10 robot vacuum cleaner deals everyone is talking about right now | Limited time deals

Dust builds up faster than you expect, and keeping floors clean every day isn’t always practical. That’s where robot vacuum cleaners are making a real difference in Indian homes. With smarter navigation, stronger suction, and features like automatic mopping and self-cleaning docks, these devices are no longer just luxury gadgets—they’re becoming everyday essentials.

Our Picks

Our Picks Product Rating Price ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 Plus White 2 in 1 Robot Vacuum & Mop, 2025 New Launch, Bagless Eco-Friendly Multi-Cyclone Auto Empty Station, 10000 Pa Suction, 5200mAh Battery, Covers 3500+sq ft, Zero Tangle 2.0 View Details GET PRICE AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & Carpet View Details GET PRICE DREAME D20 Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 13,000Pa Suction, Self-Cleaning & Drying Mop, Auto-Empty for 100 Days, 370-Min Long Battery, Smart Carpet Detection, App & Voice Control View Details GET PRICE Eureka Forbes SmartClean Auto Bin Turbo, 7000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (40 Days Hands-Free Cleaning) | LiDAR 3.0 & Quick Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 3-Hour Run Time | Smart App Control View Details ₹23,999 CHECK DETAILS ECOVACS Deebot T50 PRO Omni 2 In 1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mop,2025 Launch,15000 Pa Suction,6400 Mah Battery,8.1Cm Ultra-Thin,Zerotangle 2.0,AIVI 3.0 Obstacle Avoidance,Auto Wash/Dry/Refill,320 Mins View Details ₹74,999 CHECK DETAILS View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

What’s making them even more appealing right now is the surge in deals across top models. From entry-level options that handle basic cleaning to advanced machines that map your home and clean room by room, there’s a wide range to explore. These offers bring down the price barrier while giving you access to premium features that genuinely save time and effort. If effortless cleaning has been on your mind, this is the right moment to make the switch without overspending.

This robot vacuum is built for homes that need regular, hassle-free cleaning. With strong 10,000 Pa suction, it easily picks up dust, hair, and small debris from floors and carpets. The vacuum and mop function work together, so you get complete cleaning in one go. It maps your home quickly and follows a proper path, so no area is missed.

The long battery life makes it suitable for bigger homes, and the auto-empty station reduces the need to clean the dustbin often. Great for daily use without much effort.

Specifications Suction Power 10000 Pa Battery 5200 mAh Runtime Up to 300 minutes Coverage Area 3500+ sq ft Functions Vacuum + Mop

2. AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & Carpet Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This robot vacuum is a good pick for simple daily cleaning, especially in small to mid-sized homes. With 3200 Pa suction, it handles dust, crumbs, and light dirt on hard floors and carpets quite well. It can sweep and mop, giving basic floor cleaning in one run. The lidar navigation helps it move in a planned way instead of random cleaning. You can control it using an app, set schedules, and choose cleaning modes as needed. It’s easy to use and works well for regular upkeep.

Specifications Suction Power 3200 Pa Runtime Up to 100 minutes Water Tank 250 ml Dust Capacity 240 ml Navigation Lidar Mapping

This robot vacuum is made for homes that need powerful and almost hands-free cleaning every day. With 13,000 Pa suction, it easily pulls out dust, hair, and dirt from both floors and carpets. It can vacuum and mop at the same time, and the mop cleans and dries itself, so you don’t have to touch it often. The smart mapping helps it clean every corner properly without missing spots. It also adjusts power on carpets automatically. A great choice for busy homes that want deep daily cleaning with less effort.

Specifications Suction Power 13000 Pa Runtime Up to 370 minutes Auto-Empty Up to 100 days Functions Vacuum + Mop Control App + Voice Control

This robot vacuum is a solid option for daily cleaning, especially for homes that want less manual work. With 7000 Pa suction, it handles dust, hair, and fine particles from different floor types easily. It also mops, so your floors stay clean in one run. The self-empty dustbin is very useful, as it can collect dirt for weeks without needing attention. LiDAR mapping helps it clean in an organised way, covering rooms properly. The long runtime makes it suitable for bigger homes and regular use.

Specifications Suction Power 7000 Pa Runtime Up to 180 minutes Auto-Empty Up to 40 days Battery 3200 mAh Functions Vacuum + Mop

This robot vacuum is built for deep daily cleaning with almost no manual effort. With very strong 15,000 Pa suction, it easily removes dust, hair, and dirt from floors and carpets. It can vacuum and mop together, while the OMNI station handles washing, drying, and emptying on its own. The slim design helps it clean under furniture where dust usually collects. Smart obstacle detection allows smooth movement around objects. It’s a great choice for large homes that need powerful, regular cleaning without daily involvement.

Specifications Suction Power 15000 Pa Battery 6400 mAh Runtime Up to 320 minutes Height 8.1 cm Functions Vacuum + Mop

This robot vacuum is a reliable choice for daily cleaning with useful smart features. It offers 4000 Pa suction, which works well for dust, crumbs, and hair on floors and light carpets. The dual rotating mop pads help remove stains better than basic mops, making it good for regular mopping. It also cleans and dries the mop on its own, so maintenance is low. The mop lifts slightly on carpets to avoid wetting them. With smart mapping and app control, it cleans in a planned way every time.

Specifications Suction Power 4000 Pa Water Tank 3 L (Clean/Used) Mop Type Dual Rotating Pads Navigation LDS + 3D Mapping Control App Control

This robot vacuum is a practical option for daily cleaning with useful smart features. With 5000 Pa suction, it picks up dust, hair, and small debris from floors and carpets without much effort. It can vacuum and mop together, helping keep floors clean every day. The self-empty station is very convenient, storing dirt for weeks so you don’t have to clean it often. LiDAR navigation helps it move in an organised path and cover rooms properly. It’s easy to control through app, remote, or voice.

Specifications Suction Power 5000 Pa Auto-Empty Up to 7 weeks Navigation LiDAR Mapping Functions Vacuum + Mop Control App + Remote + Voice

This robot vacuum is designed for strong daily cleaning with very little effort. With 11,000 Pa suction, it easily removes dust, hair, and dirt from all types of floors, including carpets. It can vacuum and mop together, and the extended mop helps clean corners properly. The anti-tangle brush is helpful for homes with long hair or pets, reducing cleaning hassles. Its self-empty dock and mop drying system keep maintenance low. A great pick for those who want powerful cleaning and less day-to-day involvement.

Specifications Suction Power 11000 Pa Runtime Up to 219 minutes Battery 5200 mAh Dust Collection Auto-Empty Dock Functions Vacuum + Mop

This robot vacuum is a good entry-level option for daily cleaning in small homes. With 4000 Pa suction, it handles dust, crumbs, and pet hair on hard floors quite well. The compact design helps it move easily under furniture and around tight spaces. It can vacuum and do light mopping, which is useful for basic floor care. The detangle comb reduces hair getting stuck in the brush, so maintenance stays simple. It’s quiet, easy to use, and works well for regular cleaning needs.

Specifications Suction Power 4000 Pa Dustbin Capacity 600 ml Functions Vacuum + Mop Navigation Dynamic Navigation Special Feature Detangle Comb

This robot vacuum is a reliable choice for daily cleaning with a focus on low maintenance. With 4000 Pa suction, it handles dust, pet hair, and everyday dirt on floors and carpets well. It can vacuum and mop together, making it useful for regular cleaning. The bagless auto-empty station stores dust for weeks, so you don’t have to clean it often. LiDAR navigation helps it move in a planned way and avoid obstacles easily. A good option for homes that want simple, hands-free cleaning.

Specifications Suction Power 4000 Pa Runtime Up to 180 minutes Auto-Empty Up to 45 days Battery 5200 mAh Navigation LiDAR Mapping

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