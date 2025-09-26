10 Samsung TVs that you can buy at huge discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival

From stunning 4K UHD displays to immersive QLED screens, Samsung offers a wide range of TVs that combine sleek designs with exceptional picture and sound quality. This festive season, you can explore smart TVs with features like Crystal Display, HDR, and multiple connectivity options, making your binge-watching, gaming, and streaming experiences truly next-level.
With discounts running high during the sale, you can choose from a variety of screen sizes and models to match your living space and lifestyle. Don’t miss out on deals that make premium home entertainment more affordable than ever.
From cinematic visuals to crystal-clear sound, a Samsung TV can transform your living room into a personal theatre, just in time for the festivities and family gatherings.
The Samsung 55-inch Crystal 4K Vivid Pro TV is one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and Crystal Processor 4K, it brings vibrant colours and sharp clarity to every scene, making movies, shows, and games more engaging.
Its energy-efficient design keeps electricity bills in check while offering powerful 20W speakers with Q-Symphony for rich, balanced sound. The TV’s smart features like Bixby, SmartThings Hub, and Apple AirPlay allow seamless control and connectivity, making it easier to stream content or connect devices.
Energy-efficient, keeps electricity bills low
Wide connectivity options for multiple devices
Refresh rate limited to 50 Hz for fast-paced gaming
2CH audio may require a soundbar for a cinematic experience
Buyers love the TV’s vibrant 4K picture and easy installation, but report mixed experiences with sound, performance, and the remote control.
You should choose this product because it delivers crisp 4K visuals, smart features, and energy savings at great Amazon deals.
The Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Vista Pro TV is one of the best Samsung TVs available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. It's 4K Ultra HD resolution with Crystal Processor 4K ensures sharp, clear visuals for movies, shows, and games. HDR10+ and UHD Dimming enhance contrast, delivering deeper blacks and brighter highlights, while PurColor brings natural, vibrant tones to every scene.
Multiple HDMI and USB ports allow seamless connectivity for consoles, soundbars, and storage, offering real value to your home entertainment setup.
Energy-efficient, reduces electricity bills
Multiple smart features for easy device control
50 Hz refresh rate may limit fast-action gaming
1 Star energy rating is basic for heavy usage
Buyers praise the TV’s vibrant 4K display and easy installation, but report mixed experiences with sound, performance, and remote control.
You should choose this product because it delivers crisp 4K visuals, smart features, and energy savings with great Amazon deals.
With 4K Ultra HD resolution and Crystal Processor 4K, the Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Vista TV delivers sharp, vibrant visuals that make movies, shows, and games feel more lifelike. HDR10+ and UHD Dimming ensure deep blacks and bright highlights, while PurColor adds natural, rich tones.
Multiple HDMI and USB ports allow easy connection to consoles, soundbars, and storage devices, offering real value for entertainment at home.
Energy-efficient, keeps electricity bills low
Slim design with multiple smart features
50 Hz refresh rate may limit fast-action gaming
1 Star energy rating is basic for heavy usage
Buyers love the TV’s vibrant 4K picture and easy installation, praising its value, though sound, performance, and remote receive mixed reviews.
You should choose this product because it delivers crisp 4K visuals, smart features, and energy savings with excellent Amazon deals.
The 55-inch Samsung Crystal 4K Vista TV is perfect for living rooms where family entertainment comes alive. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution with Crystal Processor 4K ensures every movie, show, or game displays sharp details and vibrant colours.
With Alexa and Google Assistant support, Samsung TV Plus for free channels, and SmartThings Hub, controlling devices and streaming content is effortless. Energy-efficient design keeps electricity use in check, and multiple HDMI and USB ports let you connect consoles, soundbars, or external drives.
Energy-efficient 4-Star rating reduces electricity bills
Multiple smart features make streaming and device control simple
50 Hz refresh rate may not suit fast-action gaming
Audio may require external speakers for a cinematic experience
Buyers praise the TV’s vibrant 4K picture and easy installation, valuing its affordability, though sound, performance, and remote control receive mixed reviews.
You should choose this product because it brings crisp 4K visuals, smart features, and energy savings at great Amazon deals.
The Samsung 75-inch Crystal 4K TV transforms large living spaces into a cinematic experience. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution with Crystal Processor 4K delivers sharp, detailed visuals, while HDR10+ and UHD Dimming ensure high contrast with bright highlights and deep shadows.
The 20W Q-Symphony speakers with Object Tracking Sound Lite fill bigger rooms with clear audio. Despite its large screen, it remains energy-efficient with a 3-Star rating, balancing performance and electricity savings.
Large 75-inch display delivers cinematic viewing
Smart features simplify streaming and device control
50 Hz refresh rate may limit fast-action gaming
Energy use is higher than smaller models
Buyers praise the TV’s vibrant 4K picture and quick installation, valuing affordability, though sound, performance, and remote control get mixed reviews.
You should choose this product because it delivers cinematic 4K visuals, smart features, and energy-conscious performance at Amazon deals.
The 55-inch Samsung Vision AI QLED TV brings a premium cinematic experience to your living room. Quantum Dot technology delivers 100% colour volume, making every scene strikingly true-to-life, while HDR10+ support ensures highlights and shadows appear naturally. The 20W Q-Symphony speakers with Object Tracking Sound Lite create immersive audio that follows the action.
Smart features like Samsung TV Plus, SmartThings Hub, Apple AirPlay, and Alexa/Google Assistant support make content streaming and home control effortless.
Quantum Dot and AI processing deliver vibrant, detailed visuals
Smart features support easy streaming and device management
50 Hz refresh rate may limit high-speed gaming
2-Star energy rating slightly higher consumption than smaller TVs
Buyers praise the TV’s sharp 4K picture, vibrant colours, and value for money, though sound, remote, and performance get mixed reviews.
You should choose this product because it delivers QLED 4K visuals, smart AI features, and moderate energy use at great Amazon deals.
The 65-inch Samsung Crystal 4K Vista TV offers a brilliant home viewing experience with its Crystal Processor 4K that sharpens every detail for lifelike visuals. With a 50 Hz refresh rate, fast-moving scenes in sports or action films appear smooth and clear. The 20W Q-Symphony sound system, combined with Object Tracking Sound, delivers immersive audio that complements the expansive screen.
This smart TV comes equipped with Samsung TV Plus, SmartThings Hub, Alexa/Google Assistant support, AirPlay, and mobile-to-TV mirroring for seamless connectivity.
Crystal 4K processor ensures sharp, detailed images
Smart features make content streaming and device control easy
50 Hz refresh rate is standard but not ideal for hardcore gaming
3-Star energy rating consumes moderate power
Buyers appreciate the TV’s 4K clarity, vivid colours, and value for money, while sound, performance, and remote draw mixed feedback.
You should choose this TV because it combines large-screen visuals, smart connectivity, and immersive sound at an attractive price, making it ideal for home entertainment.
The Samsung 43-inch FHD Smart LED TV is designed for those who want crisp Full HD visuals in a compact form. With its Hyper Real Picture Engine and HDR support, it delivers enhanced contrast, rich blacks, and vibrant colours, bringing movies, shows, and sports to life.
Stay connected with Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, 2 HDMI ports (one with eARC), USB-A, and Ethernet for effortless streaming, media playback, and device connectivity. A 20W Q-Symphony audio system with Object Tracking Sound Lite creates immersive sound that complements the screen. Its 5-Star energy rating makes it efficient for everyday use.
Full HD clarity with vibrant colour accuracy
5-Star energy rating ensures low power consumption
Standard 50 Hz refresh rate may limit high-speed gaming performance
Buyers love the TV’s picture and sound quality, appreciating its affordability, though apps, installation, stand, and Bluetooth draw mixed feedback.
It’s an ideal choice for compact living spaces or bedrooms, delivering sharp visuals, smart features, and reliable performance at an attractive price.
The Samsung 32-inch HD Smart LED TV is perfect for compact spaces like bedrooms or kitchens, delivering crisp visuals with its 1366 x 768 HD resolution. Featuring the Hyper Real Picture Engine and HDR support, it enhances contrast, deepens blacks, and brings out vibrant colours.
PurColor technology ensures natural, lifelike colour accuracy, while Micro Dimming Pro optimises picture quality scene by scene. The 50 Hz refresh rate provides smooth visuals for daily entertainment.
Compact design ideal for smaller rooms
Smooth visuals and vibrant colour performance
HD resolution may feel limited for larger viewing areas
Buyers find the TV great for picture, sound, and value, but functionality, stand, Bluetooth, and installation draw mixed reviews.
This TV is a reliable choice for users who want a smart, compact, and budget-friendly Samsung television with essential features and crisp HD display.
Step into a cinematic experience with the Samsung 65-inch Crystal 4K Vista Pro TV, designed for living rooms where picture quality matters. It's 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160) combined with the Crystal Processor 4K delivers vibrant colours, enhanced contrast, and sharp details.
Smart features include built-in Alexa and Bixby, SolarCell remote with voice assistance, Samsung TV Plus with 100+ free channels, SmartThings Hub, mobile-to-TV mirroring, AirPlay support, and IoT integration for a connected home.
Crisp 4K visuals with HDR10+
Voice-enabled SolarCell remote
Energy rating of 3 stars
Buyers praise the TV’s vibrant 4K picture and easy installation, valuing its affordability, though sound, performance, and remote get mixed reviews.
Ideal for home entertainment, this TV combines advanced image processing, smart connectivity, and premium sound to transform everyday viewing into a theatre-like experience.
Samsung offers LED, QLED, and Neo QLED TVs. QLED and Neo QLED use quantum dot technology for brighter colours and better contrast than standard LED. Neo QLED also adds mini-LED backlighting for deeper blacks and improved HDR performance. If you watch a lot of movies or play games, QLED/Neo QLED is worth the investment for a more immersive experience.
Samsung TVs run on Tizen OS, providing an intuitive interface and access to apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and YouTube. The smart platform supports voice assistants like Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant, allowing hands-free control. Samsung also offers screen mirroring and mobile integration, making it easy to stream content from your smartphone. Regular updates ensure a smooth and responsive smart TV experience.
Samsung TVs come with multiple HDMI and USB ports, supporting HDMI 2.1 for next-gen gaming features like 4K 120Hz and VRR. They also include Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Bluetooth connectivity for streaming, soundbars, and wireless accessories. Some models support eARC for high-quality audio. Before buying, check the number of ports and compatibility with your devices to ensure seamless connection to consoles, media players, and home theatre systems.
Best Samsung TVs
Screen Size
Resolution
Sound
|Samsung 55-inch Crystal 4K Vivid Pro TV
|55 Inches
|4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
|20W output with Q-Symphony
|Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Vista Pro TV
|43 Inches
|4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
|20W output with Q-Symphony & Object Tracking Sound
|Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Vista TV
|43 Inches
|4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
|20W output with Q-Symphony & Object Tracking Sound
|Samsung 55-inch Crystal 4K Vista TV
|55 Inches
|4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
|20W output with Q-Symphony & Object Tracking Sound
|Samsung 75-inch Crystal 4K TV
|75 Inches
|4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
|20W output with Q-Symphony & Object Tracking Sound Lite
|Samsung 55-inch Vision AI QLED TV
|55 Inches
|4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
|20W output with Q-Symphony & Object Tracking Sound Lite
|Samsung 65-inch Crystal 4K Vista TV
|65 Inches
|4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
|20W output with Q-Symphony & Object Tracking Sound
|Samsung 43-inch FHD Smart LED TV
|43 Inches
|FHD (1920 x 1080)
|20W output with Q-Symphony & Object Tracking Sound Lite
|Samsung 32-inch HD Smart LED TV
|32 Inches
|HD (1366 x 768)
|20W output with Q-Symphony & Object Tracking Sound Lite
|Samsung 65-inch Crystal 4K Vista Pro TV
|65 Inches
|4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
|20W output with Q-Symphony, Object Tracking Sound, Adaptive Sound
FAQs
Do Samsung TVs support 4K and HDR?
Yes, most Samsung TVs support 4K resolution and HDR for sharper images and vibrant colours.
Can I use voice commands on Samsung TVs?
Yes, Samsung TVs support Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant for easy hands-free control.
How many HDMI and USB ports do Samsung TVs have?
The number varies by model, but most come with multiple HDMI and USB ports for devices like consoles and soundbars.
Is screen mirroring possible on Samsung TVs?
Yes, you can mirror your smartphone or tablet screen on Samsung TVs using Smart View or AirPlay.
Do Samsung TVs receive software updates?
Yes, Samsung regularly provides software updates to improve performance and add new features.