10 best water purifiers for home: Clean, safe, and smart options for every kitchen

Clean drinking water is non-negotiable in today’s Indian homes, but with every locality offering its own brand of challenge, be it tanker supply, high TDS borewell or municipal water, choosing the right purifier is more crucial than ever. Today’s market isn’t just about removing impurities, but about balancing taste, health, and convenience. The range discussed here includes models built for every situation and household size: massive storage tanks for large families, copper and mineral technology for health-focused buyers, IoT-enabled smart operation for modern kitchens, and purifiers that slash water wastage and cut your maintenance bills. Features like instant hot water, mineral recharging, proactive service calls, and national service coverage redefine what a purifier can offer. With free installation, zero-cost warranties and genuinely useful SmartSense alerts, these top picks aren’t just about filtration, they’re about making hydration simple and sustainable for every lifestyle, from apartments to joint families.
Looking for fuss-free, long-lasting clean water without chasing fancy tech? The AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO is built to handle the unpredictable stuff in Indian tap water. With pure copper infusion and smart multi-stage filtration, it gives your family crisp, mineral-rich water for chai, cooking, and daily use, no matter if you’ve got municipality or borewell supply. The 12-litre tank means you aren’t refilling after every meal, and service is simple.
Suitable for all water types
Copper-infused filtration
Paid installation
Bulky for small kitchens
Most praise the water taste, easy maintenance, and strong storage, though some mention installation costs.
It’s reliable, adaptable, and adds value with copper goodness, keeping families safe and hydrated daily.
If you want a water purifier that actually simplifies your life, Native by Urban Company M1 ticks every box. No service calls for two years, so there’s none of that hassle after buying. The 10-stage process (RO, UV, Copper, Alkaline) means water actually tastes better, and the two-year unconditional warranty lets you forget about maintenance or filter worries. With free installation and 8-litre storage, it feels like a solution built by people who understand Indian homes.
Zero maintenance for 2 years
Warranty covers all parts
Smaller tank for big families
Pressure equipment may be extra
Most love the peace of mind and strong water taste, with rare gripes about the tank size for large households.
It’s about trust and convenience. Less fuss, real purity, and genuine after-sales support make it a clear family favourite.
Worried about water wastage and filter changes? Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver gets why Indian kitchens don’t have time for that. Its 9-stage system not only cleans out nasties from borewell, tanker or municipal water, but also keeps up to 60% water savings versus most ROs. The Mineral Charge gives a little extra for your tea and food. Smart LED reminders and free service plan take the guesswork out. It’s calm, practical, and delivers clean water daily.
High water savings
Mineral Charge improves taste
Smaller storage
Service after 1 year is extra
Clear water, tasty tea, and efficient service stand out, with a few mentions of filter cost beyond the first year.
Reliable, water-smart and tailored for Indian homes, plus, the service network keeps headaches away.
Havells FAB Alkaline Water Purifier does more than just clean, it really works for today’s family. You get 8 stages of purification with a special copper revitaliser that helps improve the taste and boosts minerals for better health. The smart alerts don’t nag, they keep you updated, and the two-year free service is a genuine time-saver. Fits in all spaces, handles every kind of water, and the auto energy saver means it doesn’t drive up your power bill.
Two-year free service
Mineral-rich water, good taste
Modest tank for big families
Installation can be tricky in tight spaces
People rave about taste and service, with occasional remarks about installation delays and midsize tank.
Balanced, health-focused, and hassle-free, Havells brings real value and confidence to daily hydration.
Kent Grand RO Water Purifier is for those who want safe drinking water and dependable service. The advanced RO membrane removes heavy metals and pesticides, while UF and TDS Control make sure every glass tastes right. UV LED in the tank means water stays fresh, even if it sits for hours. Routine health checks and repairs are sorted for a year, and with a network this big, help is never far off. It’s practical, strong and fits every home.
Largest service network in India
In-tank UV keeps water fresh
Routine filter changes needed
Bulkier design than some rivals
People trust it for taste and pure water, mentioning smooth service, with rare notes on size and regular maintenance.
Gets you clean water from any source, with backup you can count on - a Kent classic with a reputation for honesty and reach.
AO Smith Z9 Pro Black brings something special to the kitchen - hot water on demand, a stainless steel tank, and water that’s genuinely comfortable to drink. The eight stages tackle all the usual worries, from muddy tanker supply to taste and safety. Copper and alkaline stages mean the water isn’t just clean, but also mineral-rich and gentle for tea or baby formula. The design looks modern, the controls are easy, and the 10L storage takes care of large families.
Hot water at three temperatures
Copper and alkaline mineralisation
Higher priced than standard ROs
Countertop only, not wall mountable
Buyers praise the hot water feature, taste and build quality, with rare notes on bulk and premium price.
Brings health, convenience, and a touch of luxury to daily hydration - especially valued in homes with tea lovers or young kids.
Atomberg Intellon isn’t stuck in the past, it’s smart enough to match its purification to your water source, letting you get alkaline, mineral-rich water without burning through the RO cartridge. The IoT app tracks filter life and water savings, so you know exactly what you’re drinking and spending. Four modes give families flexibility, and that 2-year zero-cost promise means nobody’s chasing contracts or service calls. Modern design doesn’t look out of place in an urban Indian kitchen.
IoT app for diagnostics and filter health
Zero service cost for 2 years
Needs app setup for full features
May require pressure booster in some homes
Folks love the flexibility and app features, finding setup simple. A few mention needing a booster pump for low pressure.
Put practicality and control first - save on maintenance, know your water, and make your kitchen smarter. Perfect for tech-forward families.
Aquaguard Sure Delight RO+MC makes life easier for families needing clean water from any source with TDS above 100ppm. It clears out 30 times more impurities than everyday local purifiers and gives crisp, mineral-charged water for drinking and cooking. Smart LED alerts and a free service plan mean maintenance headaches are sorted. Compact and built for water woes, this purifier balances health and taste with genuine backup across the country.
Strong impurity removal
Free service and maintenance for one year
Not for TDS under 100ppm
Smaller storage than some rivals
Lots of praise for pure taste and easy service. Some mention tank size for bigger families.
For those who want trusted clean water and support - Aquaguard is an everyday kitchen staple for Indian homes.
Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF is for those who want less fuss, more minerals and high water savings. It delivers 6 stages of filtration for borewell, tanker or tap water, keeping taste crisp and filtration fast. The mineral enhancer gives calcium and magnesium, while smart indicators actually stop dispensing if the filter isn’t changed, so families never get unsafe water. The 7L tank suits most homes, and it saves up to 45% water versus regular RO units.
Mineral enrichment for better taste
Smart indicator prevents unsafe water
7L may be tight for big families
Pressure booster not included
Most like the ease, taste and look, though some mention tank refills for guests or events.
Reliable, mineral-rich RO water without headaches, Pureit makes everyday hydration simple and safe.
V-Guard Aurina 2X is the kind of water purifier that saves you time, money, and kitchen space. Its DuoGuard filtration skips the usual bulky prefilter and actively keeps the water pressure steady, so you get reliable, pure water every time. The 2-year zero-cost warranty doesn’t hide in fine print, and the proactive service visits mean you’re never chasing maintenance. With up to 30% water savings and minerals added back, it’s a smart choice for families who value sustainability and simplicity.
No external prefilter needed
Genuine proactive service included
7L tank may not suit large households
Only wall mount, not tabletop
Most admire hassle-free maintenance and good taste, mentioning it’s especially handy for apartments where space is at a premium.
It simplifies clean water, costs less to run, and actively lasts longer between call-outs, V-Guard’s take on pure, practical hydration.
RO purifiers with multi-stage filtration, like RO+UV+UF, are best for hard borewell water. They remove dissolved salts, heavy metals, and microorganisms, producing safe, fresh-tasting water. Popular choices in India include Kent, Aquaguard, and Pureit models built for high TDS sources.
A 7–10 litre storage tank is optimal for a family of five, ensuring enough purified water for daily drinking, cooking, and emergencies. Consider usage habits and peak times. Larger tanks suit joint families, while smaller ones may need more frequent refills, especially during gatherings.
Most modern purifiers come with mineral enrichers to add calcium, magnesium, and sometimes copper back into purified water. This keeps drinking water healthier and tastier, addressing concerns that RO purification strips out essential elements. Brands like Pureit, AO Smith, and Aquaguard lead in mineral retention.
Look for RO models featuring water-saving technologies like high recovery rate and internal waste management. Many new purifiers offer up to 45% water saving, meaning less wastage per cycle. Choosing models with BIS water efficiency certification ensures both sustainability and lower utility costs.
|Product Name
|Purification Tech
|Additional Features
|Ideal For
|AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO
|RO+UV+UF+TDS
|Copper infusion, 12L tank, taste adjuster
|All water sources, large families
|Native by Urban Company M1
|RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline
|2-year zero service, free installation
|Homes preferring low maintenance
|Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver
|RO+UV+UF+MC
|Up to 60% water saving, mineral charge
|Efficiency-first households
|Havells FAB Alkaline
|RO+UV+Alkaline (Copper)
|2-year free service, smart alerts
|Health-focused urban kitchens
|KENT Grand RO
|RO+UF+TDS+UV LED
|UV tank, large service network, 20LPH flow
|Any water source, high usage
|AO Smith Z9 Pro Black
|RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline
|Instant hot water, stainless steel tank, 3 temp modes
|Premium kitchens, tea lovers
|Atomberg Intellon
|RO+UF+UV+Alkaliser
|IoT control, 4 modes, zero-cost 2yrs warranty
|Tech-savvy, modern families
|Aquaguard Sure Delight RO+MC
|RO+MC
|Free service plan, smart LED, strong impurity removal
|Municipal/borewell above 100ppm
|Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF
|RO+MF
|45% water saving, mineral enrichment, Smartsense alert
|Compact homes, reliable water
|V-Guard Aurina 2X RO UF
|RO+UF (DuoGuard)
|No prefilter, zero service for 2yrs, proactive care
|Apartments, sustainability-focused
FAQs
What’s the difference between RO, UV, and UF purifiers?
RO removes dissolved solids, UV kills germs, UF eliminates bacteria but not salts.
How often should I change water purifier filters?
Typically every 6-12 months, but always follow the brand’s guidance and monitor usage for best performance.
Is copper-infused water healthier?
Copper adds essential minerals, supporting immunity and digestion when consumed in moderation via copper-infused purification.
Can a water purifier handle borewell and municipal water?
Most RO-based purifiers are designed to treat both high-TDS borewell and lower-TDS municipal water sources.
Do water purifiers need a lot of maintenance?
Modern purifiers need periodic filter changes and cleaning; models with proactive service plans simplify maintenance for busy families.