ZigZag Vodka Wins Big at the Asia World Spirits Competition

Indian spirits are no strangers to scale, but international recognition has often been hard to come by. That is why the results of the Asia World Spirits Competition 2025 caught the industry’s attention. ZigZag Vodka, a brand launched only months ago, returned from the event with four medals, three Silver and one Bronze, one for each of its debut variants.

ZigZag’s Original, Green Apple, and Orange vodkas took home Silver, while Lime earned Bronze. Speaking after the results, Ishwaraj Singh Bhatia, co-founder of Simba Beer and ZigZag Vodka, said, “This is a proud moment for Indian spirits. ZigZag is officially the Indian vodka brand to win international honours across its entire range, and that too, within our very first year. It’s an honour to be recognised on a global stage, and it strengthens our belief in what we’re building - a bold, design-led spirit from India that’s ready to be celebrated worldwide.”

Why This Competition Matters The Asia World Spirits Competition is run by The Tasting Alliance, the group behind the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, New York World Spirits Competition, and other globally respected contests. Their juries are drawn from seasoned distillers, critics, and industry professionals. Medals here carry weight. They can influence distribution conversations, establish credibility with partners, and give younger brands the validation needed to step into new markets.

The Tasting Alliance has been organising competitions since 1980 and has built a reputation as one of the most influential voices in spirits recognition. Brands that have performed well here in the past have often gone on to scale distribution significantly. Against that backdrop, ZigZag’s entry and immediate success underline how ambitious Indian spirits have become.

ZigZag’s Lime earned Bronze.

The Idea Behind ZigZag ZigZag’s identity is built on refusing the straight line. Its tagline,“Never Walk Straight”, sums up the positioning: bold, design-first, and deliberately unconventional. The team wanted to move away from traditional templates and signal that an Indian spirit could be as daring in design as in production.

Part of the thinking was to demonstrate range from the outset. Rather than building recognition on one expression and expanding later, ZigZag wanted to show that its identity could stretch across formats without losing coherence. The competition’s results validate that strategy.

A Shift in India’s Narrative For decades, India’s alco-bev exports were known mainly for whisky. Vodka, gin, and other white spirits were often seen as imports rather than exports. Over the last five years, however, a new generation of entrepreneurs has challenged that story. Craft beers, small-batch gins, and now vodkas are emerging from Indian companies with ambitions well beyond local markets.

Industry estimates peg the Indian alco-bev market at more than $50 billion by 2025, driven in particular by faster growth in premium and craft segments. Against that backdrop, ZigZag’s recognition abroad is more than a trophy; it serves as a signal that India can compete in categories where it previously had little presence.

There is also a generational shift at play. Founders like Bhatia represent a cohort that is less bound by tradition and more willing to test global waters early. Their bets on bold branding, contemporary design, and flavour-forward products reflect confidence that Indian offerings can stand alongside established names on the shelves of international retailers and bars.

The Simba Connection ZigZag is not the first experiment for its founders.

Both Simba and ZigZag are part of the larger Saltborn collective, a visionary platform built on craftsmanship, authenticity, and innovation.

Simba Beer, launched in 2016, was one of the early movers in India’s craft beer scene and today has a footprint across several states. The same team has brought that experience of brand-building into spirits.

Where Simba’s appeal came from authenticity and a push against industrial lagers, ZigZag is attempting something similar in vodka, but with a sharper focus on design and cultural positioning. Winning four international medals at the first attempt is evidence of early recognition for the strategy.

The link to Simba also provides ZigZag with an advantage in execution. Distribution networks, brand-building know-how, and an understanding of market culture in India give the team a base from which to experiment more boldly in spirits.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Mint. The information does not constitute medical/health advice. Readers are strongly advised to consult a registered medical practitioner.