10 best water purifiers for home: Clean, safe, and smart options for every kitchen

Clean drinking water is non-negotiable in today’s Indian homes, but with every locality offering its own brand of challenge, be it tanker supply, high TDS borewell or municipal water, choosing the right purifier is more crucial than ever. Today’s market isn’t just about removing impurities, but about balancing taste, health, and convenience. The range discussed here includes models built for every situation and household size: massive storage tanks for large families, copper and mineral technology for health-focused buyers, IoT-enabled smart operation for modern kitchens, and purifiers that slash water wastage and cut your maintenance bills. Features like instant hot water, mineral recharging, proactive service calls, and national service coverage redefine what a purifier can offer. With free installation, zero-cost warranties and genuinely useful SmartSense alerts, these top picks aren’t just about filtration, they’re about making hydration simple and sustainable for every lifestyle, from apartments to joint families.

Our Picks Most reviewed Trusted product Trusted brand Premium New FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Most reviewed AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply View Details ₹4,689 Check Details Trusted product Native by Urban Company M1 RO Water Purifier | No Service for 2 Years | 2-year Unconditional Warranty | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 8L Storage | 4-in-1 Health Booster View Details ₹14,499 Check Details Trusted brand Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier View Details ₹10,999 Check Details Havells FAB Alkaline Water Purifier | RO+UV+Revitalizer (Copper)| Powerful 8 stage Purification| 2 Year Free Service | Smart Alerts | Auto Energy Saver | Suitable for all Water Sources View Details ₹6,999 Check Details KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details ₹9,999 Check Details View More

Looking for fuss-free, long-lasting clean water without chasing fancy tech? The AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO is built to handle the unpredictable stuff in Indian tap water. With pure copper infusion and smart multi-stage filtration, it gives your family crisp, mineral-rich water for chai, cooking, and daily use, no matter if you’ve got municipality or borewell supply. The 12-litre tank means you aren’t refilling after every meal, and service is simple.

Specifications Purification RO, UV, UF, TDS Tank 12 litres Finish Plastic Special feature Auto shut-off Reasons to buy Suitable for all water types Copper-infused filtration Reason to avoid Paid installation Bulky for small kitchens

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Most praise the water taste, easy maintenance, and strong storage, though some mention installation costs.

Why choose this product? It’s reliable, adaptable, and adds value with copper goodness, keeping families safe and hydrated daily.

If you want a water purifier that actually simplifies your life, Native by Urban Company M1 ticks every box. No service calls for two years, so there’s none of that hassle after buying. The 10-stage process (RO, UV, Copper, Alkaline) means water actually tastes better, and the two-year unconditional warranty lets you forget about maintenance or filter worries. With free installation and 8-litre storage, it feels like a solution built by people who understand Indian homes.

Specifications Purification RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline Tank 8 litres Special feature No service for 2 years Material Polypropylene Reasons to buy Zero maintenance for 2 years Warranty covers all parts Reason to avoid Smaller tank for big families Pressure equipment may be extra

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Most love the peace of mind and strong water taste, with rare gripes about the tank size for large households.

Why choose this product? It’s about trust and convenience. Less fuss, real purity, and genuine after-sales support make it a clear family favourite.

Worried about water wastage and filter changes? Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver gets why Indian kitchens don’t have time for that. Its 9-stage system not only cleans out nasties from borewell, tanker or municipal water, but also keeps up to 60% water savings versus most ROs. The Mineral Charge gives a little extra for your tea and food. Smart LED reminders and free service plan take the guesswork out. It’s calm, practical, and delivers clean water daily.

Specifications Purification RO+UV+UF+MC Tech Tank 6.2 litres Material ABS Water savings Up to 60% Reasons to buy High water savings Mineral Charge improves taste Reason to avoid Smaller storage Service after 1 year is extra

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Clear water, tasty tea, and efficient service stand out, with a few mentions of filter cost beyond the first year.

Why choose this product? Reliable, water-smart and tailored for Indian homes, plus, the service network keeps headaches away.

Havells FAB Alkaline Water Purifier does more than just clean, it really works for today’s family. You get 8 stages of purification with a special copper revitaliser that helps improve the taste and boosts minerals for better health. The smart alerts don’t nag, they keep you updated, and the two-year free service is a genuine time-saver. Fits in all spaces, handles every kind of water, and the auto energy saver means it doesn’t drive up your power bill.

Specifications Purification RO+UV+Alkaline (Copper) Tank 7 litres Service 2 Years Free Mounting Wall/Corner/Tabletop Reasons to buy Two-year free service Mineral-rich water, good taste Reason to avoid Modest tank for big families Installation can be tricky in tight spaces

What are buyers saying on Amazon? People rave about taste and service, with occasional remarks about installation delays and midsize tank.

Why choose this product? Balanced, health-focused, and hassle-free, Havells brings real value and confidence to daily hydration.

Kent Grand RO Water Purifier is for those who want safe drinking water and dependable service. The advanced RO membrane removes heavy metals and pesticides, while UF and TDS Control make sure every glass tastes right. UV LED in the tank means water stays fresh, even if it sits for hours. Routine health checks and repairs are sorted for a year, and with a network this big, help is never far off. It’s practical, strong and fits every home.

Specifications Purification RO+UF+TDS+UV LED Tank 8 litres Flow rate 20LPH Mounting Wall/freestanding Reasons to buy Largest service network in India In-tank UV keeps water fresh Reason to avoid Routine filter changes needed Bulkier design than some rivals

What are buyers saying on Amazon? People trust it for taste and pure water, mentioning smooth service, with rare notes on size and regular maintenance.

Why choose this product? Gets you clean water from any source, with backup you can count on - a Kent classic with a reputation for honesty and reach.

AO Smith Z9 Pro Black brings something special to the kitchen - hot water on demand, a stainless steel tank, and water that’s genuinely comfortable to drink. The eight stages tackle all the usual worries, from muddy tanker supply to taste and safety. Copper and alkaline stages mean the water isn’t just clean, but also mineral-rich and gentle for tea or baby formula. The design looks modern, the controls are easy, and the 10L storage takes care of large families.

Specifications Purification RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline+Mintech Tank 10 litres (Stainless Steel) Special feature Instant hot water, 3 temperature modes Mounting Countertop Reasons to buy Hot water at three temperatures Copper and alkaline mineralisation Reason to avoid Higher priced than standard ROs Countertop only, not wall mountable

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the hot water feature, taste and build quality, with rare notes on bulk and premium price.

Why choose this product? Brings health, convenience, and a touch of luxury to daily hydration - especially valued in homes with tea lovers or young kids.

Atomberg Intellon isn’t stuck in the past, it’s smart enough to match its purification to your water source, letting you get alkaline, mineral-rich water without burning through the RO cartridge. The IoT app tracks filter life and water savings, so you know exactly what you’re drinking and spending. Four modes give families flexibility, and that 2-year zero-cost promise means nobody’s chasing contracts or service calls. Modern design doesn’t look out of place in an urban Indian kitchen.

Specifications Purification RO+UF+UV+Alkaliser Tank 8 litres Modes 4 (Adaptive, RO+UV, TasteTune, Vacay) Warranty 2 Years, Zero AMC Reasons to buy IoT app for diagnostics and filter health Zero service cost for 2 years Reason to avoid Needs app setup for full features May require pressure booster in some homes

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Folks love the flexibility and app features, finding setup simple. A few mention needing a booster pump for low pressure.

Why choose this product? Put practicality and control first - save on maintenance, know your water, and make your kitchen smarter. Perfect for tech-forward families.

Aquaguard Sure Delight RO+MC makes life easier for families needing clean water from any source with TDS above 100ppm. It clears out 30 times more impurities than everyday local purifiers and gives crisp, mineral-charged water for drinking and cooking. Smart LED alerts and a free service plan mean maintenance headaches are sorted. Compact and built for water woes, this purifier balances health and taste with genuine backup across the country.

Specifications Purification RO+MC Tank 6.2 litres Service Free Plan, 1 Year Special feature Smart LED alerts Reasons to buy Strong impurity removal Free service and maintenance for one year Reason to avoid Not for TDS under 100ppm Smaller storage than some rivals

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Lots of praise for pure taste and easy service. Some mention tank size for bigger families.

Why choose this product? For those who want trusted clean water and support - Aquaguard is an everyday kitchen staple for Indian homes.

Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF is for those who want less fuss, more minerals and high water savings. It delivers 6 stages of filtration for borewell, tanker or tap water, keeping taste crisp and filtration fast. The mineral enhancer gives calcium and magnesium, while smart indicators actually stop dispensing if the filter isn’t changed, so families never get unsafe water. The 7L tank suits most homes, and it saves up to 45% water versus regular RO units.

Specifications Purification RO+MF, 6 stage Tank 7 litres Water-saving Up to 45% Mounting Wall Reasons to buy Mineral enrichment for better taste Smart indicator prevents unsafe water Reason to avoid 7L may be tight for big families Pressure booster not included

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Most like the ease, taste and look, though some mention tank refills for guests or events.

Why choose this product? Reliable, mineral-rich RO water without headaches, Pureit makes everyday hydration simple and safe.

V-Guard Aurina 2X is the kind of water purifier that saves you time, money, and kitchen space. Its DuoGuard filtration skips the usual bulky prefilter and actively keeps the water pressure steady, so you get reliable, pure water every time. The 2-year zero-cost warranty doesn’t hide in fine print, and the proactive service visits mean you’re never chasing maintenance. With up to 30% water savings and minerals added back, it’s a smart choice for families who value sustainability and simplicity.

Specifications Purification DuoGuard RO+UF, 7 stages Tank 7 litres Service 2 Year zero cost, proactive care Water savings 30% less waste Reasons to buy No external prefilter needed Genuine proactive service included Reason to avoid 7L tank may not suit large households Only wall mount, not tabletop

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Most admire hassle-free maintenance and good taste, mentioning it’s especially handy for apartments where space is at a premium.

Why choose this product? It simplifies clean water, costs less to run, and actively lasts longer between call-outs, V-Guard’s take on pure, practical hydration.

Which water purifier is best for hard borewell water in India? RO purifiers with multi-stage filtration, like RO+UV+UF, are best for hard borewell water. They remove dissolved salts, heavy metals, and microorganisms, producing safe, fresh-tasting water. Popular choices in India include Kent, Aquaguard, and Pureit models built for high TDS sources.

What capacity water purifier should I choose for a family of 5? A 7–10 litre storage tank is optimal for a family of five, ensuring enough purified water for daily drinking, cooking, and emergencies. Consider usage habits and peak times. Larger tanks suit joint families, while smaller ones may need more frequent refills, especially during gatherings.

Do water purifiers offer mineral retention for health benefits? Most modern purifiers come with mineral enrichers to add calcium, magnesium, and sometimes copper back into purified water. This keeps drinking water healthier and tastier, addressing concerns that RO purification strips out essential elements. Brands like Pureit, AO Smith, and Aquaguard lead in mineral retention.

How can I reduce water wastage when using an RO purifier? Look for RO models featuring water-saving technologies like high recovery rate and internal waste management. Many new purifiers offer up to 45% water saving, meaning less wastage per cycle. Choosing models with BIS water efficiency certification ensures both sustainability and lower utility costs.

Factors to consider when buying a new water purifier Assess the quality of your water for TDS, hardness, and contaminants to choose the right purification method.

Pick a storage tank size that fits your family’s daily drinking and cooking needs.

Match the purification technology to your water source, such as RO for borewell or UV for municipal supply.

Check the available space for installation to select wall-mounted or countertop models.

Consider long-term service costs and the brand’s maintenance network in your locality.

Opt for water purifiers with efficient recovery rates to reduce wastage and save on bills. Top 3 features of the best water purifiers

Product Name Purification Tech Additional Features Ideal For AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO RO+UV+UF+TDS Copper infusion, 12L tank, taste adjuster All water sources, large families Native by Urban Company M1 RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline 2-year zero service, free installation Homes preferring low maintenance Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver RO+UV+UF+MC Up to 60% water saving, mineral charge Efficiency-first households Havells FAB Alkaline RO+UV+Alkaline (Copper) 2-year free service, smart alerts Health-focused urban kitchens KENT Grand RO RO+UF+TDS+UV LED UV tank, large service network, 20LPH flow Any water source, high usage AO Smith Z9 Pro Black RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline Instant hot water, stainless steel tank, 3 temp modes Premium kitchens, tea lovers Atomberg Intellon RO+UF+UV+Alkaliser IoT control, 4 modes, zero-cost 2yrs warranty Tech-savvy, modern families Aquaguard Sure Delight RO+MC RO+MC Free service plan, smart LED, strong impurity removal Municipal/borewell above 100ppm Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF RO+MF 45% water saving, mineral enrichment, Smartsense alert Compact homes, reliable water V-Guard Aurina 2X RO UF RO+UF (DuoGuard) No prefilter, zero service for 2yrs, proactive care Apartments, sustainability-focused

Similar articles for you 5 Eureka Forbes best-selling water purifiers you can rely on for safe water: Top picks with great performance and value