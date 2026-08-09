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10 home and kitchen appliances deals to look for during Amazon Freedom Sale, from ACs to air fryers

From air conditioners and refrigerators to washing machines, mixer grinders and air fryers, here are 10 home and kitchen appliance deals worth checking during the Amazon Freedom Sale.

Published9 Aug 2026, 06:00 PM IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale is now live. Shop today for maximum savings.
Amazon Great Freedom Sale is now live. Shop today for maximum savings.

By Aishwarya Faraswal

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.

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If you’ve been putting off buying a new appliance, Amazon’s Great Freedom Sale could give you a reason to finally take a look. The sale has brought discounts across a wide range of home and kitchen appliances, from air conditioners and refrigerators to washing machines, mixer grinders and air fryers. But with so many products showing a discount tag, finding the deals that actually make sense can take some digging.

Our Picks

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 with Wi-Fi with Geo-Fencing, Smart Energy Display, 2026 Model, ESTER EDGE Gxi WiFi-CAI18EE3R36W1, White)View Details...

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LG 1.42 Ton 5 Star,Max 5800W Cooling Capacity,Inverter Split AC (100% Copper Tubes, AI Convertible 6in1, Energy Saving & Faster Cooling,4 Way Swing,HDFilter with AllergenProtection, AS-Q19YNZE2,White)View Details...

₹46,990

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Bosch 9 kg 5 Star Front Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine, AI ActiveWater, 14 Wash Programs, Removes 99.9% Germs with Steam, No Tangle or Wrinkle, SoftCare Paddle, Black Grey, WGA1420TINView Details...

₹37,830

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Samsung Smart Choice 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray)View Details...

₹19,490

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LG 655 L, 3 Star, Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)View Details...

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

I went through the offers, checked the prices, compared specifications and looked at the overall value before narrowing them down to these 10 picks. So, instead of scrolling through pages of sale listings, you can start with the appliances I found worth considering.

Top 10 appliances deals you don't want to miss during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2026

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi AC at 50% discount

If you’re looking for an AC before the humid weather really sets in, this Carrier 1.5-ton model is available at 33,990 during the Amazon Freedom Sale, down 50% from its 68,290 MRP. There’s also a 500 coupon and up to 1,750 HDFC Bank credit card discount, which can bring the effective price down further.

The AC gets 6-in-1 convertible cooling, Wi-Fi, geo-fencing and a smart energy display. Its 1.5-ton capacity makes it suitable for mid-sized rooms, while the copper condenser is designed for better durability and easier maintenance.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
3 Star
Air Flow
580 CFM
Cooling Capacity
4,800W
Condenser
100% Copper

LG 1.42 Ton 5 Star

2. LG 1.42 Ton 5 Star,Max 5800W Cooling Capacity,Inverter Split AC (100% Copper Tubes, AI Convertible 6in1, Energy Saving & Faster Cooling,4 Way Swing,HDFilter with AllergenProtection, AS-Q19YNZE2,White)

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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This LG 1.42-ton AC is priced at 46,990 in the Amazon Freedom Sale, offering 48% off its 90,790 MRP. You can also get up to 1,750 off with an eligible HDFC Bank credit card, along with no-cost EMI and up to 1,409 Amazon Pay cashback.

The 5-star rating and 6-in-1 convertible cooling make it a practical pick for medium-sized rooms, while the 4-way swing helps distribute cool air more evenly. Its 100% copper tubes with Ocean Black protection add durability, particularly useful in humid and polluted conditions.

Specifications

Capacity:
1.42 Ton
Energy Rating:
5 Star
Cooling Capacity:
5,000W
Air Circulation
653/1236 CFM
Condenser:
100% Copper

Bosch 9 kg 5 Star Front Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine at 37% off

At 37,830, this Bosch front-load washing machine is 37% off its 59,990 MRP during the Amazon Freedom Sale. There’s also a 2,000 coupon and up to 4,000 off with eligible HDFC Bank credit cards, making this deal more interesting. The 9kg capacity suits small to medium families, while the 5-star rating can help keep power consumption in check.

It also gets 14 wash programmes, an in-built heater and steam-based antibacterial washing. The 1,200 RPM spin speed can extract more water from clothes, helping them dry faster.

Specifications

Capacity
9 kg
Energy Rating
5 Star
Spin Speed
1,200 RPM
Wash Programs
14
Motor
EcoSilence Drive

Samsing 8Kg front load washing machine at 28% discount

For those who prefer the convenience of a top-load machine, this Samsung model is down to 19,490 from 27,000 during the Amazon Freedom Sale, a 28% saving. There’s also a 1,000 coupon and up to 1,750 bank discount on select cards. Its 8kg capacity works well for larger households, while EcoBubble technology is designed to improve cleaning.

The 5-star rating and Digital Inverter Motor can also help keep electricity use lower over time. A soft-closing door and stainless-steel drum add to everyday convenience.

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg
Energy Rating
5 Star
Spin Speed
700 RPM
Wash Programs
6
Motor
Digital Inverter

LG 655 L, 3 Star Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator at 39% discount

LG's 655-litre side-by-side refrigerator is suited for large families, with a 3-star energy rating and a smart inverter compressor. It offers 416 litres of fresh-food storage and a 239-litre freezer, giving you plenty of room for groceries, frozen foods and beverages. The Multi Air Flow system circulates cool air across the compartments, while Express Freezing helps freeze items faster.

The refrigerator also comes with a 1-year product warranty and 10-year compressor warranty. At 74,990, it is listed at 39% below its 1,22,899 MRP on Amazon.

Specifications

Capacity
655 litres
Configuration
Side-by-Side
Energy Rating
3 Star
Annual Energy Consumption
539 units/year
Cooling
Multi Air Flow

Samsung 189 L, 5 Star Single Door Refrigerator at 25% off

The Samsung 189-litre refrigerator is now available at 17,990, down 25% from its 23,999 MRP. The 5-star rating and Digital Inverter Compressor make it a practical pick for smaller families looking to keep electricity consumption in check.

It also offers features such as a Fresh Room, toughened glass shelves and stabiliser-free operation. An additional 750 coupon can bring the effective price down further.

Specifications

Capacity
189 L
Energy Rating:
5 Star
Compressor:
Digital Inverter
Annual Energy Consumption:
115 kWh

PHILIPS Air fryer at 47% off

The Philips HD9200/90 air fryer is selling for 5,249 during the Freedom Sale, a 47% discount from its 9,995 MRP. Its 4.1-litre basket is suitable for everyday snacks and meals, while Rapid Air Technology helps cook food using significantly less oil.

With frying, baking, roasting, grilling and reheating functions, it offers plenty of flexibility for home cooking at a much lower sale price.

Specifications

Capacity
4.1 L
Power
1400 W
Temperature Range
80°C-200°C
Timer
60 minutes
Technology
Rapid Air

Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO at 33% off

The Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO is available at 9,999 during the Freedom Sale, down 33% from its 14,990 MRP. Its 6.2-litre capacity makes it suitable for larger portions, while six cooking modes cover air frying, roasting, baking, reheating and dehydrating. Max Crisp technology reaches 240°C for crispier results with little to no oil. HDFC card users can also get up to 1,500 off, making this a useful pick for families.

Specifications

Capacity
6.2 litres
Power
2000W
Cooking Functions
6-in-1
Maximum Temperature
240°C
Warranty
2 years

KAFF 60 cm 1450 m3/hr chimney at 62% off

The KAFF KEC 60A is heavily discounted to 10,000 from 26,590 during the sale, offering 62% savings. It packs a 1450 m³/hr suction capacity, making it suited to Indian kitchens where frying and heavy cooking can create smoke and grease. The filterless design and dry-heat auto-clean technology reduce cleaning work, while touch and gesture controls simplify operation. An additional HDFC card offer can bring savings of up to 1,000.

Specifications

Size
60 cm
Suction Capacity
1450 m³/hr
Control Type
Touch & Gesture
Auto-Clean
Dry Heat
Warranty
2 years product, 10 years motor

Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr chimney at 48% off

The Elica 60cm BLDC chimney offers 1500 m³/hr suction, filterless operation and auto-clean technology for Indian kitchens. Its touch and motion sensor controls provide convenient operation, while the oil collection tray simplifies maintenance.

The chimney also supports ducted and ductless installation, with nine speed levels and low 48dB noise.

Specifications

Suction
1500 m³/hr
Motor
BLDC
Size
60cm N
oise
48dB
Warranty
15 years

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HomeGadgets And Appliances10 home and kitchen appliances deals to look for during Amazon Freedom Sale, from ACs to air fryers
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Meet your Guide

Aishwarya Faraswal

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun....Read more

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