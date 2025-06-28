10 amazing offers on side-by-side refrigerators from Amazon with top brands, great discounts and picks specially for you

Amazon has a new set of offers lined up just for side-by-side refrigerators. These models are made for people who want plenty of shelf space and even cooling across every section. From large capacity designs to simpler styles, each fridge is built to handle daily use without much noise or hassle.

Our Picks Product Rating Price Most Trusted Brand LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow) View Details ₹72,990 Get This Big Storage Fridge Samsung 692 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator (RS72A50K1SL/TL) View Details ₹89,990 Get This Highest Discount Offer Midea 661 L Side By Side Refrigerator With Inverter (Mdrs853Fgg22Ind, Black, Glass Finish) - 1 Star, Frost Free View Details ₹61,990 Get This Twin Cool Refrigerator Haier 570 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Twin Inverter Technology (HRF-622CG, Chocolate Glass) View Details ₹74,990 Get This Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details ₹81,990 Get This View More

If you’ve been thinking about changing an old unit, this is a good moment to check what’s out there. The sale includes trusted brands with features like inverter compressors and frost-free cooling. A side-by-side refrigerator can make storing fresh food and big grocery runs easier all year round.

The LG 655 litre smart inverter refrigerator is now 34% off, offering more storage and quicker cooling for daily use. Multi air flow keeps the temperature even on every shelf, while express freeze chills groceries fast when needed.

This side by side double door design suits families who need space for big shopping trips. The smart inverter compressor helps save energy over time, making it a great fridge for keeping food fresh without extra effort.

Specifications Capacity 655 L Compressor Smart Inverter Cooling Multi Air-Flow Feature Express Freeze Design Side-by-Side Click Here to Buy LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)

The Samsung 692 litre side by side refrigerator is now 35% off, making it simpler to keep your kitchen stocked and organised. The inverter compressor runs quietly and helps reduce electricity use.

Frost-free cooling stops ice from building up, so you don’t have to defrost by hand. Deep shelves and roomy bins hold everything from daily meals to extra supplies. It’s a way to get steady cooling and lots of space.

Specifications Capacity 692 L Compressor Inverter Cooling Frost-Free Design Side-by-Side Special Features ‎Inverter Compressor Click Here to Buy Samsung 692 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator (RS72A50K1SL/TL)

The Midea side by side refrigerator is now 46% off, giving you room for daily groceries and more. The inverter compressor helps keep temperatures steady while using less power. Frost-free cooling keeps ice from building up, so you won’t have to clear shelves by hand.

The glass finish gives it a clean look. Wide shelves and spacious bins make storing food simple, if it’s fresh produce or frozen items.

Specifications Capacity 661 L Compressor Inverter Cooling Frost-Free Design Side-by-Side Annual Energy Consumption 372 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Click Here to Buy Midea 661 L Side By Side Refrigerator With Inverter (Mdrs853Fgg22Ind, Black, Glass Finish) - 1 Star, Frost Free

The Haier 570 litre side by side refrigerator is now 35% off, a great choice for households that need reliable cooling every day. Twin inverter technology keeps temperatures even and helps avoid sudden power spikes.

Frost-free operation means no icy build-up to clean out. Shelves are wide enough for bigger dishes and weekly groceries. The glass finish has a neat look that fits in easily with both modern and classic kitchens.

Specifications Capacity 570 L Compressor Twin Inverter Cooling Frost-Free Design Side-by-Side Annual Energy Consumption ‎358 Kilowatt Hours Click Here to Buy Haier 570 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Twin Inverter Technology (HRF-622CG, Chocolate Glass)

Get more control over your kitchen with the Samsung 653 litre side by side refrigerator, now 32% off for a limited time. This model uses a digital inverter compressor to balance cooling and reduce noise.

The five in one convertible design lets you switch storage modes as needed, from extra fridge space to deep freeze. Wi-Fi connectivity means you can adjust settings remotely. Its black matte finish brings a modern feel without being too bold.

Specifications Capacity 653 L Star Rating 3 Star Compressor Digital Inverter Modes 5-in-1 Convertible Connectivity Wi-Fi Enabled Special Features Energy Efficient ,Inverter Compressor, Frost Free, Automatic Defrost, Low Noise Click Here to Buy Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI)

This 596 litre side by side model from Haier is 41% off right now, giving you extra space without taking over the kitchen. The convertible fridge section adapts when you need more room for fresh food or frozen supplies.

An expert inverter keeps everything at the right temperature while helping save on bills. Frost-free cooling means less time defrosting. Clean lines and a silver finish make it easy to match with your style.

Specifications Capacity 596 L Star Rating 3 Star Compressor Expert Inverter Cooling Frost-Free Convertible 100% Fridge Space Special Features Expert Inverter Technology, External Digital Display for Temperature Settings Click Here to Buy Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver)

Samsung’s 633 litre side by side fridge is now 28% off, ready to handle big shopping trips and busy days. The digital inverter compressor works quietly and adjusts cooling on its own. Five convertible modes mean you can turn sections into extra fridge or freezer space as needed.

A built-in water and ice dispenser adds quick refreshment without opening the doors. Wi-Fi and AI features help you keep tabs on everything right from your phone.

Specifications Capacity 633 L Star Rating 3 Star Compressor Digital Inverter Modes 5-in-1 Convertible Features Wi-Fi, AI Control, Water & Ice Dispenser Design Side-by-Side Click Here to Buy Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side Refrigerator with AI, WiFi & Water & Ice Dispenser (RS78CG8543S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)

Haier’s side by side fridge is down to 43% off right now for a limited time. The 100% convertible sections let you free up fridge or freezer space whenever plans change.

Frost-free cooling stops frost from sticking to the walls. Inside, deep bins and wide shelves fit everything from party platters to leftovers. A black steel finish adds a clean, modern touch to any kitchen. If you’re looking for a versatile side by side fridge, this is worth considering on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 602 L Star Rating 3 Star Compressor Expert Inverter Cooling Frost-Free Convertible 100% Fridge Space Design Side-by-Side Click Here to Buy Haier 602 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KS, Black Steel)

Pick up the LG 655 litre side by side refrigerator at 38% off, ready to handle daily meals and extra storage with ease. Multi air flow keeps cool air moving evenly, so every shelf stays fresh.

Express freezing helps when you need ice or fast chilling in a pinch. The smart inverter compressor uses less power while keeping noise down. Wide storage areas and thoughtful compartments make it easier to organise everything at once.

Specifications Capacity 655 L Compressor Smart Inverter Cooling Frost-Free Airflow Multi Air-Flow Special Features Smart Inverter Compressor, Multi Air Flow, Multi Digital Sensors, Smart Diagnosis Click Here to Buy LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)

Give your kitchen a fresh update with the Godrej 600 litre side by side fridge, now 40% off for a limited time on Amazon. Convertible zones let you switch sections from freezer to fridge with a tap on the digital touch panel.

The inverter compressor keeps temperatures steady while trimming down power bills. Frost-free cooling stops ice from building up inside. Clear shelving and deep bins make it simple to organise everything in one place.

Specifications Capacity 600 L Compressor Inverter Cooling Frost-Free Special Features Inverter technology, Movable Icemaker, Digital control touch panel on the door, Smart convertible zone Type Side by Side Click Here to Buy Godrej 600 L Frost Free Smart convertible Zones with Digital Touch Panel, Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 600C RIT BK GL, Black Glass)

