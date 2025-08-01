Zoya by Titan Finds Its Space in India’s Evolving Luxury Jewellery Market

In India’s jewellery market, valued at roughly $90 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $150 billion by 2033, traditional priorities such as weddings, status, and investment still dominate.

But there's a noticeable shift in consumer behaviour: a growing number of women are choosing design-led, expression-oriented jewellery, a trend driven by rising incomes, urban sensibilities and digital exposure.

Launched over a decade ago but expanding cautiously, Zoya is not chasing mass scale. Instead, it’s building a brand for women who see jewellery as a form of inner expression more personal than performative.

From Gold Weight to Design Weight “We always knew there was a white space,” says Ajoy Chawla, Managing Director of Titan, who earlier led the jewellery division and oversaw Zoya’s early growth. “Most luxury jewellery in India came either from family jewellers or wedding trousseaus. What was missing was a language of refined design, something thoughtful, modern, and deeply personal.”

Zoya positioned itself consciously above the traditional gold-dominated jewellery market. Its stores resemble ateliers more than retail outlets. Collections are built around narratives—from ancient stepwells to Greco-Roman motifs where design, not diamond size, carries the weight.

Chawla notes that Zoya customers are “evolved buyers” often in their 40s or beyond, with independent taste, disposable income, and no interest in traditional gifting cycles. “This is a woman who buys for herself,” he says. “Not necessarily because there’s a festival or wedding, but because she connects with the story a piece tells.”

Slow, Steady, Strategic Zoya is not trying to replicate Tanishq’s scale. Its expansion has been selective boutiques in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and a growing presence via trunk shows in cities like Chennai and Hyderabad. Yet despite its niche status, the brand is growing at 40–50% annually and is expected to touch ₹400 crore in revenue by FY25, according to internal estimates.

Almost half its buyers are repeat customers, and while price points are high, the brand’s core offering is not opulent, but it is intentional. Zoya sells almost exclusively studded jewellery, steering clear of traditional gold and bridal formats.

“The design premium is what drives value,” says Chawla. “And that comes from being sharply differentiated from our other brands like Tanishq or Mia.”

Titan’s Design Turn Zoya’s rise also reflects a larger pivot underway at Titan. Once known primarily for watches and gold jewellery, the company is now increasingly design-led. In addition to Zoya, Titan has grown Mia for younger consumers and scaled up CaratLane through omnichannel plays. But it’s Zoya that represents Titan’s most focused attempt at building a luxury identity for the global Indian woman.

Chawla, who takes over as Titan’s Managing Director in 2026, sees Zoya’s trajectory as a signal for the group’s future. “Design isn’t decorative anymore, it’s strategic,” he says. “Whether in wearables, jewellery or fashion, what we make must reflect what our consumers feel.” Under Ajoy Chawla’s leadership, Tanishq becomes the first Indian company to be honoured at the Diamonds Do Good Awards 2025, redefining luxury with purpose, dignity, and impact.

Redefining Luxury in the Indian Context For Titan, Zoya is more than a high-margin vertical; it’s a test case in how India’s evolving consumer psyche can shape new models of luxury. This is not about celebrity endorsements or flash. There are no mass campaigns, no seasonal sales.

Instead, Zoya is betting on emotional connection. On pieces that speak to individual milestones, career wins, solo holidays, and personal reinventions. In a market where luxury has long been synonymous with legacy and lineage, Zoya is offering something quieter. And for the women buying it, that’s precisely the point.