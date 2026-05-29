Zappfresh FY26 PAT rises 59% YoY to ₹14.3 crore; revenue jumps 69%

DMS Fresh Foods, parent of Zappfresh, posted a sharp growth in its consolidated net profit and revenue for the full financial year ended March 31, 2026, led by robust demand expansion and successful scaling across categories.

The farm-to-fork fresh food company posted a 59% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit to ₹14.3 crore for FY26, supported by robust core operational performance.

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Its revenue surged a whopping 69% YoY to ₹220.8 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, EBITDA grew 91% YoY to ₹31.1 crore, with EBITDA margins coming in at 14.1%, indicating healthy operating performance despite scale-up investments. EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

In FY26, the product mix remained healthy and diversified across core non-veg categories, with chicken at 50%, seafood at 27%, and mutton at 23%, strengthening overall category resilience.

The business mix showed that B2B contribution rose to ~68% in FY26, driving strong scale and revenue visibility. While it has led to some near-term margin moderation due to its lower-margin profile, it strengthens long-term growth through higher volumes, better capacity utilisation, and deeper institutional relationships, said the company.

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During the year, the company acquired a ready-to-eat business from Ambrozia via Avyom Foodtech, thus boosting its export-ready manufacturing platform by adding a strong vegetarian portfolio to its non-vegetarian categories. It also launched Meevaa Foods, marking its entry into the broader convenience and value-added food segment.

The company said that it continued scaling its local meat shop partnership initiative, where Zappfresh acts as a sourcing, supply chain and technology partner for neighbourhood retailers. The pilot involving around 15-20 stores delivered encouraging results in customer engagement and operational integration. Building on this success, we have already identified and signed 100 store partners for the next phase of expansion, it added.

Commenting on the Results, Deepanshu Manchanda - Founder and Managing Director, said: “FY26 has been the most consequential year in the history of DSM Fresh Foods. As a newly listed company, we have not only delivered our strongest-ever financial performance but also made deliberate, long-term investments in the foundational pillars that will shape the company over the next five years. FY27 and FY28 are expected to be the years when these strategic investments begin translating into scaled outcomes, and we remain focused on executing this transition with conviction and discipline.”

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