Members of the audience also praised the director and performers.

The play's central question — whether the disturbing events in the second room are real or imagined — remained unresolved. Its use of sound, shifting moods and an open ending made the production an exercise in interpretation, allowing audiences to draw their own conclusions about the story and its characters.

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