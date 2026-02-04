10 boAt earphones and headphones deals to buy right now! Starting at just ₹899 with 80% discount

Buying a new pair of earphones or headphones just got a lot more affordable, with boAt rolling out massive discounts on Amazon. Right now, you can grab boAt earphones, headphones, and earbuds starting at just ₹899, with discounts going up to 80% on select models.

From wireless earbuds for daily calls to powerful headphones for music, workouts, and binge-watching, there’s something for every need and budget. Amazon is also offering additional savings through bank offers and faster delivery options, making the deal even sweeter if you order today.

Upgrading an old pair or buying your first set, this is a great chance to bring home boAt’s popular audio products at pocket-friendly prices. The sale also covers some of boAt’s recently launched wearables, making it the right time to upgrade your audio and accessory lineup without stretching your budget.

BEST VALUE FOR MONEY

The boAt Nirvana Zenith Pro (2025) is a solid pick if you want premium audio features at a massive 81% discount. With powerful 50dB adaptive ANC, it cuts out daily noise effortlessly, while Spatial Audio and Hi-Res LDAC deliver rich, immersive sound for music, movies, and calls. The 80-hour battery life makes it ideal for long workdays and travel, and 6-mic AI-ENx ensures crystal-clear calls. At this price, it clearly solves the need for high-end performance without paying flagship rates.

Specifications Active Noise Cancellation: 50dB Hybrid Adaptive ANC Audio Technology: Hi-Res Audio with LDAC & Spatial Audio Battery Life: Up to 80 hours with ASAP Charge Call Quality: 6 Mics with AI-ENx Technology Drivers: 12mm boAt Signature Sound Drivers

Need a good battery life and strong noise cancellation? The boAt Rockerz 512 ANC is a great choice with powerful sound at a smart price. With up to 40dB hybrid ANC, it helps you stay focused during work, travel, or entertainment.

The massive 80-hour battery means fewer charging breaks, while 40mm drivers deliver boAt’s signature bass-rich sound. Add 40ms low latency for gaming and clear calls via ENx tech, and this 64% discount makes it a value-packed buy.

Specifications Active Noise Cancellation: Up to 40dB Hybrid ANC Battery Life: Up to 80 hours Driver Size: 40mm Dynamic Drivers Latency Mode: 40ms BEAST Mode Call Technology: ENx Noise Reduction Mic

BEST BATTERY LIFE

The boAt Nirvana Ion is perfect if battery life and everyday convenience are your top priorities. With a massive 120-hour total playback, these earbuds easily last through long workdays, travel, and workouts without frequent charging.

Crystal Bionic Sound with dual EQ modes lets you switch between punchy bass and balanced audio, while 4-mic ENx tech ensures clearer calls. Add low-latency gaming mode, IPX4 sweat resistance, and app support—and at an 80% discount, this is a practical, value-driven buy.

Specifications Total Battery Life: Up to 120 hours Sound Technology: Crystal Bionic Sound with Dual EQ Call Quality: 4 Mics with ENx Technology Latency Mode: BEAST Mode (60ms) Water Resistance: IPX4 Rating

BEST VALUE FOR MONEY

The boAt Rockerz 480 is a fun, feature-packed choice if you want bold design, strong sound, and long battery life without spending much. Its RGB LEDs with 6 light modes add a stylish gaming vibe, while 40mm drivers deliver loud, bass-heavy audio for music and movies.

BEAST Mode with low latency makes it great for casual gaming, and ENx tech keeps calls clear. With up to 60 hours of battery life and a 55% discount, it offers solid value for everyday use.

Specifications Driver Size: 40mm Dynamic Drivers Battery Life: Up to 60 hours Gaming Mode: BEAST Mode (Low Latency) Call Technology: ENx Noise Reduction Design Feature: RGB LEDs with 6 Light Modes

The boAt Rockerz Prime 415 (2025 launch) is built for users who want immersive sound and marathon battery life at a sensible price. Its 360° Spatial Audio creates a surround-like experience for music, movies, and OTT content, while 40mm drivers deliver deep, punchy bass.

The massive 120-hour battery solves frequent charging hassles, and AI-ENx tech keeps calls clear even in noisy spaces. With BEAST Mode for low-latency gaming and a 50% discount, it’s a strong all-rounder for daily use.

Specifications Audio Technology: 360° Spatial Audio Battery Life: Up to 120 hours Driver Size: 40mm Dynamic Drivers Call Technology: AI-ENx Noise Reduction Gaming Mode: BEAST Mode (40ms Low Latency)

The boAt Airdopes 219 (2025 launch) is perfect for anyone looking for reliable earbuds with excellent call quality and long battery life at a budget-friendly price. With quad mics powered by ENx technology, calls remain clear even in noisy places, while 13mm drivers deliver boAt’s signature bass-rich sound.

The 40-hour total playback and ASAP Charge keep your music and gaming going without interruptions. Add BEAST Mode for low-latency gaming and IPX4 water resistance, and this 72% discounted pair is a smart pick for daily use.

Specifications Call Technology: 4 Mics with ENx Noise Cancellation Battery Life: Up to 40 hours Driver Size: 13mm Dynamic Drivers Gaming Mode: BEAST Mode (45ms Low Latency) Water Resistance: IPX4 Rating

The boAt Airdopes 101v2 is a compact, budget-friendly option for users seeking reliable sound, clear calls, and long battery life. With dual mics powered by ENx technology, calls stay crisp even in noisy environments. The 13mm drivers deliver boAt’s signature bass-rich audio, while 35 hours of total playback and ASAP Charge keep your music and podcasts going for longer.

Flex-fit ear tips ensure comfort during extended use, and Bluetooth v5.4 guarantees smooth wireless connectivity. At 77% off, these earbuds are a smart everyday audio solution.

Specifications Call Technology: Dual Mics with ENx Noise Cancellation Battery Life: Up to 35 hours Driver Size: 13mm Dynamic Drivers Charging Feature: ASAP Charge (10 mins = 120 mins playback) Fit & Comfort: Flex-Fit Ear Tips

The boAt Nirvana Ivy is ideal for audiophiles seeking immersive sound and advanced noise cancellation at a jaw-dropping 88% discount. With 50dB hybrid ANC, it blocks out background noise, letting you focus on music, movies, or calls. 360º Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking offers a cinematic listening experience that adapts as you move.

The 50-hour battery ensures uninterrupted playback, while multipoint connectivity and in-ear detection make daily use seamless. Fast charging and app support add convenience, making Nirvana Ivy a feature-packed, value-for-money TWS choice.

Specifications Noise Cancellation: 50dB Hybrid ANC Audio Technology: 360º Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking Connectivity: Multipoint Connectivity (Phone + Laptop) Features: In-Ear Detection & App Support Battery life Up to 50 hours

The boAt Rockerz 411 (2025 launch) is a great choice for gamers, binge-watchers, and music lovers seeking performance without breaking the bank. With 40mm drivers, it delivers deep, bass-heavy boAt Signature Sound, while 40ms low-latency BEAST Mode ensures lag-free gaming and synced audio-visual experience.

The 40-hour battery keeps entertainment going for days, and ENx technology guarantees clear calls in noisy environments. Bluetooth v5.4 connectivity adds seamless wireless convenience, making this 57% discounted over-ear headphone a reliable, all-rounder option.

Specifications Driver Size: 40mm Dynamic Drivers Battery Life: Up to 40 hours Gaming Mode: BEAST Mode (40ms Low Latency) Call Technology: ENx Noise Reduction Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.4

The boAt Rockerz 551ANC is a feature-rich over-ear headphone perfect for long listening sessions, calls, and immersive audio experiences. Its 35dB Hybrid ANC blocks out noise, while Ambient Sound Mode lets you stay aware of surroundings when needed. With up to 100 hours of playback (70 hours in ANC mode) and ASAP Charge, it’s ideal for travel and daily use.

40mm drivers deliver boAt’s signature sound, and dual EQ modes let you switch between bass-heavy or balanced audio. ENx tech ensures clear calls, making this 74% discounted headphone a complete audio package.

Specifications Noise Cancellation: 35dB Hybrid ANC Battery Life: Up to 100 hours Driver Size: 40mm Dynamic Drivers Call Technology: ENx Noise Reduction Features: Ambient Sound Mode & Dual EQ Modes

