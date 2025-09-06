10 Amazon best sellers in water purifiers with smart and advanced features: Up to 50% off on top picks

Pure water is a basic requirement, and having the right purifier ensures you never compromise on health. The market offers endless options, but many customers prefer going with tested and trusted models. That is why the 10 Amazon best sellers in water purifiers are always in demand. These are products that stand out as the best selling water purifier units due to their performance and customer satisfaction.

The Amazon best sellers in water purifiers in this list combines advanced technology and proven efficiency, making it easier for you to pick the best water purifier for your home. From removing harmful contaminants to retaining essential minerals, these best water purifers are designed with care. By exploring this collection, you will discover why so many households trust them. It is not only about pure water, it is about reliability, value and assurance, making these purifiers popular choices for families across India.

KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline + Copper RO Water Purifier ensures sabse shudh paani through advanced RO technology with multiple purification stages. The 8-litre storage tank is supported by RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+Copper+TDS Control and UV LED tank protection, keeping water safe from harmful bacteria. With an auto-flush feature, alkaline filter for balanced pH, and copper infusion for health benefits, this purifier ensures mineral-rich water at all times. Ideal for borewell, tanker, or municipal water sources, it guarantees clean, tasty, and reliable drinking water.

Specifications Capacity 8 litres Purification RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+Copper+TDS Control Dimensions 40L x 25W x 52H cm Features UV LED tank, Auto flush, Copper infusion Suitable for Borewell, tanker, municipal water

Livpure GLO PRO++ is a 7-litre water purifier designed with 7-stage purification, including RO, UV, UF, silver post-carbon, and taste enhancers. It removes bacteria, viruses, and contaminants without stripping essential minerals, ensuring safe drinking water. The UV disinfection adds an extra layer of protection, while post-carbon filtration removes odours and enhances flavour. Compact and sleek, it is suitable for wall mounting and works efficiently with borewell, tanker, or municipal water. With free standard installation, it offers safe, tasty, and convenient drinking water.

Specifications Capacity 7 litres Purification RO+UV+UF with silver post-carbon Dimensions 29L x 25.6W x 50H cm Features LED indicators, taste enhancer Suitable for Borewell, tanker, municipal water

Aquaguard Delight NXT offers superior 9-stage purification with RO+UV+UF+Mineral Charge technology, ensuring bacteria and virus elimination along with essential micronutrients. It delivers up to 60% water savings compared to regular RO purifiers. The purifier includes smart LED indicators for maintenance alerts and has a cartridge life of up to 6000 litres. Certified by NABL and WQIA, it assures safety and reliability. With a sleek design and 6.2-litre storage, this purifier suits borewell, tanker, and municipal water sources, guaranteeing pure, mineral-rich water.

Specifications Capacity 6.2 litres Purification RO+UV+UF+Mineral Charge Dimensions 32L x 27W x 48H cm Features 60% water saving, LED indicators Suitable for Borewell, tanker, municipal water

The Havells Fab UV Water Purifier features a 7-litre tank with UV+UF purification, copper, and zinc infusion for healthier water. Its 5-stage purification ensures clean, mineral-rich water, while the revitalizer improves hydration and absorption. With smart alerts, a transparent removable tank, and patented corner or wall mounting design, it combines safety with modern convenience. This purifier is ideal for municipal water with TDS under 300 ppm, making it a reliable and stylish solution for households seeking pure, healthy drinking water.

Specifications Capacity 7 litres Purification UV+UF, Copper+Zinc Dimensions 38.2L x 27.3W x 49H cm Features Revitalizer, smart alerts, transparent tank Suitable for Municipal water (TDS <300 ppm)

Livpure Bolt+ Copper RO Purifier provides 7-stage purification with mineraliser, copper infusion, and in-tank UV sterilisation every hour. Designed with HR technology, it saves up to 80% water compared to traditional RO systems. The 7-litre tank ensures a steady supply of safe, tasty water enriched with essential minerals and copper for health benefits. Suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it also comes with two free preventive maintenance visits and filters worth ₹2000, making it a cost-effective and eco-friendly choice.

Specifications Capacity 7 litres Purification RO+UV+Mineraliser+Copper Dimensions 29.5L x 27.5W x 50.5H cm Features In-tank UV, 80% water saving Suitable for Borewell, tanker, municipal water

Pureit Copper+ RO Purifier delivers 7-stage purification with real-time copper infusion and mineral enhancement, offering healthier drinking water. Its dual water dispensing lets you choose between copper-infused or regular RO water. With intelligent Smartsense indicators, you are notified before filter expiry, ensuring safety. The 8-litre tank with high purification speed makes it suitable for large families. Designed for borewell, tanker, or tap water, this purifier provides stylish design, UV sterilisation, and essential minerals like calcium and magnesium for tastier, safer water.

Specifications Capacity 8 litres Purification RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral Dimensions 36.1L x 35W x 44.7H cm Features Dual water dispensing, Smartsense alerts Suitable for Borewell, tanker, municipal water

The Urban Company Native M2 offers advanced 10-stage purification with RO, UV, copper, and alkaline filtration, delivering 99.99% pure water. Its smart rinse technology gives filters a 2-year life, reducing ownership costs significantly. The purifier also includes IoT features for monitoring and control via the UC app. With an 8-litre food-grade tank and in-tank UV protection, it ensures safe, mineral-enriched water. Backed by a 2-year warranty and free installation, it is ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water supply.

Specifications Capacity 8 litres Purification 10-stage RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline Dimensions 33.5L x 25.2W x 62.2H cm Features IoT-enabled, 2-year filter life Suitable for Borewell, tanker, municipal water

Aquaguard Delight Aquasaver provides 9-stage purification with RO+UV+UF+Mineral Charge, delivering clean water enriched with calcium and magnesium. Its Aquasaver technology ensures 60% higher water recovery, reducing wastage. The purifier includes a mega sediment filter to extend cartridge life and comes with 2 free cleaning services. With a 6.2-litre tank, intuitive LED indicators, and 2-year filter life, it offers consistent safe water. Suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it ensures complete protection against contaminants like pesticides, heavy metals, and microplastics.

Specifications Capacity 6.2 litres Purification RO+UV+UF+Mineral Charge Dimensions 32L x 27W x 48H cm Features 60% water saving, LED indicators Suitable for Borewell, tanker, municipal water

AO Smith Z1 combines UV+UF purification with a 10-litre stainless steel tank. It offers hot water dispensing at three modes: room temperature, warm (45°C), and hot (80°C). Designed for municipal water with TDS below 200, it includes a night assist glow light for convenience. With 5-stage purification, including silver-activated post-carbon filters, it ensures safe, tasty water. UV life alert notifies when the lamp needs replacement, making this purifier an ideal blend of safety, style, and convenience for households.

Specifications Capacity 10 litres Purification UV+UF, 5-stage Dimensions 14.5L x 12.8W x 19H cm Features Hot water dispensing, Night Assist Suitable for Municipal water (TDS <200)

The AQUA D PURE 4-in-1 Copper RO Water Purifier offers 10-stage purification with RO+UV+UF+TDS Adjuster for safe drinking water. Its 12-litre tank ensures a large supply, while copper infusion adds health benefits. The taste adjuster helps balance TDS levels for improved flavour. With automatic shut-off, premium design, and flexible wall or countertop installation, it suits all water sources. Long filter life and membrane protection enhance durability, making it a reliable, high-capacity solution for families seeking mineral-rich, safe drinking water.

Specifications Capacity 12 litres Purification RO+UV+UF+TDS Adjuster Dimensions 41L x 15W x 51H cm Features Auto shut-off, Copper infusion Suitable for Borewell, tanker, municipal water

