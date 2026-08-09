10 home and kitchen appliances deals to look for during Amazon Freedom Sale, from ACs to air fryers

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read moreRead less
If you’ve been putting off buying a new appliance, Amazon’s Great Freedom Sale could give you a reason to finally take a look. The sale has brought discounts across a wide range of home and kitchen appliances, from air conditioners and refrigerators to washing machines, mixer grinders and air fryers. But with so many products showing a discount tag, finding the deals that actually make sense can take some digging.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 with Wi-Fi with Geo-Fencing, Smart Energy Display, 2026 Model, ESTER EDGE Gxi WiFi-CAI18EE3R36W1, White)View Details
LG 1.42 Ton 5 Star,Max 5800W Cooling Capacity,Inverter Split AC (100% Copper Tubes, AI Convertible 6in1, Energy Saving & Faster Cooling,4 Way Swing,HDFilter with AllergenProtection, AS-Q19YNZE2,White)View Details
₹46,990
Unlock Personalized
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Bosch 9 kg 5 Star Front Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine, AI ActiveWater, 14 Wash Programs, Removes 99.9% Germs with Steam, No Tangle or Wrinkle, SoftCare Paddle, Black Grey, WGA1420TINView Details
₹37,830
Samsung Smart Choice 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray)View Details
₹19,490
LG 655 L, 3 Star, Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)View Details
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
I went through the offers, checked the prices, compared specifications and looked at the overall value before narrowing them down to these 10 picks. So, instead of scrolling through pages of sale listings, you can start with the appliances I found worth considering.
If you’re looking for an AC before the humid weather really sets in, this Carrier 1.5-ton model is available at ₹33,990 during the Amazon Freedom Sale, down 50% from its ₹68,290 MRP. There’s also a ₹500 coupon and up to ₹1,750 HDFC Bank credit card discount, which can bring the effective price down further.
The AC gets 6-in-1 convertible cooling, Wi-Fi, geo-fencing and a smart energy display. Its 1.5-ton capacity makes it suitable for mid-sized rooms, while the copper condenser is designed for better durability and easier maintenance.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
This LG 1.42-ton AC is priced at ₹46,990 in the Amazon Freedom Sale, offering 48% off its ₹90,790 MRP. You can also get up to ₹1,750 off with an eligible HDFC Bank credit card, along with no-cost EMI and up to ₹1,409 Amazon Pay cashback.
The 5-star rating and 6-in-1 convertible cooling make it a practical pick for medium-sized rooms, while the 4-way swing helps distribute cool air more evenly. Its 100% copper tubes with Ocean Black protection add durability, particularly useful in humid and polluted conditions.
At ₹37,830, this Bosch front-load washing machine is 37% off its ₹59,990 MRP during the Amazon Freedom Sale. There’s also a ₹2,000 coupon and up to ₹4,000 off with eligible HDFC Bank credit cards, making this deal more interesting. The 9kg capacity suits small to medium families, while the 5-star rating can help keep power consumption in check.
It also gets 14 wash programmes, an in-built heater and steam-based antibacterial washing. The 1,200 RPM spin speed can extract more water from clothes, helping them dry faster.
For those who prefer the convenience of a top-load machine, this Samsung model is down to ₹19,490 from ₹27,000 during the Amazon Freedom Sale, a 28% saving. There’s also a ₹1,000 coupon and up to ₹1,750 bank discount on select cards. Its 8kg capacity works well for larger households, while EcoBubble technology is designed to improve cleaning.
The 5-star rating and Digital Inverter Motor can also help keep electricity use lower over time. A soft-closing door and stainless-steel drum add to everyday convenience.
LG's 655-litre side-by-side refrigerator is suited for large families, with a 3-star energy rating and a smart inverter compressor. It offers 416 litres of fresh-food storage and a 239-litre freezer, giving you plenty of room for groceries, frozen foods and beverages. The Multi Air Flow system circulates cool air across the compartments, while Express Freezing helps freeze items faster.
The refrigerator also comes with a 1-year product warranty and 10-year compressor warranty. At ₹74,990, it is listed at 39% below its ₹1,22,899 MRP on Amazon.
The Samsung 189-litre refrigerator is now available at ₹17,990, down 25% from its ₹23,999 MRP. The 5-star rating and Digital Inverter Compressor make it a practical pick for smaller families looking to keep electricity consumption in check.
It also offers features such as a Fresh Room, toughened glass shelves and stabiliser-free operation. An additional ₹750 coupon can bring the effective price down further.
The Philips HD9200/90 air fryer is selling for ₹5,249 during the Freedom Sale, a 47% discount from its ₹9,995 MRP. Its 4.1-litre basket is suitable for everyday snacks and meals, while Rapid Air Technology helps cook food using significantly less oil.
With frying, baking, roasting, grilling and reheating functions, it offers plenty of flexibility for home cooking at a much lower sale price.
The Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO is available at ₹9,999 during the Freedom Sale, down 33% from its ₹14,990 MRP. Its 6.2-litre capacity makes it suitable for larger portions, while six cooking modes cover air frying, roasting, baking, reheating and dehydrating. Max Crisp technology reaches 240°C for crispier results with little to no oil. HDFC card users can also get up to ₹1,500 off, making this a useful pick for families.
The KAFF KEC 60A is heavily discounted to ₹10,000 from ₹26,590 during the sale, offering 62% savings. It packs a 1450 m³/hr suction capacity, making it suited to Indian kitchens where frying and heavy cooking can create smoke and grease. The filterless design and dry-heat auto-clean technology reduce cleaning work, while touch and gesture controls simplify operation. An additional HDFC card offer can bring savings of up to ₹1,000.
The Elica 60cm BLDC chimney offers 1500 m³/hr suction, filterless operation and auto-clean technology for Indian kitchens. Its touch and motion sensor controls provide convenient operation, while the oil collection tray simplifies maintenance.
The chimney also supports ducted and ductless installation, with nine speed levels and low 48dB noise.
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 begins tomorrow with tablet deals that include a pen and protective case
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Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun....Read more
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