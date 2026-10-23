10 Best truly wireless earbuds under ₹10,000 in India: Top ANC and battery life picks for 2026

Buying a pair of truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds under ₹10,000 is not as simple choosing a model from a brand of your choice. It's also about picking the right set of features such as active noise cancellation (ANC), high-resolution audio support, multipoint connectivity and long battery life, that make a real dent in the usage. That said, not every model is right for everyone. It ultimately depends on how you plan to use the earbuds.
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
For instance, if you commute daily, work in noisy environments or frequently travel, effective ANC can help reduce background noise and make listening more comfortable. For music lovers, sound tuning, bass response and codec support deserve attention, while those who spend hours on calls should look for clear microphones and reliable voice pickup. Battery life is equally important, especially if you want earbuds that can last through a full workday without charging them frequently.
So in this guide, we will take you through 10 of the best TWS earbuds under ₹10,000 in India that offer both a great noise cancellation experience and a decent battery life.
|MODEL
|ANC
|IP RATING
|BATTERY LIFE
|OnePlus Buds 4 TWS
|ANC up to 55dB
|IP55
|Up to 11 hours
|realme Buds Air 8 Pro
|ANC up to 55dB
|IP55
|Up to 12 hours
|OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro
|ANC up to 55dB
|IP56
|Up to 54 hours
|Nothing Ear (a) 2024
|ANC up to 45dB
|IP54
|Up to 9.5 hours
|Samsung Galaxy Buds FE
|ANC up to 105dB
|IPX2
|Up to 8.5 hours
|realme Buds Air 7 Pro
|ANC up to 53dB
|IP55
|Up to 48 hours
|Noise Master Buds 2
|ANC up to 51dB
|IPX5
|Up to 30 hours
|Oppo Enco Air5 Pro
|ANC up to 55dB
|IP55
|Up to 13 hours
|JBL Live Beam 3
|True ANC
|IP55
|Up to 12 hours
|JBL Tune Beam 2
|Adaptive ANC
|IP54
|Up to 12 hours
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The OnePlus Buds 4 feature a sleek stem-style design in Storm Gray, combining dual dynamic drivers with dedicated DACs for detailed audio. Their adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) reaches up to 55dB, adjusting to surrounding noise for a quieter listening experience. Battery life is a major highlight, offering up to 45 hours with the charging case when ANC is off, or 24 hours with ANC enabled.
Good sound quality
Great connectivity
Good ANC
Average battery life
Customers find these earbuds to be excellent, with amazing sound quality, crystal clear calls, and excellent noise cancellation for their price range. They appreciate the seamless connectivity.
Buyers should buy this TWS earbuds for its sound quality and ANC.
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The realme Buds Air 8 Pro feature a lightweight, stem-style design with an 11mm dynamic driver and 6mm micro-planar tweeter for detailed audio. Their adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) is rated at up to 55dB, which helps reduce distracting background sounds during commutes and listening sessions. Battery life is a key attraction, with up to 50 hours of total playback using the charging case when ANC is off.
Good sound quality
Great connectivity
Good ANC
Average battery life
Customers praise these earbuds for their top-notch audio quality, outstanding call performance, and effective noise cancellation. They also appreciate its connectivity.
Buyers should buy this TWS earbuds for its sound quality, connectivity and ANC.
The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro in Raven Black features a sleek, low-profile design with a matte-finish charging case and lightweight earbuds weighing approximately 4.4g each. Their real-time adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) reaches up to 55dB, adjusting to surrounding noise for a quieter listening experience. Battery life is another highlight, with up to 54 hours of total playback with the case when ANC is off.
Good sound quality
Long battery life
Good ANC
Average connectivity
Customers find the headphones' sound quality nice and appreciate the 60-minute full case charge. They also like its noise cancellation, performance, connectivity, comfort and fit.
Buyers should buy this TWS earbuds for its sound quality and ANC.
The Nothing Ear (a) 2024 in White combines a distinctive transparent design with lightweight earbuds and a compact charging case. Its adaptive ANC offers up to 45dB of noise reduction, with adjustable levels to suit different environments. The earbuds deliver up to 9.5 hours of playback on a single charge and 42.5 hours with the case when ANC is off.
Good sound quality
Excellent performance
Good ANC
Limited durability
Customers praise its distinctive transparent design, comfortable fit, warm sound profile and useful ANC for the price. The LDAC support and EQ customisation also have been praised.
Buyers should buy this TWS earbuds for its sound quality and ANC.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE in Graphite feature a compact charging case and an ergonomic wing-tip design intended to keep the earbuds secure during everyday use. ANC helps reduce surrounding distractions, while Ambient Sound lets you hear more of your surroundings when needed. The earbuds deliver up to 30 hours of total playback with ANC switched off, or up to 21 hours with ANC enabled.
Good sound quality
Good ANC
Average connectivity features
Customers praise the headphones' extraordinary sound quality and seamless connectivity with Samsung mobile devices. They also like its ANC feature.
Buyers should buy this TWS earbuds for its sound quality and ANC.
The realme Buds Air 7 Pro feature a sleek in-ear design, a compact charging case and an aluminium-inspired finish. Their headline feature is up to 53dB active noise cancellation (ANC) that is designed to reduce background distractions during commutes, work and travel. Battery life is rated at up to 48 hours with the charging case, while a 10-minute quick charge is claimed to provide up to 11 hours of playback.
Good sound quality
Good ANC
Excellent comfort
Average battery life
Customers praise the headphones' sound quality for its balanced hearing experience and effective noise cancellation that works well in noisy places.
Buyers should buy this TWS earbuds for its sound quality, comfort and ANC.
The Noise Master Buds 2 feature a premium-looking finish and a distinctive vinyl-inspired charging case, which combines everyday style with an immersive listening experience. Their adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) offers up to 51dB of noise reduction, which helps minimise distractions during commutes and work. Tuned with Sound by Bose technology, these earbuds promise balanced audio with deep bass and clear vocals. Battery life reaches up to 30 hours with the case, while fast charging provides up to six hours of playback from a 10-minute charge.
Good sound quality
Good ANC
Good battery life
Average comfort
Customers praise the earbuds' sound quality, with one noting the excellent EQ tone, and appreciate its battery life.
Buyers should buy this TWS earbuds for its sound quality, battery life and ANC.
The OPPO Enco Air5 Pro features a compact, lightweight design with a smooth matte-finish charging case that feels premium and slips easily into a pocket. Its headline feature is up to 55dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), with adaptive adjustment to help reduce traffic, chatter and office noise. The earbuds offer up to 54 hours of total playback with the case when ANC is off, making them suitable for frequent listening. Fast charging, Hi-Res Audio support and dual-device connectivity add everyday convenience.
Good sound quality
Good ANC
Great design
Average battery life
Customers praise the earbuds' sound quality, describing it as awesome and clear, with good noise cancellation that works well. The appearance receives positive feedback.
Buyers should buy this TWS earbuds for its sound quality, design and ANC.
The JBL Live Beam 3 combines a sleek, stem-style earbud design with a distinctive smart charging case featuring a 1.45-inch touchscreen. Its True Adaptive Noise Cancelling adjusts to your surroundings, helping reduce distractions during commutes and work. Its battery life reaches up to 48 hours with the case when ANC is off, while a 10-minute charge provides up to four hours of playback. JBL Signature Sound, Hi-Res Audio Wireless, spatial audio and wireless charging make it a feature-packed option for everyday listening.
Good sound quality
Good connectivity
Average noise cancellation
Customers praise the earbuds' sound quality. They also like its connectivity.
Buyers should buy this TWS earbuds for its sound quality and connectivity.
The JBL Tune Beam 2 features a closed-back, stick-style design with an ergonomic in-ear fit and a compact charging case. Its Adaptive Noise Cancelling helps reduce ambient distractions, while Smart Ambient modes let you hear your surroundings or converse without removing the earbuds. JBL rates battery life at up to 48 hours with the case when ANC is off, or 40 hours with ANC on. JBL Pure Bass Sound, Spatial Sound, six microphones and customisable audio settings make it suitable for everyday listening and calls.
Good sound quality
Long battery life
Great comfort
Average noise cancellation
Customers praise the headphones' signature JBL Pure Bass sound quality and appreciate their comfort during regular use. The battery life is impressive, getting charged very quickly, and one customer notes they rarely need to recharge.
Buyers should buy this TWS earbuds for its sound quality and battery life.
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FAQs
What should I look for before buying TWS earbuds in India?
Before buying TWS earbuds, consider sound quality, microphone performance, battery life, comfort, Bluetooth connectivity and warranty support. If you travel frequently, prioritise active noise cancellation (ANC) and a transparency mode.
Which is better: TWS earbuds with ANC or without ANC?
TWS earbuds with ANC are generally better for people who commute, fly frequently or work in noisy environments.
How much battery life should I look for in TWS earbuds?
For everyday use, look for earbuds that offer around five to eight hours of playback on a single charge, with additional charges from the case.
Which Bluetooth version is best for TWS earbuds?
Bluetooth 5.2, 5.3 and newer versions can offer useful improvements in connectivity, power efficiency and supported features, depending on the device and implementation.
Can TWS earbuds connect to two devices at the same time?
Yes, some TWS earbuds support Bluetooth multipoint, which allows them to remain connected to two devices, such as a phone and a laptop, and switch audio between them.