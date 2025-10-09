10 LED TVs on discounts of up to 60% on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Enjoy deals from Samsung, Sony, LG and more

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is making home entertainment more exciting than ever with incredible offers on LED TVs. Leading brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and others are slashing prices by up to 65%, making it the ideal time to bring home a premium TV. Enjoy stunning 4K visuals, immersive audio, and smart features that let you stream your favourite shows, mirror your devices, or control your TV with your voice.

From compact models suited for bedrooms to large-screen options perfect for family movie nights, there’s a TV to fit every space and lifestyle. These deals combine style, performance, and affordability, letting you revamp your viewing experience without breaking the bank.

With limited-time discounts and high-demand models, this is your chance to grab a quality LED TV at a fraction of the price.

Bring cinematic brilliance to your living room with the Sony 55-inch BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. Its 4K LED display with 4K Processor X1, HDR10/HLG, and MotionFlow XR 100 delivers stunning visuals and smooth motion for immersive entertainment. Enjoy rich audio with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support.

Smart features like Google TV, Apple Airplay 2, Alexa, and Google Assistant make streaming seamless. Grab this TV with a 44% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival or Amazon Diwali Sale and elevate your home entertainment.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K Ultra HD) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Smart Features Google TV, Apple Airplay 2, Alexa Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet

Experience stunning visuals with the Samsung 55-inch Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV. Its Quantum Dot Display and Q4 AI Processor deliver vibrant colours and sharp 4K clarity, while Object Tracking Sound Lite and Q-Symphony ensure immersive audio. Smart features like Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung TV Plus, and AirPlay make streaming effortless.

Get this TV at a 40% discount during the Amazon Diwali Sale or Amazon Great Indian Festival. Enjoy sleek design, seamless connectivity, and endless entertainment in one package.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K Ultra HD) Refresh Rate 50 Hz Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, Ethernet Special Features Quantum Dot Display, HDR10+, Q4 AI Processor

Step into a world of cinematic brilliance with the Acer 55-inch Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV. Its Ultra QLED display, 120Hz VRR, and Dolby Vision deliver vivid visuals and smooth motion, while High Fidelity Speakers with Dolby Atmos provide immersive sound. Smart features like Google TV, Chromecast, and a voice-enabled remote make entertainment effortless.

Grab this TV at a 50% discount during the Amazon Diwali Sale or Amazon Great Indian Festival. Sleek frameless design and AI-enabled 2875 chipset add style and performance.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K Ultra HD) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity HDMI 2.1 x3, USB 2.0/3.0, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 Special Features Dolby Vision, HDR10-HLG, AI Picture Optimisation, ALLM, High Fidelity Speakers

Experience stunning visuals and immersive sound with the Xiaomi 138 cm (55-inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV. Its 4K HDR display, Reality Flow MEMC, and HDR10+ deliver sharp, vibrant images, while Dolby Audio and DTS:X provide rich audio. Fire TV built-in and Alexa voice remote make streaming effortless, supporting 12,000+ apps.

Grab this TV with a 48% discount during the Amazon Diwali Sale or Amazon Great Indian Festival. Sleek bezel-less design and wide viewing angles complete the cinematic experience.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K Ultra HD) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity HDMI x3, USB x2, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Special Features HDR10+, Dolby Audio, Fire TV Built-In, Alexa Voice Remote, Wide Viewing Angle

Bring the cinematic experience home with the Philips 165 cm (65-inch) 8100 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV. Its UHD 4K display with 120 Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision ensures vibrant visuals, while Dolby Atmos delivers immersive audio. Stream seamlessly with Google TV OS, built-in Wi-Fi, Chromecast, and Google Assistant.

Enjoy apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube at your fingertips. Grab this TV with a 35% discount during Amazon Diwali Sale or Amazon Great Indian Festival for brilliant visuals and sound.

Specifications Screen Size 65 inches Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) Refresh Rate 120 Hz Connectivity HDMI x3, USB x2, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Special Features Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Atmos, Google TV OS, Chromecast, Google Assistant

Experience vivid visuals and immersive sound with the TCL 139 cm (55-inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T8C. Its UHD QLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos delivers crisp images and powerful audio. Stream effortlessly with Google TV, built-in Wi-Fi, and access apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, and Zee5.

Game smoothly with 288 Hz Game Accelerator and AI Picture Quality optimisation. Grab this TV during Amazon Diwali Sale with a 68% discount for top-notch entertainment.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) Refresh Rate 120 Hz (VRR 144 Hz) Connectivity HDMI x4, USB x1, LAN, Wi-Fi Special Features Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Google TV OS, AI Picture Quality, Multiple Eye Care

Bring the Samsung 108 cm (43-inch) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV for a cinematic viewing. Its 4K UHD display with HDR10+, Crystal Processor 4K, and PurColor delivers vibrant, sharp images. Enjoy immersive audio with Object Tracking Sound and Q-Symphony.

Stream your favourite apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube with built-in Wi-Fi and Smart TV features including Alexa and Bixby voice control. Grab this TV during Amazon Diwali Sale with a 38% discount and enjoy a premium entertainment experience.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inches Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) Refresh Rate 50 Hz Connectivity HDMI x3, USB x1, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Special Features Crystal Processor 4K, HDR10+, PurColor, Object Tracking Sound, SolarCell Remote

Experience crisp visuals and smart entertainment with the LG 80 cm (32-inch) LR570 Series Smart webOS LED TV 32LR570B6LA. Its HD-ready display with HDR10 and Wide Color Gamut delivers clear and vibrant images. Enjoy immersive sound with AI Sound and Virtual Surround 5.1.

Stream apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Jio Hotstar using built-in Wi-Fi and webOS features, along with Magic Remote compatibility. Available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, this TV comes with a 36% discount, offering value-packed home entertainment in a compact design.

Specifications Screen Size 32 inches Resolution 1366 x 768 (HD Ready) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity HDMI x2, USB x1, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth Special Features webOS, HDR10, Wide Colour Gamut, AI Sound, Virtual Surround 5.1

Upgrade your home entertainment with the Sony 108 cm (43-inch) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2. Its 4K HDR display with MotionFlow XR delivers vibrant visuals and smooth action. Enjoy immersive sound with DTS:X, Dolby Audio, and Dolby Atmos.

Built on Google TV, it supports Apple AirPlay 2, Alexa, and Google Assistant for seamless smart control. With 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and ALLM/eARC support, it’s ideal for gaming, streaming, and connecting multiple devices, all backed by a 2-year warranty.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inches Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K Ultra HD) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Sound 20 W | DTS:X | Dolby Audio | Dolby Atmos Special Features Google TV, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2, Apple HomeKit, ALLM/eARC

Experience brilliant visuals and smart entertainment with the Samsung 138 cm (55-inch) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE81AFULXL. Its 4K UHD display with HDR10+ and Crystal Processor 4K ensures vibrant colours and sharp images. Enjoy immersive sound with Object Tracking Sound, Q-Symphony, and adaptive audio.

Smart features include Alexa/Google Assistant support, Samsung TV Plus, AirPlay, and SmartThings integration. With 3 HDMI ports, USB, eARC, and Wi-Fi connectivity, it’s perfect for streaming, gaming, and multitasking.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K Ultra HD) Refresh Rate 50 Hz Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth, eARC Sound 20 W | Object Tracking Sound | Q-Symphony | Adaptive Sound Special Features Crystal Processor 4K, HDR10+, PurColor, 4K Upscaling, Alexa/Google Assistant, AirPlay, SmartThings

