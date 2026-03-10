10 Laptop accessories on Flipkart that can change how you work and study

A laptop handles work, study, and daily digital tasks. Many users depend on it for writing, meetings, storage, and online access. However, the way people use a laptop often changes when they add the right accessories. Devices such as a mouse, stand, keyboard, or docking hub can help users manage tasks, improve posture, and handle files or calls with ease. Here are several laptop accessories available on Flipkart that can support work and everyday use.

1. Dell MS116 Wired Optical Mouse

The Dell MS116 Wired Optical Mouse connects through a USB cable and supports optical LED tracking. It offers 1,000 DPI tracking that allows users to move the cursor with control while working on documents, browsing the web, or editing files.

The mouse includes two buttons and a scroll wheel that supports regular navigation across applications and pages. Users only need to plug the cable into a USB port to begin using it. It works with many desktop and laptop systems that support USB connections, making it suitable for home and office use.

2. DailyObjects Arete Laptop Stand

The DailyObjects Arete Laptop Stand helps raise the laptop screen to a level that supports better viewing during work sessions. The stand supports laptops up to 16 inches and can hold devices weighing up to 5kg.

The frame uses aluminium and includes a foldable structure that allows users to store it in bags while travelling. Anti-slip EVA pads help keep the laptop stable, while the open frame allows airflow around the device to support heat management during long usage.

3. Zebronics ZEB-NS2000 Aluminium Desk Stand

The Zebronics ZEB-NS2000 desk stand supports laptops up to 17 inches. It weighs about 252 grams and uses aluminium alloy construction. The stand supports up to 5kg in weight and includes seven height levels ranging from 68mm to 144mm.

The open design allows air to pass through the base, helping manage heat during extended use. Silicone pads help prevent slipping while typing. The foldable design and included pouch allow users to carry it during travel.

4. Samsung Odyssey G3 32-inch External Monitor

The Samsung Odyssey G3 32-inch monitor helps users expand their workspace when connected to a laptop. It uses a Full HD resolution of 1920×1080 and supports a 180Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time.

The monitor also includes AMD FreeSync support that helps reduce screen tearing during video playback or gaming. The stand allows height, tilt, and pivot adjustment. Connectivity options include DisplayPort, HDMI, and a headphone jack, allowing users to connect laptops and other devices.

5. HP X1000 Bluetooth Gaming Headset

The HP X1000 Bluetooth Gaming Headset supports wireless audio through Bluetooth and a 2.4GHz USB dongle connection. The headset includes 50mm drivers that support audio frequencies between 20Hz and 20kHz.

It runs on a rechargeable battery that can last up to 20 hours on a single charge. The headset also includes a retractable boom microphone with a mute indicator and controls on the ear cup for volume and mic management. It works with laptops, gaming consoles, and mobile devices.

6. Corsair HS50 Pro Stereo Wired Gaming Headset

The Corsair HS50 Pro Stereo Wired Gaming Headset connects through a 3.5mm audio jack. It includes 50mm drivers designed for stereo sound output. The headset also features a detachable noise-cancelling microphone that helps support voice communication during gaming or calls.

Memory foam ear cups provide support during longer sessions. The aluminium frame adds durability while keeping the headset lightweight. It works with laptops, gaming consoles, and mobile devices.

7. EvoFox Ronin TKL RGB Mechanical Wireless Keyboard

The EvoFox Ronin TKL Mechanical Keyboard features a tenkeyless design with 79 keys. It supports three connection modes, including Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, and USB-C wired connectivity.

The keyboard uses Outemu Red mechanical switches and supports hot-swappable functionality. Users can connect the keyboard to up to five devices through Bluetooth. A 4,000mAh battery powers the device, while RGB lighting offers multiple effects and audio-sync support.

8. Portronics MPort View Three 10-in-1 USB-C Dock

The Portronics MPort View Three docking station expands laptop connectivity through a single USB-C port. It includes multiple ports such as HDMI with 4K output at 30Hz, VGA output, Gigabit Ethernet, three USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, SD and MicroSD card slots, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The hub also supports 100W Power Delivery charging. The plug-and-play design allows users to connect external displays, storage devices, and wired internet without installing additional drivers.

9. SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go 256GB Pen Drive

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go 256GB pen drive supports both USB Type-C and USB Type-A connections. This allows users to transfer files between laptops, smartphones, and tablets without using cables.

The drive supports USB 3.2 Gen 1 speeds with read speeds of up to 400MB/s. Its swivel design protects the connectors when not in use. The device also supports the SanDisk Memory Zone app that helps manage file backups on supported devices.

10. Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam

The Lenovo 300 Full HD Webcam supports 1080p video at 30 frames per second. It uses a 2.1MP CMOS sensor and offers a 95-degree field of view, which allows more area to appear within the video frame.

The webcam includes dual built-in microphones that capture audio during video meetings or calls. A privacy shutter allows users to block the camera when it is not in use. The universal clip mount allows it to attach to laptops, monitors, or tripods. It supports Windows, macOS, Ubuntu, and Chromebook systems.

Factors to Consider Before Buying Laptop Accessories 1. Compatibility with your laptop: Check whether the accessory works with your laptop model and operating system. Some devices require specific ports such as USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, or Bluetooth support. Always confirm compatibility before making a purchase.

2. Purpose of the accessory: Identify why you need the accessory. For example, a mouse and keyboard help with typing and navigation, a stand supports posture, while a docking station helps connect multiple devices. Choose based on your main usage.

3. Build and durability: Laptop accessories should handle daily use. Look for materials and construction that can support regular handling, especially for items like stands, keyboards, and headsets.

4. Portability: If you travel often with your laptop, select accessories that are lightweight and easy to carry. Foldable stands, compact mice, and portable storage drives work well for mobile setups.

5. Connectivity options: Accessories connect through wired or wireless modes. Wired accessories provide stable connections, while wireless options offer freedom of movement. Choose the option that suits your workspace.

6. Ergonomics and comfort: Accessories such as laptop stands, keyboards, and headsets should support comfortable use during long work hours. Proper design can help reduce strain during extended usage.

7. Storage and expansion needs: If your laptop has limited ports or storage, accessories like USB-C docks or external drives can expand connectivity and space for files.

8. Price and value: Compare features with the price. Select accessories that offer useful functions without exceeding your budget.

