10 gaming laptops with RTX graphics for students and first-time gamers seeking smooth gameplay and everyday performance

Gaming laptops with NVIDIA RTX graphics can offer students and first-time gamers a practical way to balance study, entertainment and gaming. With options across different budgets, buyers can choose a laptop suited to assignments, coding, everyday multitasking and popular games. Features such as 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and a Full HD display can support daily computing, while a 144Hz refresh rate can make compatible games look smoother. Windows 11 also provides a familiar environment for study and personal use.
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Before choosing a model, it is worth checking the graphics card, processor, memory upgrade options and cooling system. These gaming laptops combine essential specifications with dedicated RTX graphics, helping buyers narrow down their choices based on performance needs and budget.
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The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 is designed for gaming, everyday computing and multitasking. It features an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics for handling compatible games and creative applications. The 15.6-inch Full HD display supports a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers memory and storage for daily tasks. Windows 11 and an RGB keyboard complete this gaming laptop.
144Hz refresh rate
RGB backlit keyboard
4GB graphics memory
48Wh battery capacity
Check verified buyer reviews for feedback on gaming performance, thermals, display quality and everyday usability.
A Ryzen 7 processor, RTX graphics and a 144Hz display support gaming and everyday productivity.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
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The HP Victus gaming laptop is designed for gaming, multitasking and everyday computing. It features an AMD Ryzen 7 processor paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics to support compatible games and creative applications. The 15.6-inch Full HD display offers a 144Hz refresh rate and IPS technology for smoother visuals. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it provides memory and storage for daily tasks. Windows 11 and an upgradeable memory configuration add flexibility.
RTX 4050 graphics performance
144Hz IPS display
Relatively heavy at 2.29kg
Limited 512GB storage
Check verified buyer reviews for feedback on gaming performance, display quality, thermals and everyday usability.
RTX 4050 graphics, upgradeable DDR5 memory and a 144Hz IPS display suit gaming and multitasking.
The MSI Thin 15 is designed for gaming, everyday computing and multitasking. It features a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics to support compatible games and creative applications. The 15.6-inch Full HD display offers a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, it provides memory and storage for daily tasks. Windows 11 Home completes this lightweight gaming laptop.
144Hz refresh rate
Lightweight 1.8kg design
6GB graphics memory
Limited 512GB storage
Check verified buyer reviews for feedback on gaming performance, display quality, thermals and everyday usability.
A 144Hz display, RTX graphics and 16GB RAM support gaming, multitasking and everyday computing.
The HP Victus gaming laptop is designed for gaming, multitasking and everyday computing. It features an Intel Core 5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics for compatible games and creative applications. The 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display supports a 144Hz refresh rate and 300 nits brightness. With 24GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers memory and storage for daily tasks. Windows 11 and a backlit keyboard complete the setup.
24GB DDR5 memory
144Hz IPS display
4GB graphics memory
Relatively heavy 2.29kg build
Check verified buyer reviews for feedback on gaming performance, display quality, thermals and everyday usability.
A 144Hz IPS display, 24GB RAM and RTX graphics support gaming and multitasking.
The Acer Aspire 7 is designed for gaming, everyday computing and multitasking. It features an Intel Core 5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics with 6GB memory to support compatible games and creative applications. The 15.6-inch Full HD display suits everyday viewing and work. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers memory and storage for daily tasks. Windows 11 Home and a backlit keyboard complete this laptop.
6GB graphics memory
Backlit keyboard included
No refresh rate specified
No display brightness specified
Check verified buyer reviews for feedback on gaming performance, build quality, thermals and everyday usability.
An Intel Core 5 processor, RTX graphics and 16GB RAM support gaming and everyday multitasking.
The ASUS Gaming V16 is designed for gaming, multitasking and everyday computing. It features an Intel Core 5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 graphics with 8GB memory to support compatible games and creative applications. The 16-inch FHD+ display offers a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it provides memory and storage for daily tasks. Windows 11 and an upgradeable memory configuration add flexibility.
RTX 5050 8GB graphics
Upgradeable system memory
Limited 512GB storage
No battery capacity specified
Check verified buyer reviews for feedback on gaming performance, display quality, thermals and everyday usability.
RTX 5050 graphics, a 144Hz display and upgradeable RAM support gaming and everyday multitasking.
The ASUS TUF F16 is designed for gaming, multitasking and everyday computing. It features an Intel Core 5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics with 6GB memory to support compatible games and creative applications. The 16-inch FHD+ display provides viewing space for gaming and work. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers memory and storage for daily tasks. Windows 11 and upgradeable memory add flexibility.
6GB dedicated graphics memory
Upgradeable system memory
Limited 512GB storage
Relatively heavy 2.2kg build
Check verified buyer reviews for feedback on gaming performance, build quality, thermals and everyday usability.
RTX graphics, a 16-inch FHD+ display and upgradeable RAM support gaming and everyday multitasking.
The Acer ALG gaming laptop is designed for gaming, everyday computing and multitasking. It features an Intel Core 5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics to support compatible games and creative applications. The 15.6-inch Full HD display offers a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it provides memory and storage for daily tasks. Windows 11 Home and bundled Office software complete the setup.
144Hz refresh rate
Office 2024 included
4GB graphics memory
Limited 512GB storage
Check verified buyer reviews for feedback on gaming performance, display quality, thermals and everyday usability.
A 144Hz display, RTX graphics and 16GB RAM support gaming, multitasking and everyday computing.
The Lenovo LOQ Essential is designed for gaming, multitasking and everyday computing. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics with 6GB memory to support compatible games and creative applications. The 15.6-inch display offers a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it provides memory and storage for daily tasks. Windows 11, Office Home 2024 and a three-month Game Pass subscription complete the package.
144Hz refresh rate
Three-month Game Pass
Limited 512GB storage
Entry-level RTX graphics
Check verified buyer reviews for feedback on gaming performance, display quality, thermals and everyday usability.
RTX graphics, a 144Hz display and 16GB RAM support gaming and everyday multitasking.
The HP Victus gaming laptop is designed for gaming, everyday computing and multitasking. It features a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics with 6GB memory to support compatible games and creative applications. The 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display offers a 144Hz refresh rate and 300 nits brightness. With 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it provides memory and storage for daily tasks.
144Hz IPS display
300 nits brightness
Relatively heavy 2.29kg build
DDR4 rather than DDR5
Check verified buyer reviews for feedback on gaming performance, display quality, thermals and everyday usability.
A 144Hz IPS display, RTX graphics and 16GB RAM support gaming and everyday multitasking.
The RTX 5090 offers top-tier laptop gaming performance, while the RTX 4050 and RTX 4060 suit budget-conscious gamers seeking smooth gameplay and good graphics.
The RTX 4050 supports newer features, including DLSS 3 frame generation, while the RTX 3060 can perform competitively. Actual performance depends on laptop power limits and cooling.
RTX laptops generally offer better gaming features, ray tracing and DLSS support. GTX laptops may suit older games and tighter budgets, but offer fewer modern graphics technologies.
Graphics card: Check the RTX model and dedicated memory. RTX 3050, RTX 4050 and newer GPUs offer different performance levels.
Processor: Choose a capable Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 processor for gaming, coding and everyday tasks.
RAM: Aim for 16GB RAM to manage games, study applications and multitasking smoothly.
Storage: A 512GB SSD provides faster loading and space for games, files and software.
Display: A Full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate offers clear visuals and smoother gameplay.
Cooling: Check the cooling system to manage heat during extended gaming sessions.
Battery and weight: Consider portability, particularly when carrying the laptop to college.
Budget: Compare prices, warranty coverage, upgrade options and bundled software before making a decision.
|Product
|Refresh Rate
|Display Size
|Gaming Laptop
|ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506NCR-HN054W
|144Hz
|15.6 inches
|Yes
|HP Victus fb3130AX/3118AX
|144Hz
|15.6 inches
|Yes
|MSI Thin 15 B13UDX-129IN
|144Hz
|15.6 inches
|Yes
|HP Victus fa2500TX
|144Hz
|15.6 inches
|Yes
|Acer Aspire 7 A715-79G
|144Hz
|15.6 inches
|Yes
|ASUS Gaming V16 V3607VH-TK154WS
|144Hz
|16 inches
|Yes
|ASUS TUF F16 FX607VJR-TU325WS
|144Hz
|16 inches
|Yes
|Acer ALG AL15G-53
|144Hz
|15.6 inches
|Yes
|Lenovo LOQ Essential 83S000G8IN
|144Hz
|15.6 inches
|Yes
|HP Victus fa2196TX
|144Hz
|15.6 inches
|Yes
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FAQs
Are RTX gaming laptops good for students?
Yes, RTX gaming laptops can handle gaming, coding, video editing and everyday academic tasks, depending on their processor, RAM and graphics card.
Is 16GB RAM enough for gaming?
Yes, 16GB RAM is suitable for many modern games and multitasking. Some demanding games and applications may benefit from additional memory.
Is an RTX 4050 better than an RTX 3050?
Generally, yes. The RTX 4050 offers newer features, including DLSS 3 frame generation, and often delivers better performance than the RTX 3050.
Is a 144Hz refresh rate useful for gaming?
Yes, a 144Hz display can deliver smoother motion than a standard 60Hz screen, particularly in fast-paced games, provided the laptop can produce enough frames.
What should you check before buying an RTX gaming laptop?
Compare the graphics card, processor, RAM, SSD capacity, display size, refresh rate, cooling system and weight to find a laptop suited to your needs and budget.