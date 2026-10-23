10 Best truly wireless earbuds under ₹10,000 in India: Top ANC and battery life picks for 2026

Buying a pair of truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds under ₹10,000 is not as simple choosing a model from a brand of your choice. It's also about picking the right set of features such as active noise cancellation (ANC), high-resolution audio support, multipoint connectivity and long battery life, that make a real dent in the usage. That said, not every model is right for everyone. It ultimately depends on how you plan to use the earbuds.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price OnePlus Buds 4 TWS Earbuds with Upto 55dB Real-time ANC, Adaptive Mode, Dual Drivers and DACs, 3D Audio, Upto 45hrs Music Playback, Dual-Device connectivity, 47ms Low Latency, Storm Gray (E513A) View Details ₹6,499 CHECK OFFERS realme Buds Air 8 Pro TWS Earbuds with 11mm+6mm Dual DAC Drivers| 55dB ANC| 6-Mic VPU| 3D Spatial Audio |50H Playtime| IP55 Rating (Master Black) View Details CHECK OFFERS OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro E518A Raven Black in View Details ₹4,299 CHECK OFFERS Nothing Ear (a) 2024 | ChatGPT Compatible | Hi-Res Audio | LDAC Bluetooth Headset (White, True Wireless) View Details ₹4,999 CHECK OFFERS Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (Graphite)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery Life View Details ₹8,499 CHECK OFFERS View More

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For instance, if you commute daily, work in noisy environments or frequently travel, effective ANC can help reduce background noise and make listening more comfortable. For music lovers, sound tuning, bass response and codec support deserve attention, while those who spend hours on calls should look for clear microphones and reliable voice pickup. Battery life is equally important, especially if you want earbuds that can last through a full workday without charging them frequently.

So in this guide, we will take you through 10 of the best TWS earbuds under ₹10,000 in India that offer both a great noise cancellation experience and a decent battery life.

Top features of the best TWS earbuds under ₹ 10,000 MODEL ANC IP RATING BATTERY LIFE OnePlus Buds 4 TWS ANC up to 55dB IP55 Up to 11 hours realme Buds Air 8 Pro ANC up to 55dB IP55 Up to 12 hours OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro ANC up to 55dB IP56 Up to 54 hours Nothing Ear (a) 2024 ANC up to 45dB IP54 Up to 9.5 hours Samsung Galaxy Buds FE ANC up to 105dB IPX2 Up to 8.5 hours realme Buds Air 7 Pro ANC up to 53dB IP55 Up to 48 hours Noise Master Buds 2 ANC up to 51dB IPX5 Up to 30 hours Oppo Enco Air5 Pro ANC up to 55dB IP55 Up to 13 hours JBL Live Beam 3 True ANC IP55 Up to 12 hours JBL Tune Beam 2 Adaptive ANC IP54 Up to 12 hours Best TWS earbuds under ₹ 10,000

The OnePlus Buds 4 feature a sleek stem-style design in Storm Gray, combining dual dynamic drivers with dedicated DACs for detailed audio. Their adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) reaches up to 55dB, adjusting to surrounding noise for a quieter listening experience. Battery life is a major highlight, offering up to 45 hours with the charging case when ANC is off, or 24 hours with ANC enabled.

Specifications ANC ANC up to 55dB Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device connection, Google Fast Pair Battery life Up to 11 hours on the earbuds and 45 hours total with the case, with ANC off Water resistance IP55 Audio features 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter, dual DACs, Hi-Res Audio with LHDC 5.0, 3D audio, Sound Master EQ, 47ms low-latency gaming mode Reasons to buy Good sound quality Great connectivity Good ANC Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers find these earbuds to be excellent, with amazing sound quality, crystal clear calls, and excellent noise cancellation for their price range. They appreciate the seamless connectivity.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this TWS earbuds for its sound quality and ANC.

2. realme Buds Air 8 Pro TWS Earbuds with 11mm+6mm Dual DAC Drivers| 55dB ANC| 6-Mic VPU| 3D Spatial Audio |50H Playtime| IP55 Rating (Master Black) Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The realme Buds Air 8 Pro feature a lightweight, stem-style design with an 11mm dynamic driver and 6mm micro-planar tweeter for detailed audio. Their adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) is rated at up to 55dB, which helps reduce distracting background sounds during commutes and listening sessions. Battery life is a key attraction, with up to 50 hours of total playback using the charging case when ANC is off.

Specifications ANC ANC up to 55dB Connectivity Bluetooth 6.1, Google Fast Pair, simultaneous connection to up to three devices Battery life Up to 12 hours on the earbuds and 50 hours total with the charging case, with ANC off Water resistance IP55 Audio features 11mm dynamic driver + 6mm micro-planar tweeter, dual DACs, Hi-Res Audio certification, LHDC 5.0, AAC and SBC codecs, 3D spatial audio, 45ms low-latency game mode Reasons to buy Good sound quality Great connectivity Good ANC Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise these earbuds for their top-notch audio quality, outstanding call performance, and effective noise cancellation. They also appreciate its connectivity.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this TWS earbuds for its sound quality, connectivity and ANC.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro in Raven Black features a sleek, low-profile design with a matte-finish charging case and lightweight earbuds weighing approximately 4.4g each. Their real-time adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) reaches up to 55dB, adjusting to surrounding noise for a quieter listening experience. Battery life is another highlight, with up to 54 hours of total playback with the case when ANC is off.

Specifications ANC ANC up to 55dB Connectivity Bluetooth 6.0, dual-device connectivity, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, USB Type-C charging Battery life Up to 54 hours with the case and ANC off in AAC mode Water resistance IP55 Audio features 12mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers, LHDC 5.0, AAC and SBC codecs, Hi-Res Audio certification, 3D spatial audio, gaming audio mode, six microphones with AI call noise cancellation Reasons to buy Good sound quality Long battery life Good ANC Reason to avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers find the headphones' sound quality nice and appreciate the 60-minute full case charge. They also like its noise cancellation, performance, connectivity, comfort and fit.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this TWS earbuds for its sound quality and ANC.

The Nothing Ear (a) 2024 in White combines a distinctive transparent design with lightweight earbuds and a compact charging case. Its adaptive ANC offers up to 45dB of noise reduction, with adjustable levels to suit different environments. The earbuds deliver up to 9.5 hours of playback on a single charge and 42.5 hours with the case when ANC is off.

Specifications ANC ANC up to 45dB Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, dual-device connectivity Battery life Up to 9.5 hours on the earbuds and 42.5 hours total with the case when ANC is off Water resistance IP54 Audio features 11mm dynamic driver, LDAC, AAC and SBC codecs, Hi-Res Audio certification, Bass Enhance algorithm, customisable EQ, in-ear detection, low-latency mode Reasons to buy Good sound quality Excellent performance Good ANC Reason to avoid Limited durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise its distinctive transparent design, comfortable fit, warm sound profile and useful ANC for the price. The LDAC support and EQ customisation also have been praised.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this TWS earbuds for its sound quality and ANC.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE in Graphite feature a compact charging case and an ergonomic wing-tip design intended to keep the earbuds secure during everyday use. ANC helps reduce surrounding distractions, while Ambient Sound lets you hear more of your surroundings when needed. The earbuds deliver up to 30 hours of total playback with ANC switched off, or up to 21 hours with ANC enabled.

Specifications ANC ANC up to 105dB Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2; Auto Switch; Bluetooth profiles A2DP, AVRCP and HFP Battery life Up to 8.5 hours on the earbuds and 30 hours with the case with ANC off Water resistance IPX2 Audio features One-way speaker, enriched bass, SSC/AAC/SBC audio codecs, six-microphone system, touch controls, customisable settings through the Galaxy Wearable app Reasons to buy Good sound quality Good ANC Reason to avoid Average connectivity features

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the headphones' extraordinary sound quality and seamless connectivity with Samsung mobile devices. They also like its ANC feature.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this TWS earbuds for its sound quality and ANC.

The realme Buds Air 7 Pro feature a sleek in-ear design, a compact charging case and an aluminium-inspired finish. Their headline feature is up to 53dB active noise cancellation (ANC) that is designed to reduce background distractions during commutes, work and travel. Battery life is rated at up to 48 hours with the charging case, while a 10-minute quick charge is claimed to provide up to 11 hours of playback.

Specifications ANC ANC up to 53dB Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4; dual-device connectivity; Microsoft Swift Pair Battery life Up to 48 hours with charging case Water resistance IP55 Audio features 11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter with dual DACs; Hi-Res Audio Wireless; LHDC 5.0, AAC and SBC codecs; 360-degree spatial audio; 45ms low-latency mode; AI Live Translation Reasons to buy Good sound quality Good ANC Excellent comfort Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the headphones' sound quality for its balanced hearing experience and effective noise cancellation that works well in noisy places.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this TWS earbuds for its sound quality, comfort and ANC.

The Noise Master Buds 2 feature a premium-looking finish and a distinctive vinyl-inspired charging case, which combines everyday style with an immersive listening experience. Their adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) offers up to 51dB of noise reduction, which helps minimise distractions during commutes and work. Tuned with Sound by Bose technology, these earbuds promise balanced audio with deep bass and clear vocals. Battery life reaches up to 30 hours with the case, while fast charging provides up to six hours of playback from a 10-minute charge.

Specifications ANC ANC up to 53dB Connectivity Bluetooth 6.1; dual-device pairing; Google Fast Pair; wireless range up to 10 metres Battery life Up to 30 hours total with charging case and ANC off Water resistance IPX5 Audio features Sound by Bose tuning; 10mm PU + PEEK drivers; LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res Audio; 360-degree spatial audio with head tracking; six-microphone ENC; low-latency mode Reasons to buy Good sound quality Good ANC Good battery life Reason to avoid Average comfort

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the earbuds' sound quality, with one noting the excellent EQ tone, and appreciate its battery life.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this TWS earbuds for its sound quality, battery life and ANC.

The OPPO Enco Air5 Pro features a compact, lightweight design with a smooth matte-finish charging case that feels premium and slips easily into a pocket. Its headline feature is up to 55dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), with adaptive adjustment to help reduce traffic, chatter and office noise. The earbuds offer up to 54 hours of total playback with the case when ANC is off, making them suitable for frequent listening. Fast charging, Hi-Res Audio support and dual-device connectivity add everyday convenience.

Specifications ANC ANC up to 55dB Connectivity Bluetooth 6.0; dual-device connectivity; wireless range up to 10 metres Battery life Up to 13 hours on the earbuds and 54 hours with the case with ANC off Water resistance IP55 Audio features 12mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers; Hi-Res Audio Wireless; LHDC 5.0, AAC and SBC codecs; AI Clear Call noise reduction; low-latency mode; customisable EQ Reasons to buy Good sound quality Good ANC Great design Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the earbuds' sound quality, describing it as awesome and clear, with good noise cancellation that works well. The appearance receives positive feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this TWS earbuds for its sound quality, design and ANC.

The JBL Live Beam 3 combines a sleek, stem-style earbud design with a distinctive smart charging case featuring a 1.45-inch touchscreen. Its True Adaptive Noise Cancelling adjusts to your surroundings, helping reduce distractions during commutes and work. Its battery life reaches up to 48 hours with the case when ANC is off, while a 10-minute charge provides up to four hours of playback. JBL Signature Sound, Hi-Res Audio Wireless, spatial audio and wireless charging make it a feature-packed option for everyday listening.

Specifications ANC True ANC Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3; multipoint connection; Google Fast Pair, Audio Switch Battery life Up to 12 hours on the earbuds and 48 hours total with ANC off Water resistance IP55 Audio features 10mm dynamic drivers; JBL Signature Sound and Pure Bass; Hi-Res Audio Wireless with LDAC; spatial audio; Personi-Fi 3.0; six microphones for calls Reasons to buy Good sound quality Good connectivity Reason to avoid Average noise cancellation

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the earbuds' sound quality. They also like its connectivity.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this TWS earbuds for its sound quality and connectivity.

The JBL Tune Beam 2 features a closed-back, stick-style design with an ergonomic in-ear fit and a compact charging case. Its Adaptive Noise Cancelling helps reduce ambient distractions, while Smart Ambient modes let you hear your surroundings or converse without removing the earbuds. JBL rates battery life at up to 48 hours with the case when ANC is off, or 40 hours with ANC on. JBL Pure Bass Sound, Spatial Sound, six microphones and customisable audio settings make it suitable for everyday listening and calls.

Specifications ANC True ANC Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3; multipoint connection; Google Fast Pair; Microsoft Swift Pair Battery life Up to 12 hours on the earbuds and 48 hours total with ANC off Water resistance IP54 Audio features 10mm dynamic drivers; JBL Pure Bass Sound; Spatial Sound; six microphones; Personi-Fi 3.0 sound customisation; JBL Headphones app Reasons to buy Good sound quality Long battery life Great comfort Reason to avoid Average noise cancellation

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the headphones' signature JBL Pure Bass sound quality and appreciate their comfort during regular use. The battery life is impressive, getting charged very quickly, and one customer notes they rarely need to recharge.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this TWS earbuds for its sound quality and battery life.

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