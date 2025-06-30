10 monsoon deals on refrigerators waiting for you! Check out deals from well-known brands like Samsung, Haier, LG

Make the most of Amazon’s Monsoon Deals with fantastic offers on refrigerators featuring the latest technology and energy-saving performance. There's something here for all - if you are planning to buy your first refrigerator or are replacing your old one, this sale on Amazon has something for all.

Replacing your refrigerator every few years is a smart move as technology keeps evolving, bringing better cooling, energy efficiency, and smarter features. Old refrigerators often become costly to repair, and parts may not be easily available. Since refrigerators are not exactly cheap, it's wise to buy them during a sale when you can save a significant amount. Monsoon deals are especially good, offering attractive discounts and bundle offers. This is the perfect time to upgrade to a new model with modern features.

Whether it’s a double-door, inverter, or frost-free option, there’s something for every home. Don’t miss out on these monsoon savings.

The LG 380 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S412SPZX) offers fantastic convenience and efficiency for your kitchen. Its main feature is the Smart Inverter Compressor, ensuring energy-efficient operation, less noise, and enhanced durability. The convertible freezer allows you to flexibly switch between fridge and freezer modes, offering extra space when needed. Plus, Express Freeze rapidly chills contents, perfect for quick ice making or preserving freshness.

Specifications Brand LG Capacity 380 Litres Configuration Double Door (Freezer-on-Top) BEE Star Rating 3 Star Defrost System Type Frost-Free LG 380 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S412SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

The Samsung 396 L Bespoke AI Wi-Fi Enabled Refrigerator (RT41DG6A4DB1HL) is a genuinely smart addition to any modern kitchen. Its main feature is the Convertible 5-in-1 flexibility, allowing you to effortlessly switch between various modes – transforming your freezer into a fridge for extra space, or even switching off sections to save energy. The Digital Inverter Compressor ensures quiet, efficient cooling with a long lifespan, while Wi-Fi connectivity and AI Energy Mode provide smart control and energy savings.

Specifications Brand Samsung Capacity 396 Litres Configuration Double Door (Freezer-on-Top) BEE Star Rating 3 Star Defrost System Type Frost Free Samsung 396 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT41DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI)

The LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX) offers excellent features for convenient food storage. Its main feature is the Smart Inverter Compressor, which ensures quiet operation, high energy efficiency, and long-lasting performance. The convertible freezer provides great flexibility, allowing you to convert the freezer into a fridge when you need extra fresh food space. Additionally, Express Freeze rapidly chills items, perfect for quick freezing or making ice.

Specifications Brand LG Capacity 322 Litres Configuration Double Door (Freezer-on-Top) BEE Star Rating 3 Star Defrost System Type Frost-Free LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

The Godrej 600 L Frost Free Side By Side Refrigerator (RS EONVELVET 600C RIT BK GL) is a sophisticated addition to any modern kitchen. Its main feature is the Smart Convertible Zones, allowing you to flexibly adjust temperature settings in dedicated compartments to suit different storage needs – from chilling to freezing. With AI Powered Freshness, the refrigerator intelligently optimises cooling based on food load and usage, ensuring food stays fresher for longer. The digital touch panel adds to its seamless user experience.

Specifications Brand Godrej Capacity 600 Litres Configuration Side By Side BEE Star Rating 3 Star (2025 Model) Defrost System Type Frost Free Godrej 600 L Frost Free Smart convertible Zones with Digital Touch Panel, Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 600C RIT BK GL, Black Glass)

The Haier 596 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator (HES-690SS-P) is designed for modern households seeking ample and flexible storage. Its main feature is the 100% Convertible Fridge Space, allowing you to completely convert the freezer section into a fridge when you need extra fresh food capacity. Coupled with Expert Inverter technology, it ensures efficient, quiet operation and long-lasting durability. This large capacity fridge is perfect for big families or those who stock up on groceries.

Specifications Brand Haier Capacity 596 Litres Configuration Side by Side BEE Star Rating 3 Star Defrost System Type Frost Free Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver)

The Samsung 653 L Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator (RS76CG8003S9HL) offers expansive and intelligent cooling. Its main feature is the Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter flexibility, allowing you to effortlessly transform the freezer into a fridge for extra space, or even switch off sections to save energy. With AI capabilities and Wi-Fi connectivity, you get smart energy management and remote control. This large-capacity, frost-free appliance is ideal for big families, ensuring fresh food and convenience.

Specifications Brand Samsung Capacity 653 Litres Configuration Side By Side BEE Star Rating 3 Star Defrost System Type Frost Free Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)

The Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE CLS 2S SAPPHIRE BLUE-Z) is a reliable and compact choice for smaller households. Its main feature is the Insulated Capillary Technology, which ensures enhanced compressor efficiency and impressive cooling retention for up to 9 hours during power cuts. The Honey Comb Lock-In Technology in the vegetable crisper maintains optimal moisture, keeping your fruits and vegetables fresh for longer. It also offers stabiliser-free operation for convenience.

Specifications Brand Whirlpool Capacity 184 Litres Configuration Single Door (Freezer-on-Top) BEE Star Rating 2 Star (2023 Model) Defrost System Type Direct-Cool (Manual Defrost) Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE CLS 2S SAPPHIRE BLUE-Z, Blue,2023 Model)

The Haier 185 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-19TMS-N) is a practical and efficient choice for small families or individuals. Its main feature is the 1-Hour Icing Technology, which rapidly makes ice, perfect for those quick chilling needs. The large vegetable box provides ample space to keep your produce fresh, while the toughened glass shelves can withstand heavy items. This refrigerator offers reliable cooling and convenience in a compact design.

Specifications Brand Haier Capacity 185 Litres Configuration Single Door (Freezer-on-Top) BEE Star Rating 2 Star Defrost System Type Direct-Cool (Manual Defrost) Haier 185 L, 2 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-19TMS-N, Moon Silver)

The Godrej 180 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD EDGE 205B WRF PP BL) is a robust and efficient appliance for compact spaces. Its main feature is the Advanced Capillary Technology, ensuring faster cooling and better refrigeration efficiency, even during power cuts. The Jumbo Vegetable Tray offers significantly more space for storing your fresh produce, keeping it crisp for longer. Coupled with a 10-year compressor warranty, it promises durability and peace of mind.

Specifications Brand Godrej Capacity 180 Litres Configuration Single Door (Freezer-on-Top) BEE Star Rating 2 Star Defrost System Type Direct Cool (Manual Defrost) Godrej 180 L 2 Star Advanced Capillary Technology, With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator(RD EDGE 205B WRF PP BL, Pep Blue)

The Samsung 550 L French Door Refrigerator (RF57A5032S9/TL) brings elegance and versatility to your kitchen. Its main feature is the Convertible design, allowing you to effortlessly transform the bottom-right compartment from a freezer to a fridge, or vice-versa, offering ultimate storage flexibility. The Digital Inverter Compressor ensures quiet, efficient cooling and lasting performance. Plus, the French Door configuration provides easy access to wide shelves, perfect for large platters and groceries.

Samsung 550 L, Convertible, Digital Inverter, Frost Free French Door Refrigerator (RF57A5032S9/TL, Silver, Refined Inox)

