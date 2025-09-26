10 Samsung TVs that you can buy at huge discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival

From stunning 4K UHD displays to immersive QLED screens, Samsung offers a wide range of TVs that combine sleek designs with exceptional picture and sound quality. This festive season, you can explore smart TVs with features like Crystal Display, HDR, and multiple connectivity options, making your binge-watching, gaming, and streaming experiences truly next-level.

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best Samsung TV Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details ₹38,990 Check Details Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE86AFULXL View Details ₹26,490 Check Details Best value for money Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE81AFULXL View Details ₹24,990 Check Details Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE81AFULXL View Details ₹37,990 Check Details Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75UE85AFULXL (Black) View Details ₹77,990 Check Details View More

With discounts running high during the sale, you can choose from a variety of screen sizes and models to match your living space and lifestyle. Don’t miss out on deals that make premium home entertainment more affordable than ever.

From cinematic visuals to crystal-clear sound, a Samsung TV can transform your living room into a personal theatre, just in time for the festivities and family gatherings.

The Samsung 55-inch Crystal 4K Vivid Pro TV is one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and Crystal Processor 4K, it brings vibrant colours and sharp clarity to every scene, making movies, shows, and games more engaging.

Its energy-efficient design keeps electricity bills in check while offering powerful 20W speakers with Q-Symphony for rich, balanced sound. The TV’s smart features like Bixby, SmartThings Hub, and Apple AirPlay allow seamless control and connectivity, making it easier to stream content or connect devices.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50 Hz Connectivity HDMI x3, USB x1, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth Sound 20W output with Q-Symphony Display Technology Crystal Processor 4K, HDR, UHD Dimming, Motion Xcelerator Reasons to buy Energy-efficient, keeps electricity bills low Wide connectivity options for multiple devices Reason to avoid Refresh rate limited to 50 Hz for fast-paced gaming 2CH audio may require a soundbar for a cinematic experience

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers love the TV’s vibrant 4K picture and easy installation, but report mixed experiences with sound, performance, and the remote control.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it delivers crisp 4K visuals, smart features, and energy savings at great Amazon deals.

The Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Vista Pro TV is one of the best Samsung TVs available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. It's 4K Ultra HD resolution with Crystal Processor 4K ensures sharp, clear visuals for movies, shows, and games. HDR10+ and UHD Dimming enhance contrast, delivering deeper blacks and brighter highlights, while PurColor brings natural, vibrant tones to every scene.

Multiple HDMI and USB ports allow seamless connectivity for consoles, soundbars, and storage, offering real value to your home entertainment setup.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50 Hz Connectivity HDMI x3, USB x1, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, Ethernet Sound 20W output with Q-Symphony & Object Tracking Sound Display Technology Crystal Processor 4K, HDR10+, PurColor, UHD Dimming, Motion Xcelerator Reasons to buy Energy-efficient, reduces electricity bills Multiple smart features for easy device control Reason to avoid 50 Hz refresh rate may limit fast-action gaming 1 Star energy rating is basic for heavy usage

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the TV’s vibrant 4K display and easy installation, but report mixed experiences with sound, performance, and remote control.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it delivers crisp 4K visuals, smart features, and energy savings with great Amazon deals.

BEST VALUE FOR MONEY 3. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE81AFULXL

With 4K Ultra HD resolution and Crystal Processor 4K, the Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Vista TV delivers sharp, vibrant visuals that make movies, shows, and games feel more lifelike. HDR10+ and UHD Dimming ensure deep blacks and bright highlights, while PurColor adds natural, rich tones.

Multiple HDMI and USB ports allow easy connection to consoles, soundbars, and storage devices, offering real value for entertainment at home.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50 Hz Connectivity HDMI x3, USB x1, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, Ethernet Sound 20W output with Q-Symphony & Object Tracking Sound Display Technology Crystal Processor 4K, HDR10+, PurColor, UHD Dimming, Motion Xcelerator Reasons to buy Energy-efficient, keeps electricity bills low Slim design with multiple smart features Reason to avoid 50 Hz refresh rate may limit fast-action gaming 1 Star energy rating is basic for heavy usage

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers love the TV’s vibrant 4K picture and easy installation, praising its value, though sound, performance, and remote receive mixed reviews.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it delivers crisp 4K visuals, smart features, and energy savings with excellent Amazon deals.

The 55-inch Samsung Crystal 4K Vista TV is perfect for living rooms where family entertainment comes alive. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution with Crystal Processor 4K ensures every movie, show, or game displays sharp details and vibrant colours.

With Alexa and Google Assistant support, Samsung TV Plus for free channels, and SmartThings Hub, controlling devices and streaming content is effortless. Energy-efficient design keeps electricity use in check, and multiple HDMI and USB ports let you connect consoles, soundbars, or external drives.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50 Hz Connectivity HDMI x3, USB x1, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, Ethernet Sound 20W output with Q-Symphony & Object Tracking Sound Display Technology Crystal Processor 4K, HDR10+, PurColor, UHD Dimming, Motion Xcelerator Reasons to buy Energy-efficient 4-Star rating reduces electricity bills Multiple smart features make streaming and device control simple Reason to avoid 50 Hz refresh rate may not suit fast-action gaming Audio may require external speakers for a cinematic experience

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the TV’s vibrant 4K picture and easy installation, valuing its affordability, though sound, performance, and remote control receive mixed reviews.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it brings crisp 4K visuals, smart features, and energy savings at great Amazon deals.

The Samsung 75-inch Crystal 4K TV transforms large living spaces into a cinematic experience. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution with Crystal Processor 4K delivers sharp, detailed visuals, while HDR10+ and UHD Dimming ensure high contrast with bright highlights and deep shadows.

The 20W Q-Symphony speakers with Object Tracking Sound Lite fill bigger rooms with clear audio. Despite its large screen, it remains energy-efficient with a 3-Star rating, balancing performance and electricity savings.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50 Hz Connectivity HDMI x3, USB x1, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, Ethernet Sound 20W output with Q-Symphony & Object Tracking Sound Lite Display Technology Crystal Processor 4K, HDR10+, PurColor, UHD Dimming, Motion Xcelerator Reasons to buy Large 75-inch display delivers cinematic viewing Smart features simplify streaming and device control Reason to avoid 50 Hz refresh rate may limit fast-action gaming Energy use is higher than smaller models

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the TV’s vibrant 4K picture and quick installation, valuing affordability, though sound, performance, and remote control get mixed reviews.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it delivers cinematic 4K visuals, smart features, and energy-conscious performance at Amazon deals.

The 55-inch Samsung Vision AI QLED TV brings a premium cinematic experience to your living room. Quantum Dot technology delivers 100% colour volume, making every scene strikingly true-to-life, while HDR10+ support ensures highlights and shadows appear naturally. The 20W Q-Symphony speakers with Object Tracking Sound Lite create immersive audio that follows the action.

Smart features like Samsung TV Plus, SmartThings Hub, Apple AirPlay, and Alexa/Google Assistant support make content streaming and home control effortless.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display Technology QLED with Quantum Dot & Q4 AI Processor Refresh Rate 50 Hz Connectivity HDMI x3, USB x1, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, Ethernet Sound 20W output with Q-Symphony & Object Tracking Sound Lite Reasons to buy Quantum Dot and AI processing deliver vibrant, detailed visuals Smart features support easy streaming and device management Reason to avoid 50 Hz refresh rate may limit high-speed gaming 2-Star energy rating slightly higher consumption than smaller TVs

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the TV’s sharp 4K picture, vibrant colours, and value for money, though sound, remote, and performance get mixed reviews.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it delivers QLED 4K visuals, smart AI features, and moderate energy use at great Amazon deals.

The 65-inch Samsung Crystal 4K Vista TV offers a brilliant home viewing experience with its Crystal Processor 4K that sharpens every detail for lifelike visuals. With a 50 Hz refresh rate, fast-moving scenes in sports or action films appear smooth and clear. The 20W Q-Symphony sound system, combined with Object Tracking Sound, delivers immersive audio that complements the expansive screen.

This smart TV comes equipped with Samsung TV Plus, SmartThings Hub, Alexa/Google Assistant support, AirPlay, and mobile-to-TV mirroring for seamless connectivity.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display Technology LED with Crystal Processor 4K Refresh Rate 50 Hz Connectivity HDMI x3, USB x1, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, Ethernet Sound 20W output with Q-Symphony & Object Tracking Sound Reasons to buy Crystal 4K processor ensures sharp, detailed images Smart features make content streaming and device control easy Reason to avoid 50 Hz refresh rate is standard but not ideal for hardcore gaming 3-Star energy rating consumes moderate power

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the TV’s 4K clarity, vivid colours, and value for money, while sound, performance, and remote draw mixed feedback.

Why choose this product? You should choose this TV because it combines large-screen visuals, smart connectivity, and immersive sound at an attractive price, making it ideal for home entertainment.

The Samsung 43-inch FHD Smart LED TV is designed for those who want crisp Full HD visuals in a compact form. With its Hyper Real Picture Engine and HDR support, it delivers enhanced contrast, rich blacks, and vibrant colours, bringing movies, shows, and sports to life.

Stay connected with Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, 2 HDMI ports (one with eARC), USB-A, and Ethernet for effortless streaming, media playback, and device connectivity. A 20W Q-Symphony audio system with Object Tracking Sound Lite creates immersive sound that complements the screen. Its 5-Star energy rating makes it efficient for everyday use.

Specifications Resolution FHD (1920 x 1080) Display Technology LED with Hyper Real Picture Engine Refresh Rate 50 Hz Connectivity HDMI x2, USB x1, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, Ethernet Sound 20W output with Q-Symphony & Object Tracking Sound Lite Reasons to buy Full HD clarity with vibrant colour accuracy 5-Star energy rating ensures low power consumption Reason to avoid Standard 50 Hz refresh rate may limit high-speed gaming performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers love the TV’s picture and sound quality, appreciating its affordability, though apps, installation, stand, and Bluetooth draw mixed feedback.

Why choose this product? It’s an ideal choice for compact living spaces or bedrooms, delivering sharp visuals, smart features, and reliable performance at an attractive price.

The Samsung 32-inch HD Smart LED TV is perfect for compact spaces like bedrooms or kitchens, delivering crisp visuals with its 1366 x 768 HD resolution. Featuring the Hyper Real Picture Engine and HDR support, it enhances contrast, deepens blacks, and brings out vibrant colours.

PurColor technology ensures natural, lifelike colour accuracy, while Micro Dimming Pro optimises picture quality scene by scene. The 50 Hz refresh rate provides smooth visuals for daily entertainment.

Specifications Resolution HD (1366 x 768) Display Technology LED with Hyper Real Picture Engine Refresh Rate 50 Hz Connectivity HDMI x2, USB x1, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, Ethernet Sound 20W output with Q-Symphony & Object Tracking Sound Lite Reasons to buy Compact design ideal for smaller rooms Smooth visuals and vibrant colour performance Reason to avoid HD resolution may feel limited for larger viewing areas

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the TV great for picture, sound, and value, but functionality, stand, Bluetooth, and installation draw mixed reviews.

Why choose this product? This TV is a reliable choice for users who want a smart, compact, and budget-friendly Samsung television with essential features and crisp HD display.

Step into a cinematic experience with the Samsung 65-inch Crystal 4K Vista Pro TV, designed for living rooms where picture quality matters. It's 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160) combined with the Crystal Processor 4K delivers vibrant colours, enhanced contrast, and sharp details.

Smart features include built-in Alexa and Bixby, SolarCell remote with voice assistance, Samsung TV Plus with 100+ free channels, SmartThings Hub, mobile-to-TV mirroring, AirPlay support, and IoT integration for a connected home.

Specifications Screen Size 65 Inches | Resolution: 4K Ultra HD Display Technology LED with Crystal Processor 4K Refresh Rate 50 Hz Connectivity HDMI x3, USB x1, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, Ethernet Sound 20W output, Q-Symphony, Object Tracking Sound, Adaptive Sound Reasons to buy Crisp 4K visuals with HDR10+ Voice-enabled SolarCell remote Reason to avoid Energy rating of 3 stars

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the TV’s vibrant 4K picture and easy installation, valuing its affordability, though sound, performance, and remote get mixed reviews.

Why choose this product? Ideal for home entertainment, this TV combines advanced image processing, smart connectivity, and premium sound to transform everyday viewing into a theatre-like experience.

What display technology does Samsung use, and which is better for me? Samsung offers LED, QLED, and Neo QLED TVs. QLED and Neo QLED use quantum dot technology for brighter colours and better contrast than standard LED. Neo QLED also adds mini-LED backlighting for deeper blacks and improved HDR performance. If you watch a lot of movies or play games, QLED/Neo QLED is worth the investment for a more immersive experience.

How is Samsung TV’s smart platform? Samsung TVs run on Tizen OS, providing an intuitive interface and access to apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and YouTube. The smart platform supports voice assistants like Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant, allowing hands-free control. Samsung also offers screen mirroring and mobile integration, making it easy to stream content from your smartphone. Regular updates ensure a smooth and responsive smart TV experience.

What about connectivity and ports? Samsung TVs come with multiple HDMI and USB ports, supporting HDMI 2.1 for next-gen gaming features like 4K 120Hz and VRR. They also include Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Bluetooth connectivity for streaming, soundbars, and wireless accessories. Some models support eARC for high-quality audio. Before buying, check the number of ports and compatibility with your devices to ensure seamless connection to consoles, media players, and home theatre systems.

Factors to consider before buying a Samsung TV on Amazon Screen Size & Viewing Distance : Choose a TV size that fits your room and provides an immersive experience. Larger screens work best for living rooms, while smaller ones suit bedrooms or kitchens.

: Choose a TV size that fits your room and provides an immersive experience. Larger screens work best for living rooms, while smaller ones suit bedrooms or kitchens. Display Technology : Samsung offers LED, QLED, and Neo QLED. QLED/Neo QLED provides brighter colours, deeper blacks, and better HDR performance—ideal for movies and gaming.

: Samsung offers LED, QLED, and Neo QLED. QLED/Neo QLED provides brighter colours, deeper blacks, and better HDR performance—ideal for movies and gaming. Smart Features & OS : Check for Tizen OS, app availability (Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube), voice assistants, and mobile integration for seamless streaming and control.

: Check for Tizen OS, app availability (Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube), voice assistants, and mobile integration for seamless streaming and control. Connectivity & Ports : Ensure sufficient HDMI, USB, and audio ports. HDMI 2.1 is crucial for next-gen gaming, while eARC support improves sound quality with external devices.

: Ensure sufficient HDMI, USB, and audio ports. HDMI 2.1 is crucial for next-gen gaming, while eARC support improves sound quality with external devices. Budget & Deals: Compare prices on Amazon, look for festive discounts, exchange offers, and cashback options. Factor in warranty and after-sales support for a worry-free purchase. Top 3 features of the best Samsung TVs on Amazon

Best Samsung TVs Screen Size Resolution Sound Samsung 55-inch Crystal 4K Vivid Pro TV 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 20W output with Q-Symphony Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Vista Pro TV 43 Inches 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 20W output with Q-Symphony & Object Tracking Sound Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Vista TV 43 Inches 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 20W output with Q-Symphony & Object Tracking Sound Samsung 55-inch Crystal 4K Vista TV 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 20W output with Q-Symphony & Object Tracking Sound Samsung 75-inch Crystal 4K TV 75 Inches 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 20W output with Q-Symphony & Object Tracking Sound Lite Samsung 55-inch Vision AI QLED TV 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 20W output with Q-Symphony & Object Tracking Sound Lite Samsung 65-inch Crystal 4K Vista TV 65 Inches 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 20W output with Q-Symphony & Object Tracking Sound Samsung 43-inch FHD Smart LED TV 43 Inches FHD (1920 x 1080) 20W output with Q-Symphony & Object Tracking Sound Lite Samsung 32-inch HD Smart LED TV 32 Inches HD (1366 x 768) 20W output with Q-Symphony & Object Tracking Sound Lite Samsung 65-inch Crystal 4K Vista Pro TV 65 Inches 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 20W output with Q-Symphony, Object Tracking Sound, Adaptive Sound

