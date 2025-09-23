10 best offers on 65 inch TVs for big screen entertainment: Top brands include Sony, Samsung, and more

Let’s be honest: in a busy Indian home, a big TV is more than a showpiece, it’s the real gathering spot. Whether you’re glued to a tense ODI finish or rewatching old blockbusters with the family, that massive 65-inch screen pulls everyone in. The good news? This festive sale period, some of the best-known brands are finally making premium panels - QLED, Mini LED, Google TV, and more - reachable for regular families. You get the punchy colours, crisp clarity, and booming sound you expect in a proper cinema, but right at home, and without blowing your entire budget. None of those fussy, hard-to-use remotes or complicated menus either - most of these TVs now come with sensible interfaces, quick streaming, and options like HDMI 2.1 for gamers. If you ask me, now’s genuinely a great time to bring home that living room upgrade you’ve been putting off.

Smart shoppers are snapping up the Sony 65-inch BRAVIA 2 for much less right now. This TV’s huge, vibrant display is a treat if you’re after more drama in those weekend movies or a front-row seat for every big match. The clarity, smooth action, and real punch to both visuals and sound mean your family time or solo Netflix marathons genuinely hit different. Flexible EMI plans and a solid three-year warranty add real value with peace of mind and savings baked in.

Specifications Screen size 65 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD Sound 20 watts with Dolby Audio Smart features Google TV, Chromecast, Alexa & Apple AirPlay ready Reason to buy Wide, punchy 4K display brings everything to life Long three-year warranty offers true peace of mind Reason to avoid Stand design could be sturdier Only 60 Hz refresh rate may not suit serious gamers

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers rave about lifelike colours and easy setup; many mention excellent customer service and prompt warranty support.

Why choose this product? If you want no-fuss reliability with big-screen enjoyment and bankable after-sales care, the Sony BRAVIA 2 stands out.

Families who love their TV time are picking the Sony 65-inch BRAVIA 2M2, and it’s clear why. Big match nights and family film marathons truly come alive on this brilliant screen - the kind that pulls everyone into the moment. The extras aren’t just tech fluff; you get true-to-life colour, responsive menus, and smooth streaming. Add in three years of brand warranty and easy monthly payments, and you’ve got lasting value with none of the fuss.

Specifications Size 65 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD Sound 20 watts, Dolby Audio, DTS:X, Dolby Atmos Smart features Google TV, Google Cast, Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2 Reason to buy Punchy, lifelike visuals are a crowd-pleaser Excellent warranty and flexible EMI options Reason to avoid Tabletop stand could be more stable 60 Hz refresh rate is limiting for some gamers

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers love the fuss-free setup, natural colour, and customer support, with many noting it’s ideal for family and sports viewing.

Why choose this product? You’re getting a reliable, cinematic heart for your home, built for Indian households and backed by Sony’s trusted service, minus complications.

The Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 65-inch is for families who value great nights in. This set doesn’t just look sharp, it’s built for easy, everyday living, with punchy visuals and clean, cinematic sound that’s perfect for football fans and binge-watchers alike. Features like hands-free Google Assistant and a slim remote make it friendly for all ages, while the three-year warranty and EMI offers tick the practical boxes many buyers want most.

Specifications Screen size 65 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD with HDR Sound 20 watts, Dolby Atmos, Bass Reflex speakers Smart features Google TV, Chromecast, Alexa, Built-in Mic Reason to buy Vibrant, realistic picture quality that impresses all ages Voice control and eco remote add comfort and ease Reason to avoid Audio could use slightly more depth for larger rooms 60 Hz refresh isn’t tailored for high-end gaming

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Families call out punchy visuals, simple controls, and a genuine difference in sound for movie and sports nights at home.

Why choose this product? Consistent performance, family-ready features, and reliable after-sales support put the BRAVIA 3 on any “10 best offers on 65 inch TVs” list.

The LG UA82 Series 65-inch brings a bright, modern feel to any family room without putting a heavy dent in the budget. With webOS, a responsive interface, and plenty of content apps, it’s built for streaming, catch-ups, and Sunday sports. The picture is lively, and the AI Sound Pro feature gives more depth to dialogue and music. It’s a reliable pick for anyone wanting a sharp 4K TV minus premium fuss.

Specifications Screen size 65 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD Sound 20 watts, AI Sound Pro, Dolby Atmos Smart features webOS, voice assistant, AirPlay2, LG ThinQ, Game Dashboard Reason to buy Feature-rich for the price, good value for families AI Sound Pro makes daily viewing feel more dynamic Reason to avoid Only one USB port limits device connections Just a 1-year standard warranty may worry some buyers

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Most praise the natural colours and quick navigation, noting it as a solid upgrade for family streaming and sport marathons.

Why choose this product? You get great core features, helpful smart extras, and a spacious screen, making it a real contender among the 10 best offers on 65 inch TVs.

The Samsung 65-inch Crystal 4K is a practical pick for families wanting big-screen excitement without stretching their budget. With a crisp UHD panel, solid sound, and everyday smart features, it’s all about easy TV time - be it for cricket, streaming, or weekday bingeing. The interface is quick, you get essentials like screen mirroring and voice control, and Samsung’s reliability comes through in the basics, making it an honest option in the 10 best offers on 65 inch TVs.

Specifications Screen size 65 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (Crystal Processor) Sound 20 watts, Q-Symphony, Object Tracking Sound Smart features Bixby, Alexa, AirPlay, Auto Game Mode Reason to buy Balanced visuals and useful smart features at an appealing price Object Tracking sound lifts movie and sports moments Reason to avoid Only 50 Hz refresh may disappoint fast-action fans One USB port limits device use for some families

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers highlight its value for money, good connectivity, and fuss-free operation, with families noting bright visuals for daily viewing.

Why choose this product? You get strong core performance, straightforward controls, and the confidence of Samsung’s after-sales service in one tidy package.

VW’s 65-inch Pro Series QLED carves out its space in a fiercely competitive market, giving you that distinct QLED punch - rich colour, serious brightness, crystal-clear contrast. It’s for film buffs, sports fans, and families wanting that “wow” screen without burning through a savings account. Google TV keeps things straightforward, while the big 48W audio with subwoofer means you get thumping sound built-in. The 18-month warranty is decent, and free setup is a nice touch at this price.

Specifications Screen size 65 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD, QLED, HDR 10+ Sound 48 watts, 2.1 channel, Dolby Audio, subwoofer Smart features Google TV, Chromecast, hands-free voice, MEMC, local dimming Reason to buy Bold QLED visuals and immersive sound at a wallet-friendly rate Handy features: game mode, voice remote, broad app support Reason to avoid Only 18 months warranty, less than big-name rivals OS can lag under heavy use according to some users

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers credit the punchy picture and sound, calling it fantastic for movie nights, though some mention firmware updates lag behind.

Why choose this product? It’s the sensible shortlist pick for QLED seekers wanting big sound and a premium picture, without paying the usual top-brand premium.

Toshiba’s 65-inch M550NP QLED is all about giving families a slice of that premium experience at mainstream prices. The screen’s bold Quantum Dot colours and local dimming mean action flicks, IPL matches, and cartoons look poppy even with the lights on. You get actual thump from the built-in subwoofer (49 watts), and smart Google TV keeps everyday use dead simple. Game nights benefit from 120Hz VRR support. It squares up well against others in the 10 best offers on 65 inch TVs club.

Specifications Screen size 65 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD, Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision Sound 49 watts, 2.1 channel, Dolby Atmos, REGZA Bass Woofer Smart features Google TV, hands-free voice control, VRR 120Hz, Chromecast, dual-band Wi-Fi Reason to buy Bright, lively QLED visuals and strong built-in audio 120Hz VRR mode is handy for gamers and smoother sports Reason to avoid Remote feels a bit basic for the price The panel brightness isn’t class-leading for sunlit spaces

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Reviews mention punchy colours and simple setup, noting value for money and strong gaming performance for the price bracket.

Why choose this product? It gives you true QLED quality, future-ready smarts, and meaty audio without the intimidation of a premium price tag.

Vu’s Vibe Series 65-inch QLED is for those who want their living room to sound and look like a proper theatre without fuss. The punchy QLED panel, Dolby Vision, and 88-watt integrated soundbar turn action, sports, or music nights into a real event. It’s clever, too: Google TV, hotkeys for your favourites, AI picture upscaling, and a processor that keeps things running smooth. This is a definite contender in the 10 best offers on 65 inch TVs this year.

Specifications Screen size 65 inches Resolution 4K QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Sound 88 watts, integrated soundbar, Dolby Atmos Smart features Google TV, HDMI 2.1, AI upscaling, MEMC, ActiVoice remote Reason to buy Mega sound and sharp, colour-rich QLED visuals for big nights in Easy controls, hotkeys, and gaming support at great value Reason to avoid Installation service chargeable, not bundled 1-year standard warranty could be longer for peace of mind

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users praise the powerful sound and slick UI, with special mention for gaming and binge-watch performance for families and groups.

Why choose this product? If you want impressive sound and visuals, broad app reach, and a TV that genuinely feels fun to show off, the Vibe is it.

TCL’s 65Q6C Mini LED isn’t just about size, it’s about doubling down on detail, contrast, and motion smoothness for true blockbuster appeal. That QD-Mini LED tech means deeper blacks, punchier highlights, and colours that hold up even in bright rooms. Sports, gaming and late-night streaming -everything runs fast, thanks to the 144Hz refresh, HDMI 2.1, and powerful sound with Dolby Atmos. It has all the smarts of Google TV, with Alexa and Airplay2 in the mix too, and a reassuring 2-year warranty.

Specifications Screen size 65 inches Resolution 4K QD-Mini LED, Dolby Vision IQ Sound 40 watts, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual-X Smart features Google TV, 144Hz, HDMI 2.1, voice assistant, 32GB storage Reason to buy Mini LED panel delivers brilliant contrast and buttery smooth action 144Hz refresh and HDMI 2.1 are gamer/family-friendly Reason to avoid Only one USB port feels limiting in a premium TV UI can lag slightly under heavy multitasking

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers love the vibrant display and speedy sports/gaming performance, often saying the TV feels like a true centrepiece at home.

Why choose this product? One of the best ways to get Mini LED tech, top-end gaming chops, and gripping visuals in the “10 best offers on 65 inch TVs” bracket.

Hisense’s E7Q PRO 65-inch QLED packs a punch for action lovers, gamers, and movie marathons. With Quantum Dot colour, 144Hz refresh for smooth gaming, and Dolby Vision, it’s built for rooms where people genuinely care about contrast, speed, and realism. The sound could be beefier, but it handles dialogue well and sports all the streaming smarts you’d expect. VIDAA’s interface is clean, Indian app support is strong, and the price puts it firmly in 10 best offers on 65 inch TVs territory.

Specifications Screen size 65 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Sound 24 watts, Dolby Atmos, DTS X Smart features VIDAA OS, Alexa, 144Hz, AI upscaling, gaming features, 8 year update promise Reason to buy Impressive motion and vivid colours at a sharp price Gamer-friendly 144Hz refresh, FreeSync, and broad app support Reason to avoid Built-in audio could use more depth for big rooms VIDAA OS less customisable than Google TV rivals

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Owners call out the fluid motion, snappy interface, and killer picture for sport and OTT. Most agree: excellent bang for buck.

Why choose this product? If you want gaming speed and cinematic pop without the big-brand price, Hisense E7Q PRO is a savvy pick in 2025.

Which screen technology - LED, QLED, or Mini LED offers the best 65-inch TV viewing experience? If you want deep blacks and punchy colours, QLED and Mini LED TVs beat standard LED models, especially in bright Indian homes. Mini LED goes a step further with precise dimming for blockbusters and sports, making it a smart pick for vibrant, detailed viewing.

What's the ideal refresh rate for a 65-inch TV if I watch sports or game regularly? Look for a 65-inch TV with at least a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate, especially for fast-paced action or gaming. This minimises blur and ghosting, ensuring motion stays smooth and lifelike, whether you’re tracking a cricket ball or playing FIFA.

Do all 65-inch smart TVs support major streaming platforms? Nearly every 65-inch smart TV these days comes preloaded with Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and YouTube. Just double-check for local Indian app support and ensure the TV’s OS doesn’t lag while switching apps or streaming in 4K.

How important is in-built sound quality when choosing a 65-inch TV? With a massive screen, underwhelming sound can be a buzzkill. Some 65-inch TVs pack powerful soundbars or subwoofers, making movie nights and matchdays lively without extra speakers. Always check sound wattage and feedback on clarity before buying.

Factors to consider when buying a new 65-inch TV Panel type: QLED, Mini LED, or basic LED for colour and brightness

Refresh rate: At least 120Hz for smooth sports and gaming

Sound output: Integrated soundbar or higher wattage improves audio

OS and app support: Fast interface, major streaming apps preloaded

Connectivity: Adequate HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi options

Warranty/support: Longer brand warranty and easy installation assistance Top 3 features of the best 65-inch TVs

65-inch TVs Display Features Connectivity Sound Features Sony BRAVIA 2 65" K-65S25B 4K LED, 60Hz, HDR10/HLG, 4K Processor X1 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi 20W, Dolby Audio, 2ch speakers Sony BRAVIA 2M2 65" K-65S25BM2 4K LED, 60Hz, HDR10/HLG, Dolby Vision 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi 20W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, 2ch speakers Sony BRAVIA 3 65" K-65S30B 4K LED, Triluminos PRO, Dolby Vision, HDR10, 60Hz 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi 20W, Dolby Atmos, Bass Reflex speakers LG UA82 Series 65" 65UA82006LA 4K LED, α7 AI Processor, HDR10/HLG, Filmmaker Mode 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi 20W, AI Sound Pro, Dolby Atmos Samsung Crystal 4K 65" UA65DUE70BKLXL 4K UHD, Crystal Processor, HDR10+, 50Hz 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi 20W, Q-Symphony, Object Tracking Sound VW Pro Series QLED 65" VW65GQ1 4K QLED, HDR10+, MEMC, Full Array Local Dimming, 60Hz 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi 48W, 2.1ch with subwoofer, Dolby Audio Toshiba M550NP QLED 65" 65M550NP 4K QLED, Dolby Vision, 400 nits, Local Dimming, 60Hz 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi 49W, Dolby Atmos, REGZA Bass Woofer Vu Vibe Series QLED 65" 65VIBE-DV 4K QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, MEMC, 60Hz, Cinema Mode 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi 88W, integrated soundbar, Dolby Atmos TCL Mini LED 65" 65Q6C 4K QD-Mini LED, Dolby Vision IQ, 144Hz 4 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi 40W, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual-X Hisense E7Q PRO QLED 65" 65E7Q PRO 4K QLED, Dolby Vision, 144Hz, Quantum Dot 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi 24W, Dolby Atmos, DTS X

