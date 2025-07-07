10 mixer grinders under ₹6000 with up to 67% off from Prestige, Philips, Bajaj, and more ahead of Prime Day deals

Prime Day is almost here, and many mixer grinders are already marked down. If you plan to bring home a new model, this is a smart time to look at early deals. Some of the best names, like Philips, Bajaj, Morphy Richards, Prestige, and many more, have products with up to 67% off.

In this list, you’ll see 10 mixer grinders under ₹6,000 with helpful features for daily cooking. These deals cover jars for wet and dry grinding, good motor power, and simple designs that suit any kitchen. Check the options before the sale rush begins so you can shop without any delay.

The Prestige Apex mixer grinder comes with three stainless steel jars you can use for grinding spices, making batters, or blending pastes. This mixer grinder is under ₹6000 at 49% off ahead of Prime Day, so it’s a good time to pick it up if you need an everyday kitchen helper.

A 500 watt motor gives power for most recipes. The jars have sturdy handles for safer pouring, and the black finish keeps it looking neat on your counter.

Specifications Power 500 Watts Jars 3 Speed 3 Speed Settings Body ABS Plastic Blades Stainless Steel Special Features Adjustable Speed Control

The Lifelong Hulk mixer grinder comes with two stainless steel jars made for liquidising and dry grinding. This mixer grinder under ₹6,000 at 67% off before Prime Day is worth a look if you want extra power in your kitchen.

A 1200 watt motor handles tougher ingredients without much strain. The black ABS body feels solid on the counter, and the three-speed control with a whip setting helps you get the texture you need for every recipe. It’s a deal worth considering if you plan to buy one on Amazon.

Specifications Power 1200 Watts Jars 2 Stainless Steel (Liquidising Jar, Dry Grinding Jar) Blades Stainless Steel Body ABS Plastic Speed Control 3 Speeds + Whip Mode

The Philips HL7714/01 mixer grinder has a strong 1000 watt motor built to handle everything from dry masalas to wet batters with ease. This mixer grinder under ₹6000 at 33% off ahead of Prime Day can help you bring home a reliable helper for daily cooking.

With four jars in Azure Blue and edged SS304 blades, it handles many tasks fast. Quick cool ventilation keeps things running smoothly when you’re working on big batches.

Specifications Power 1000 Watts Motor PowerPro Jars 4 (Multipurpose) Blade Material SS304 Stainless Steel Cooling Quick Cool Ventilation Body ABS Plastic

The Morphy Richards Icon Superb mixer grinder uses a 750 watt motor to handle grinding, blending, and juicing for daily meals. It comes with four stainless steel jars, including a juicer jar, so you can work with different ingredients without switching appliances.

You’ll see this mixer grinder under ₹6000 at 63% off ahead of Amazon Prime Days. The 3 speed control and pulse feature help you get the texture you want every time you cook.

Specifications Power 750 Watts Jars 4 Stainless Steel (with Juicer Jar) Speed 3 Speed Control + Pulse Body ABS Plastic Blades Stainless Steel Special Features Safety Lock, Adjustable Speed Control, Multiple Attachments, Pulse Technology Capacity 400 mm

The Havells ESO mixer grinder has a 750 watt motor that runs up to 21,000 RPM for smooth mixing and grinding. Three stainless steel jars with wide mouths and handles help you pour and clean without much effort.

You can pick this mixer grinder under ₹6000 at 56% off ahead of Amazon Prime Days. Rust-resistant blades made of 304 stainless steel handle daily kitchen work while the teal finish keeps it looking neat on the counter.

Specifications Power 750 Watts Motor Speed 21,000 RPM Jars 3 Wide-Mouth Stainless Steel Blades 304 Stainless Steel, Rust Resistant Body ABS Plastic Special Features Safety Lock, Knob Control

This mixer grinder under ₹6000 at 42% off ahead of Prime Day is the Bajaj Rex 750 watt, ready to handle your daily tasks. It offers four jars, so you can work on different recipes without moving things around too much.

The Nutri Pro feature blends ingredients finely, and the rust-proof body keeps it looking clean. A multi-functional blade and simple controls help you make pastes, batters, or chutneys without much effort.

Specifications Power 750 Watts Jars 4 (Including Nutri Pro) Blades Multi-Functional Speed 3 Settings Blade Material Stainless Steel Special Feature Rust Resistant

The Usha Maximus Plus mixer grinder under ₹6000 at 27% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day uses an 800 watt copper motor that can handle thick pastes and dry spices without much strain.

This set comes with four jars you can use for many recipes. Its blades work well on both wet and dry ingredients. A black and stainless steel finish keeps it neat, while strong blades and good speed help you prepare chutneys, dry masalas, and batters with less effort.

Specifications Power 800 Watts Motor Copper Winding Jars 4 Stainless Steel Blades Stainless Steel Special Features Safety Lock, Adjustable Speed Control, Overload Protection, Heavy Duty, Anti-Skid

Bosch Appliances brings the TrueMixx Pro mixer grinder under ₹6000 at 44% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Its 750 watt motor works through spices, batters, and pastes without slowing down.

You get four jars in this set to handle daily cooking tasks. Each jar is designed to grind or blend smoothly while the black finish keeps it looking clean. The sturdy build and simple controls help you prep meals with less time.

Specifications Power 750 Watts Jars 4 Stainless Steel Blades Stainless Steel Body Black ABS Plastic Speed 3 Speed Settings Controls Type Automatic

Bring home a mixer grinder under ₹6000 at 41% off before Amazon Prime Day with the Sujata Supermix, ready to handle daily kitchen work. Its 900 watt motor can run for up to 90 minutes, spinning at 22,000 RPM to tackle dry spices and wet batters alike.

Three jars in handy sizes help you prepare small or large batches. The design makes cleaning simple and lets you move between recipes without stopping to change settings too often.

Specifications Power 900 Watts Speed 22,000 RPM Running Time 90 Minutes Continuous Jars 3 (1750 ml, 1000 ml, 400 ml) Special Features 900 watts powerful motor, ABS plastic

The Butterfly Smart mixer grinder comes ready for everyday cooking, with three stainless steel jars that help you prepare chutneys, batters, and dry spices. At 41% off days before Prime Day on Amazon, it’s worth considering if you want to bring home a kitchen tool without waiting for the sale rush.

Its 750 watt motor handles most recipes easily. The grey ABS body stays firm on the counter, and the simple controls make each step clear and quick.

Specifications Power 750 Watts Jars 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Body Grey ABS Plastic Speed Settings 3 Speeds Special Features Adjustable Speed Control Voltage ‎230 Volts

