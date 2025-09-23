10 best offers on 65 inch TVs for big screen entertainment: Top brands include Sony, Samsung, and more

Let’s be honest: in a busy Indian home, a big TV is more than a showpiece, it’s the real gathering spot. Whether you’re glued to a tense ODI finish or rewatching old blockbusters with the family, that massive 65-inch screen pulls everyone in. The good news? This festive sale period, some of the best-known brands are finally making premium panels - QLED, Mini LED, Google TV, and more - reachable for regular families. You get the punchy colours, crisp clarity, and booming sound you expect in a proper cinema, but right at home, and without blowing your entire budget. None of those fussy, hard-to-use remotes or complicated menus either - most of these TVs now come with sensible interfaces, quick streaming, and options like HDMI 2.1 for gamers. If you ask me, now’s genuinely a great time to bring home that living room upgrade you’ve been putting off.
Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period
₹67,490
Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25BM2-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period
₹77,990
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-65S30B (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period
₹87,990
LG 164 cm (65 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 65UA82006LA
₹56,490
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE70BKLXL (Black)
₹56,990
Smart shoppers are snapping up the Sony 65-inch BRAVIA 2 for much less right now. This TV’s huge, vibrant display is a treat if you’re after more drama in those weekend movies or a front-row seat for every big match. The clarity, smooth action, and real punch to both visuals and sound mean your family time or solo Netflix marathons genuinely hit different. Flexible EMI plans and a solid three-year warranty add real value with peace of mind and savings baked in.
Wide, punchy 4K display brings everything to life
Long three-year warranty offers true peace of mind
Stand design could be sturdier
Only 60 Hz refresh rate may not suit serious gamers
Buyers rave about lifelike colours and easy setup; many mention excellent customer service and prompt warranty support.
If you want no-fuss reliability with big-screen enjoyment and bankable after-sales care, the Sony BRAVIA 2 stands out.
Families who love their TV time are picking the Sony 65-inch BRAVIA 2M2, and it’s clear why. Big match nights and family film marathons truly come alive on this brilliant screen - the kind that pulls everyone into the moment. The extras aren’t just tech fluff; you get true-to-life colour, responsive menus, and smooth streaming. Add in three years of brand warranty and easy monthly payments, and you’ve got lasting value with none of the fuss.
Punchy, lifelike visuals are a crowd-pleaser
Excellent warranty and flexible EMI options
Tabletop stand could be more stable
60 Hz refresh rate is limiting for some gamers
Buyers love the fuss-free setup, natural colour, and customer support, with many noting it’s ideal for family and sports viewing.
You’re getting a reliable, cinematic heart for your home, built for Indian households and backed by Sony’s trusted service, minus complications.
The Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 65-inch is for families who value great nights in. This set doesn’t just look sharp, it’s built for easy, everyday living, with punchy visuals and clean, cinematic sound that’s perfect for football fans and binge-watchers alike. Features like hands-free Google Assistant and a slim remote make it friendly for all ages, while the three-year warranty and EMI offers tick the practical boxes many buyers want most.
Vibrant, realistic picture quality that impresses all ages
Voice control and eco remote add comfort and ease
Audio could use slightly more depth for larger rooms
60 Hz refresh isn’t tailored for high-end gaming
Families call out punchy visuals, simple controls, and a genuine difference in sound for movie and sports nights at home.
Consistent performance, family-ready features, and reliable after-sales support put the BRAVIA 3 on any “10 best offers on 65 inch TVs” list.
The LG UA82 Series 65-inch brings a bright, modern feel to any family room without putting a heavy dent in the budget. With webOS, a responsive interface, and plenty of content apps, it’s built for streaming, catch-ups, and Sunday sports. The picture is lively, and the AI Sound Pro feature gives more depth to dialogue and music. It’s a reliable pick for anyone wanting a sharp 4K TV minus premium fuss.
Feature-rich for the price, good value for families
AI Sound Pro makes daily viewing feel more dynamic
Only one USB port limits device connections
Just a 1-year standard warranty may worry some buyers
Most praise the natural colours and quick navigation, noting it as a solid upgrade for family streaming and sport marathons.
You get great core features, helpful smart extras, and a spacious screen, making it a real contender among the 10 best offers on 65 inch TVs.
The Samsung 65-inch Crystal 4K is a practical pick for families wanting big-screen excitement without stretching their budget. With a crisp UHD panel, solid sound, and everyday smart features, it’s all about easy TV time - be it for cricket, streaming, or weekday bingeing. The interface is quick, you get essentials like screen mirroring and voice control, and Samsung’s reliability comes through in the basics, making it an honest option in the 10 best offers on 65 inch TVs.
Balanced visuals and useful smart features at an appealing price
Object Tracking sound lifts movie and sports moments
Only 50 Hz refresh may disappoint fast-action fans
One USB port limits device use for some families
Customers highlight its value for money, good connectivity, and fuss-free operation, with families noting bright visuals for daily viewing.
You get strong core performance, straightforward controls, and the confidence of Samsung’s after-sales service in one tidy package.
VW’s 65-inch Pro Series QLED carves out its space in a fiercely competitive market, giving you that distinct QLED punch - rich colour, serious brightness, crystal-clear contrast. It’s for film buffs, sports fans, and families wanting that “wow” screen without burning through a savings account. Google TV keeps things straightforward, while the big 48W audio with subwoofer means you get thumping sound built-in. The 18-month warranty is decent, and free setup is a nice touch at this price.
Bold QLED visuals and immersive sound at a wallet-friendly rate
Handy features: game mode, voice remote, broad app support
Only 18 months warranty, less than big-name rivals
OS can lag under heavy use according to some users
Buyers credit the punchy picture and sound, calling it fantastic for movie nights, though some mention firmware updates lag behind.
It’s the sensible shortlist pick for QLED seekers wanting big sound and a premium picture, without paying the usual top-brand premium.
Toshiba’s 65-inch M550NP QLED is all about giving families a slice of that premium experience at mainstream prices. The screen’s bold Quantum Dot colours and local dimming mean action flicks, IPL matches, and cartoons look poppy even with the lights on. You get actual thump from the built-in subwoofer (49 watts), and smart Google TV keeps everyday use dead simple. Game nights benefit from 120Hz VRR support. It squares up well against others in the 10 best offers on 65 inch TVs club.
Bright, lively QLED visuals and strong built-in audio
120Hz VRR mode is handy for gamers and smoother sports
Remote feels a bit basic for the price
The panel brightness isn’t class-leading for sunlit spaces
Reviews mention punchy colours and simple setup, noting value for money and strong gaming performance for the price bracket.
It gives you true QLED quality, future-ready smarts, and meaty audio without the intimidation of a premium price tag.
Vu’s Vibe Series 65-inch QLED is for those who want their living room to sound and look like a proper theatre without fuss. The punchy QLED panel, Dolby Vision, and 88-watt integrated soundbar turn action, sports, or music nights into a real event. It’s clever, too: Google TV, hotkeys for your favourites, AI picture upscaling, and a processor that keeps things running smooth. This is a definite contender in the 10 best offers on 65 inch TVs this year.
Mega sound and sharp, colour-rich QLED visuals for big nights in
Easy controls, hotkeys, and gaming support at great value
Installation service chargeable, not bundled
1-year standard warranty could be longer for peace of mind
Users praise the powerful sound and slick UI, with special mention for gaming and binge-watch performance for families and groups.
If you want impressive sound and visuals, broad app reach, and a TV that genuinely feels fun to show off, the Vibe is it.
TCL’s 65Q6C Mini LED isn’t just about size, it’s about doubling down on detail, contrast, and motion smoothness for true blockbuster appeal. That QD-Mini LED tech means deeper blacks, punchier highlights, and colours that hold up even in bright rooms. Sports, gaming and late-night streaming -everything runs fast, thanks to the 144Hz refresh, HDMI 2.1, and powerful sound with Dolby Atmos. It has all the smarts of Google TV, with Alexa and Airplay2 in the mix too, and a reassuring 2-year warranty.
Mini LED panel delivers brilliant contrast and buttery smooth action
144Hz refresh and HDMI 2.1 are gamer/family-friendly
Only one USB port feels limiting in a premium TV
UI can lag slightly under heavy multitasking
Buyers love the vibrant display and speedy sports/gaming performance, often saying the TV feels like a true centrepiece at home.
One of the best ways to get Mini LED tech, top-end gaming chops, and gripping visuals in the “10 best offers on 65 inch TVs” bracket.
Hisense’s E7Q PRO 65-inch QLED packs a punch for action lovers, gamers, and movie marathons. With Quantum Dot colour, 144Hz refresh for smooth gaming, and Dolby Vision, it’s built for rooms where people genuinely care about contrast, speed, and realism. The sound could be beefier, but it handles dialogue well and sports all the streaming smarts you’d expect. VIDAA’s interface is clean, Indian app support is strong, and the price puts it firmly in 10 best offers on 65 inch TVs territory.
Impressive motion and vivid colours at a sharp price
Gamer-friendly 144Hz refresh, FreeSync, and broad app support
Built-in audio could use more depth for big rooms
VIDAA OS less customisable than Google TV rivals
Owners call out the fluid motion, snappy interface, and killer picture for sport and OTT. Most agree: excellent bang for buck.
If you want gaming speed and cinematic pop without the big-brand price, Hisense E7Q PRO is a savvy pick in 2025.
If you want deep blacks and punchy colours, QLED and Mini LED TVs beat standard LED models, especially in bright Indian homes. Mini LED goes a step further with precise dimming for blockbusters and sports, making it a smart pick for vibrant, detailed viewing.
Look for a 65-inch TV with at least a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate, especially for fast-paced action or gaming. This minimises blur and ghosting, ensuring motion stays smooth and lifelike, whether you’re tracking a cricket ball or playing FIFA.
Nearly every 65-inch smart TV these days comes preloaded with Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and YouTube. Just double-check for local Indian app support and ensure the TV’s OS doesn’t lag while switching apps or streaming in 4K.
With a massive screen, underwhelming sound can be a buzzkill. Some 65-inch TVs pack powerful soundbars or subwoofers, making movie nights and matchdays lively without extra speakers. Always check sound wattage and feedback on clarity before buying.
|65-inch TVs
|Display Features
|Connectivity
|Sound Features
|Sony BRAVIA 2 65" K-65S25B
|4K LED, 60Hz, HDR10/HLG, 4K Processor X1
|3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi
|20W, Dolby Audio, 2ch speakers
|Sony BRAVIA 2M2 65" K-65S25BM2
|4K LED, 60Hz, HDR10/HLG, Dolby Vision
|4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi
|20W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, 2ch speakers
|Sony BRAVIA 3 65" K-65S30B
|4K LED, Triluminos PRO, Dolby Vision, HDR10, 60Hz
|4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi
|20W, Dolby Atmos, Bass Reflex speakers
|LG UA82 Series 65" 65UA82006LA
|4K LED, α7 AI Processor, HDR10/HLG, Filmmaker Mode
|3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi
|20W, AI Sound Pro, Dolby Atmos
|Samsung Crystal 4K 65" UA65DUE70BKLXL
|4K UHD, Crystal Processor, HDR10+, 50Hz
|3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi
|20W, Q-Symphony, Object Tracking Sound
|VW Pro Series QLED 65" VW65GQ1
|4K QLED, HDR10+, MEMC, Full Array Local Dimming, 60Hz
|3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi
|48W, 2.1ch with subwoofer, Dolby Audio
|Toshiba M550NP QLED 65" 65M550NP
|4K QLED, Dolby Vision, 400 nits, Local Dimming, 60Hz
|3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi
|49W, Dolby Atmos, REGZA Bass Woofer
|Vu Vibe Series QLED 65" 65VIBE-DV
|4K QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, MEMC, 60Hz, Cinema Mode
|3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi
|88W, integrated soundbar, Dolby Atmos
|TCL Mini LED 65" 65Q6C
|4K QD-Mini LED, Dolby Vision IQ, 144Hz
|4 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi
|40W, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual-X
|Hisense E7Q PRO QLED 65" 65E7Q PRO
|4K QLED, Dolby Vision, 144Hz, Quantum Dot
|4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi
|24W, Dolby Atmos, DTS X
