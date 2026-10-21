Subscribe
Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

10 gaming laptops with RTX graphics for students and first-time gamers seeking smooth gameplay and everyday performance

From coursework to casual gaming, these laptops offer a mix of graphics power, responsive displays and everyday usability to suit different needs and budgets.

Nivedita Mishra
Published21 Oct 2026, 12:26 PM IST
Gaming laptops with RTX graphics for students: RTX graphics, fast displays and practical features for study and gaming needs
Gaming laptops with RTX graphics for students: RTX graphics, fast displays and practical features for study and gaming needs(AI Generated Image)
AI Quick Read

Gaming laptops with NVIDIA RTX graphics can offer students and first-time gamers a practical way to balance study, entertainment and gaming. With options across different budgets, buyers can choose a laptop suited to assignments, coding, everyday multitasking and popular games. Features such as 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and a Full HD display can support daily computing, while a 144Hz refresh rate can make compatible games look smoother. Windows 11 also provides a familiar environment for study and personal use.

Our PicksFAQs

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Before choosing a model, it is worth checking the graphics card, processor, memory upgrade options and cooling system. These gaming laptops combine essential specifications with dedicated RTX graphics, helping buyers narrow down their choices based on performance needs and budget.

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 is designed for gaming, everyday computing and multitasking. It features an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics for handling compatible games and creative applications. The 15.6-inch Full HD display supports a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers memory and storage for daily tasks. Windows 11 and an RGB keyboard complete this gaming laptop.

Specifications

Operating System
Windows 11 Home
Graphics Card
NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB
System Memory
16GB RAM
Storage Capacity
512GB SSD
Display Resolution
Full HD 1920 × 1080

Reason to buy

144Hz refresh rate

RGB backlit keyboard

Reason to avoid

4GB graphics memory

48Wh battery capacity

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check verified buyer reviews for feedback on gaming performance, thermals, display quality and everyday usability.

Why choose this product?

A Ryzen 7 processor, RTX graphics and a 144Hz display support gaming and everyday productivity.

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The HP Victus gaming laptop is designed for gaming, multitasking and everyday computing. It features an AMD Ryzen 7 processor paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics to support compatible games and creative applications. The 15.6-inch Full HD display offers a 144Hz refresh rate and IPS technology for smoother visuals. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it provides memory and storage for daily tasks. Windows 11 and an upgradeable memory configuration add flexibility.

Specifications

Operating System
Windows 11 Home
Graphics Card
NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB
System Memory
16GB DDR5 RAM
Storage Capacity
512GB SSD
Display Resolution
Full HD 1920 × 1080

Reason to buy

RTX 4050 graphics performance

144Hz IPS display

Reason to avoid

Relatively heavy at 2.29kg

Limited 512GB storage

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check verified buyer reviews for feedback on gaming performance, display quality, thermals and everyday usability.

Why choose this product?

RTX 4050 graphics, upgradeable DDR5 memory and a 144Hz IPS display suit gaming and multitasking.

The MSI Thin 15 is designed for gaming, everyday computing and multitasking. It features a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics to support compatible games and creative applications. The 15.6-inch Full HD display offers a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, it provides memory and storage for daily tasks. Windows 11 Home completes this lightweight gaming laptop.

Specifications

Operating System
Windows 11 Home
Graphics Card
NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB
System Memory
16GB RAM
Storage Capacity
512GB NVMe SSD
Display Resolution
Full HD 1920 × 1080

Reason to buy

144Hz refresh rate

Lightweight 1.8kg design

Reason to avoid

6GB graphics memory

Limited 512GB storage

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check verified buyer reviews for feedback on gaming performance, display quality, thermals and everyday usability.

Why choose this product?

A 144Hz display, RTX graphics and 16GB RAM support gaming, multitasking and everyday computing.

The HP Victus gaming laptop is designed for gaming, multitasking and everyday computing. It features an Intel Core 5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics for compatible games and creative applications. The 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display supports a 144Hz refresh rate and 300 nits brightness. With 24GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers memory and storage for daily tasks. Windows 11 and a backlit keyboard complete the setup.

Specifications

Operating System
Windows 11 Home
Graphics Card
NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB
System Memory
24GB DDR5 RAM
Storage Capacity
512GB SSD
Display Resolution
Full HD 1920 × 1080

Reason to buy

24GB DDR5 memory

144Hz IPS display

Reason to avoid

4GB graphics memory

Relatively heavy 2.29kg build

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check verified buyer reviews for feedback on gaming performance, display quality, thermals and everyday usability.

Why choose this product?

A 144Hz IPS display, 24GB RAM and RTX graphics support gaming and multitasking.

The Acer Aspire 7 is designed for gaming, everyday computing and multitasking. It features an Intel Core 5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics with 6GB memory to support compatible games and creative applications. The 15.6-inch Full HD display suits everyday viewing and work. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers memory and storage for daily tasks. Windows 11 Home and a backlit keyboard complete this laptop.

Specifications

Operating System
Windows 11 Home
Graphics Card
NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB
System Memory
16GB RAM
Storage Capacity
512GB SSD
Display Resolution
Full HD 1920 × 1080

Reason to buy

6GB graphics memory

Backlit keyboard included

Reason to avoid

No refresh rate specified

No display brightness specified

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check verified buyer reviews for feedback on gaming performance, build quality, thermals and everyday usability.

Why choose this product?

An Intel Core 5 processor, RTX graphics and 16GB RAM support gaming and everyday multitasking.

The ASUS Gaming V16 is designed for gaming, multitasking and everyday computing. It features an Intel Core 5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 graphics with 8GB memory to support compatible games and creative applications. The 16-inch FHD+ display offers a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it provides memory and storage for daily tasks. Windows 11 and an upgradeable memory configuration add flexibility.

Specifications

Operating System
Windows 11 Home
Graphics Card
NVIDIA RTX 5050 8GB
System Memory
16GB Upgradeable RAM
Storage Capacity
512GB SSD
Display Resolution
FHD+ 1920 × 1200

Reason to buy

RTX 5050 8GB graphics

Upgradeable system memory

Reason to avoid

Limited 512GB storage

No battery capacity specified

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check verified buyer reviews for feedback on gaming performance, display quality, thermals and everyday usability.

Why choose this product?

RTX 5050 graphics, a 144Hz display and upgradeable RAM support gaming and everyday multitasking.

The ASUS TUF F16 is designed for gaming, multitasking and everyday computing. It features an Intel Core 5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics with 6GB memory to support compatible games and creative applications. The 16-inch FHD+ display provides viewing space for gaming and work. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers memory and storage for daily tasks. Windows 11 and upgradeable memory add flexibility.

Specifications

Operating System
Windows 11 Home
Graphics Card
NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB
System Memory
16GB Upgradeable RAM
Storage Capacity
512GB SSD
Display Resolution
FHD+ 1920 × 1200

Reason to buy

6GB dedicated graphics memory

Upgradeable system memory

Reason to avoid

Limited 512GB storage

Relatively heavy 2.2kg build

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check verified buyer reviews for feedback on gaming performance, build quality, thermals and everyday usability.

Why choose this product?

RTX graphics, a 16-inch FHD+ display and upgradeable RAM support gaming and everyday multitasking.

The Acer ALG gaming laptop is designed for gaming, everyday computing and multitasking. It features an Intel Core 5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics to support compatible games and creative applications. The 15.6-inch Full HD display offers a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it provides memory and storage for daily tasks. Windows 11 Home and bundled Office software complete the setup.

Specifications

Operating System
Windows 11 Home
Graphics Card
NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB
System Memory
16GB RAM
Storage Capacity
512GB SSD
Display Resolution
Full HD 1920 × 1080

Reason to buy

144Hz refresh rate

Office 2024 included

Reason to avoid

4GB graphics memory

Limited 512GB storage

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check verified buyer reviews for feedback on gaming performance, display quality, thermals and everyday usability.

Why choose this product?

A 144Hz display, RTX graphics and 16GB RAM support gaming, multitasking and everyday computing.

The Lenovo LOQ Essential is designed for gaming, multitasking and everyday computing. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics with 6GB memory to support compatible games and creative applications. The 15.6-inch display offers a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it provides memory and storage for daily tasks. Windows 11, Office Home 2024 and a three-month Game Pass subscription complete the package.

Specifications

Operating System
Windows 11 Home
Graphics Card
NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB
System Memory
16GB RAM
Storage Capacity
512GB SSD
Display Resolution
Full HD 1920 × 1080

Reason to buy

144Hz refresh rate

Three-month Game Pass

Reason to avoid

Limited 512GB storage

Entry-level RTX graphics

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check verified buyer reviews for feedback on gaming performance, display quality, thermals and everyday usability.

Why choose this product?

RTX graphics, a 144Hz display and 16GB RAM support gaming and everyday multitasking.

The HP Victus gaming laptop is designed for gaming, everyday computing and multitasking. It features a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics with 6GB memory to support compatible games and creative applications. The 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display offers a 144Hz refresh rate and 300 nits brightness. With 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it provides memory and storage for daily tasks.

Specifications

Operating System
Windows 11 Home
Graphics Card
NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB
System Memory
16GB DDR4 RAM
Storage Capacity
512GB SSD
Display Resolution
Full HD 1920 × 1080

Reason to buy

144Hz IPS display

300 nits brightness

Reason to avoid

Relatively heavy 2.29kg build

DDR4 rather than DDR5

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check verified buyer reviews for feedback on gaming performance, display quality, thermals and everyday usability.

Why choose this product?

A 144Hz IPS display, RTX graphics and 16GB RAM support gaming and everyday multitasking.

Which RTX is best for laptop gaming?

The RTX 5090 offers top-tier laptop gaming performance, while the RTX 4050 and RTX 4060 suit budget-conscious gamers seeking smooth gameplay and good graphics.

Which is better, RTX 3060 or RTX 4050?

The RTX 4050 supports newer features, including DLSS 3 frame generation, while the RTX 3060 can perform competitively. Actual performance depends on laptop power limits and cooling.

Which is better, GTX or RTX for laptop?

RTX laptops generally offer better gaming features, ray tracing and DLSS support. GTX laptops may suit older games and tighter budgets, but offer fewer modern graphics technologies.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing gaming laptops with RTX graphics

Graphics card: Check the RTX model and dedicated memory. RTX 3050, RTX 4050 and newer GPUs offer different performance levels.

Processor: Choose a capable Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 processor for gaming, coding and everyday tasks.

RAM: Aim for 16GB RAM to manage games, study applications and multitasking smoothly.

Storage: A 512GB SSD provides faster loading and space for games, files and software.

Display: A Full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate offers clear visuals and smoother gameplay.

Cooling: Check the cooling system to manage heat during extended gaming sessions.

Battery and weight: Consider portability, particularly when carrying the laptop to college.

Budget: Compare prices, warranty coverage, upgrade options and bundled software before making a decision.

3 best features of gaming laptops with RTX graphics

ProductRefresh RateDisplay SizeGaming Laptop
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506NCR-HN054W144Hz15.6 inchesYes
HP Victus fb3130AX/3118AX144Hz15.6 inchesYes
MSI Thin 15 B13UDX-129IN144Hz15.6 inchesYes
HP Victus fa2500TX144Hz15.6 inchesYes
Acer Aspire 7 A715-79G144Hz15.6 inchesYes
ASUS Gaming V16 V3607VH-TK154WS144Hz16 inchesYes
ASUS TUF F16 FX607VJR-TU325WS144Hz16 inchesYes
Acer ALG AL15G-53144Hz15.6 inchesYes
Lenovo LOQ Essential 83S000G8IN144Hz15.6 inchesYes
HP Victus fa2196TX144Hz15.6 inchesYes

Similar articles for you

Best laptops with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for everyday productivity, work, study and multitasking needs in 2026 in India

From MacBooks to gaming PCs: What students, gamers, and professionals should buy now

Upgrade your workflow with AI-powered laptops from Dell, HP and more for under 60000

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGadgets And Appliances10 gaming laptops with RTX graphics for students and first-time gamers seeking smooth gameplay and everyday performance

FAQs

Are RTX gaming laptops good for students?

Yes, RTX gaming laptops can handle gaming, coding, video editing and everyday academic tasks, depending on their processor, RAM and graphics card.

Is 16GB RAM enough for gaming?

Yes, 16GB RAM is suitable for many modern games and multitasking. Some demanding games and applications may benefit from additional memory.

Is an RTX 4050 better than an RTX 3050?

Generally, yes. The RTX 4050 offers newer features, including DLSS 3 frame generation, and often delivers better performance than the RTX 3050.

Is a 144Hz refresh rate useful for gaming?

Yes, a 144Hz display can deliver smoother motion than a standard 60Hz screen, particularly in fast-paced games, provided the laptop can produce enough frames.

What should you check before buying an RTX gaming laptop?

Compare the graphics card, processor, RAM, SSD capacity, display size, refresh rate, cooling system and weight to find a laptop suited to your needs and budget.

Read Next Story