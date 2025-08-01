10 best selling 75 inch TVs get discounts during Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Enjoy up to 65% off

If you’ve ever dreamed of turning your living room into a private cinema, there’s never been a better time to make it real. The new wave of 75-inch TVs delivers unmatched immersion, think larger-than-life cricket matches, blockbuster movies with dazzling detail, and video games that pull you straight into the action. But it’s not just about size. Today’s best 75-inch models combine brilliant 4K displays, vibrant colours, smart platforms with voice control, and ultra-slim designs that look stunning in any space. Even family gatherings feel different with a screen everyone can enjoy from anywhere in the room. So you should get one during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival.

Are they just for the opulent? Not anymore. With festive season offers in full swing, these “giant” TVs are more accessible than ever, sometimes costing less than the mid-range sets did a couple of years ago. If you value true cinematic quality at home and unforgettable experiences with family and friends, this Amazon sale is your moment to upgrade big.

PREMIUM CHOICE

This Amazon sale, experience lifelike clarity on the Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Google TV, powered by the 4K HDR Processor X1 and Triluminos PRO for vibrant, detailed visuals. Enjoy Dolby Atmos enhanced sound, Google TV features, and smart home compatibility. Bring home Sony’s renowned quality this Great Amazon Freedom Festival and explore unbeatable savings through the upcoming Amazon sale.Enjoy cinematic brilliance with the Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Google TV, featuring Triluminos PRO and 4K HDR Processor X1 for rich, detailed visuals. Dolby Atmos sound and smart features ensure immersive entertainment at this Great Amazon Freedom Festival.

GREAT PRICE

Immerse yourself in cinematic brilliance with the VW 75-inch Pro Series 4K QLED Google TV, featuring vibrant HDR10+ visuals, a bezel-less design, and MEMC motion technology. Enjoy bold sound with 2.1 channel Dolby Audio and subwoofer, plus smooth streaming on Google TV. Experience next-level home entertainment this Great Amazon Freedom Festival, and explore more unbeatable TV deals during the Amazon sale.

Experience the Vu 75-inch Masterpiece Series 4K QLED TV, boasting 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos 124W sound, and advanced HDR visuals for truly cinematic viewing. Google TV, built-in Chromecast, and sleek bezel-less Armani Gold design add style and smarts to your setup this Great Amazon Freedom Festival. Unlock premium home entertainment for less.

Transform your entertainment space with the Vu 75-inch Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV, featuring a vibrant QLED display, Dolby Vision, and dynamic AI picture enhancement. Enjoy rich, immersive sound from the 88W integrated soundbar with Dolby Atmos and deep bass. Google TV, voice assistant, and two-way Bluetooth add premium convenience during this Great Amazon Freedom Festival, with extra value waiting.

More TVs for you:

TRUSTED BRAND

Samsung’s 75-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro TV delivers ultra-high-definition clarity with a vibrant, bezel-less display and dynamic HDR10+ visuals. Enjoy immersive sound with Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound, powerful smart features like Bixby, Alexa, and SmartThings Hub, plus seamless device connectivity. Elevate your home viewing experience this Great Amazon Freedom Festival and discover even more exclusive TV offers in the Amazon sale.Transform your living room with Samsung’s 75-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro, featuring brilliant HDR10+ visuals, Q-Symphony sound, and Alexa/Bixby smart control.

BEST DISCOUNT

Step into dazzling realism with the TCL 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV, boasting a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and wide colour gamut for vibrant, detailed visuals. Enjoy cinematic sound with ONKYO 2.1ch audio, Dolby Atmos, and built-in subwoofer. Voice control, Game Master mode, and sleek unibody design make it an entertainment powerhouse this Great Amazon Freedom Festival. You can expect extra savings hidden in the Amazon sale.

The Hisense U7Q 75-inch Mini LED TV brings supreme clarity with 4K Ultra HD, 144Hz refresh, and Quantum Dot brilliance. Enjoy vivid colour, rich contrast, and Dolby Vision IQ, while 40W 2.1 channel sound with a built-in subwoofer delivers immersive audio. Smart features like Alexa, VIDAA, and voice control enhance every moment. Discover next-gen home viewing this Great Amazon Freedom Festival and tap into even greater deals in the Amazon sale.Hisense 75-inch U7Q Mini LED TV redefines big-screen clarity with Quantum Dot colour, 144Hz smoothness, Dolby Vision IQ, and cinematic 2.1 channel sound. Enjoy vibrant visuals, multidimensional audio, and smart connectivity including Alexa, multiple HDMI 2.1 ports, and VIDAA apps, all perfectly tailored for home entertainment at this Great Amazon Freedom Festival.

STYLISH CHOICE

Upgrade your entertainment with the Mi Q1 Series 75-inch 4K QLED TV, featuring a 120Hz Quantum Dot display, Dolby Vision, and a premium metal bezel-less design. Enjoy immersive sound with a powerful 6-speaker Dolby Atmos-ready setup, Android TV 10, and hands-free Google Assistant. Enjoy seamless streaming and gaming with smart connectivity this Great Amazon Freedom Festival - plus unlock additional deals in the Amazon sale.

BEST CHOICE

Elevate your home with the Sony BRAVIA 2M2 Series 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Google TV, featuring vivid 4K X-Reality PRO, Dolby Atmos sound, and a smooth 60Hz display. With Google TV, built-in Assistant, and versatile connectivity, it’s a smart centerpiece for both entertainment and gaming. Bring home premium viewing this Great Amazon Freedom Festival.

Refresh your home viewing with the TCL 75-inch Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Google TV, featuring a sleek, borderless design and dynamic HDR10 visuals. Enjoy powerful 30W Dolby Audio, Google Assistant, and dual-band Wi-Fi for seamless streaming and control. This festival season, experience next-level entertainment during the Great Amazon Freedom Festival and discover added savings in the Amazon sale.

Similar articles for you

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.