10 shortlisted 43-inch 4K TVs in September 2025: Lowest prices with GST drops and offers on Amazon Great Indian Festival

The festive season is here, and so are the biggest deals of the year! The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is bringing massive savings across electronics, and 43-inch 4K TVs are among the most sought-after categories. Packed with sharp visuals, crystal-clear sound, and smart connectivity, these TVs are perfect for homes looking to bring the theatre experience into their living room.

From family binge-watching sessions to gaming marathons, a 43-inch screen balances space and performance effortlessly, making it a popular choice for Indian households. What makes September’s sale extra special are the GST price drops, bank offers, and exchange discounts that slash prices to the lowest seen this year.

To make your search easier, we’ve shortlisted the 10 best 43-inch 4K TVs you can grab right now. Check out the picks and find the one that fits your budget and needs this festive season.

BEST 43 INCH 4K TV

Finding the best 43-inch 4K TVs isn’t just about specs, it’s about the value they bring to your daily life. This LG smart TV fits comfortably into your living space while offering sharp visuals, smooth performance, and energy efficiency.

It’s more than just a screen; it becomes a trusted entertainment partner for family movie nights, streaming marathons, or even catching live sports. Plus, GST savings and festive Amazon Sale deals make it easier on your wallet.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound Output 20W with Dolby Atmos & AI Sound Smart Features WebOS 25, LG Channels, Voice Assistant Support Reason to buy Strong value with Amazon Great Indian Festival discounts Good balance of quality visuals and reliable sound Reason to avoid Energy rating is 1 Star, not the most efficient Limited storage at 8GB for apps and downloads

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise picture and sound quality, but report sluggish UI, remote issues, delivery delays, and inconsistent performance with mixed installation feedback.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it delivers dependable quality, smart features, and real value during Amazon Great Indian Festival deals.

The best 43-inch 4K TVs go beyond clear visuals, they make everyday viewing simple, convenient, and energy-efficient. Samsung’s Crystal 4K Vista Pro TV delivers sharp images, vibrant colours, and smooth streaming, helping you enjoy movies, shows, and sports without interruptions.

Its smart features, voice assistance, and content hub save time while providing easy access to your favourite apps. With Amazon Great Indian Festival deals, it’s an affordable way to bring home a reliable, energy-conscious smart TV for your living room or bedroom.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50 Hz Sound Output 20W with Object Tracking Sound & Q-Symphony Smart Features Alexa & Bixby support, SolarCell remote, Samsung TV Plus Reason to buy Affordable price during Amazon Diwali deals Easy smart TV navigation and voice control Reason to avoid 1 Star energy rating may increase electricity usage Limited onboard storage for apps

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise 4K picture and colour accuracy, but report mixed sound, performance issues, remote problems, and occasional installation or delivery delays.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers crisp visuals, intuitive smart features, and energy-conscious performance at an attractive price.

BEST VALUE FOR MONEY

The best 43-inch 4K TVs deliver more than clarity, they simplify entertainment and connectivity at home. Xiaomi’s FX 4K TV brings movies, shows, and games to life while helping you switch effortlessly between streaming apps and your favourite content. With Fire TV built in and Alexa voice control, you save time navigating apps. Energy-efficient and compact, it’s perfect for bedrooms or living rooms, and Amazon Great Indian Festival offers make it an affordable addition for families looking for value.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound Output 24W with Dolby Audio & DTS Virtual:X Smart Features Fire TV built-in, Alexa Voice Remote, Chromecast, 12,000+ apps Reason to buy Affordable pricing with Amazon Diwali deals Wide app support and smart navigation Reason to avoid 1-year warranty excludes physical damage Native speakers may require external sound system for full cinema experience

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise build quality, visuals, and 34W speakers, enjoying vibrant colors and smooth performance, but report occasional lag and functionality issues.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it combines 4K clarity, smart Fire TV features, and energy-efficient performance at a budget-friendly price.

HIGHEST DISCOUNT

The best 43-inch 4K TVs combine clarity and convenience, making everyday viewing effortless. Hisense’s E6N Series brings cinema-quality visuals and rich sound into your living room, letting you enjoy shows, movies, and games seamlessly. Google TV integration and voice control simplify navigation across apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, saving time and reducing clutter. Energy-efficient and versatile, this TV fits bedrooms or living areas, offering a premium experience at an Amazon Great Indian Festival-friendly price.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound Output 24W with Dolby Digital & DTS Virtual:X Smart Features Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Voice Control Reason to buy Supports multiple apps and streaming platforms Energy-efficient with adaptive light sensor Reason to avoid 1-year warranty excludes physical damage Speakers may need external sound system for immersive cinema sound

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the TV reliable with good picture and sound, but report mixed performance, installation issues, colour tint, and occasional lag.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it delivers 4K visuals, smart Google TV features, and energy-efficient performance at a budget-friendly price.

Among the best 43-inch 4K TVs, the VW OptimaX Series brings vibrant visuals and smart convenience without stretching your budget. Its QLED display ensures vivid colors, making movies, shows, and games feel lively and natural. Android TV integration and one-click access to apps like Netflix and Prime Video simplify streaming, saving time and effort. Energy-efficient and versatile, it suits bedrooms, living areas, or compact spaces, delivering a premium viewing experience during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inches Resolution Full HD QLED (1920 x 1080) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound Output 24W Stereo Surround with 5 Sound Modes Smart Features Android TV, Miracast, Prime Video & Netflix One-Click Reason to buy Energy-efficient with 4-star rating Smooth streaming with Android TV and app access Reason to avoid Full HD, not 4K resolution Limited HDMI ports may require a hub for multiple devices

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers value the TV’s picture, sound, and smart features, but report mixed functionality, quick malfunctions, and inconsistent installation experiences.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it delivers vibrant QLED visuals, smart Android TV convenience, and energy-efficient performance at an affordable price.

This 43-inch TV blends smart technology with QLED visuals to bring life to your everyday entertainment. Its Google TV interface and built-in Chromecast make streaming shows and movies effortless, while Dolby Audio delivers clear sound for family movie nights or gaming sessions. The energy-efficient design keeps electricity use low, making it ideal for bedrooms or living rooms. With bezel-less styling and vibrant picture modes, it adds charm to your space while making every viewing moment enjoyable during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inches Resolution Full HD QLED (1920 x 1080) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound Output 30W Dolby Audio with multiple sound modes Smart Features Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Netflix & Prime Video Reason to buy Energy-efficient with low annual consumption Easy access to streaming apps and Google services Reason to avoid Full HD, not 4K resolution Limited HDR performance compared to premium models

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the TV’s crisp picture and excellent contrast, valuing it for money, though functionality receives mixed feedback.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers vivid QLED visuals, smart Google TV streaming, and energy-efficient performance at an affordable price.

This 43-inch 4K TV makes everyday entertainment simple and engaging. With Fire TV built-in, you can stream shows, movies, and live content effortlessly while the Dolby Audio and DTS-X sound deliver clear, room-filling audio. The energy-efficient design keeps electricity consumption low, making it suitable for bedrooms or living spaces.

Bezel-less styling and vivid HDR visuals elevate viewing moments, whether you’re watching movies, gaming, or enjoying family content. During Amazon Great Indian Festival, it combines quality and value for everyday life.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound Output 30W with Dolby Audio & DTS-X Smart Features Fire TV, Alexa Voice Remote, Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube Reason to buy Low energy consumption Access to 12,000+ apps with voice control Reason to avoid No dedicated cable box interface HDR brightness may vary in very bright rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the TV’s build, visuals, and 34W speakers, enjoying vibrant colours and smooth performance, but report lag and functionality issues.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it combines 4K visuals, powerful audio, and smart streaming at an affordable, energy-conscious price.

0. TCL 108 cm (43 inches)

The TCL 43-inch 4K Google TV combines stunning visuals with smart performance. Its metallic bezel-less design and HDR 10 support make every scene vibrant, while Dolby Atmos and DTS-X bring cinematic audio right into your living room. Powered by a 64-bit Quad-Core processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage, it handles streaming, gaming, and multitasking smoothly. With Google TV, you get access to apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, and Zee5, along with voice control via Google Assistant. Eye-care features reduce strain during long viewing sessions, making it perfect for family entertainment.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inches Resolution 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound Output 24W with Dolby Atmos & DTS-X Smart Features Google TV, Google Assistant, Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, Screen Mirroring Reason to buy Bezel-less design for immersive viewing Powerful processor for smooth performance Eye-care technology for comfortable viewing Reason to avoid Only one USB port No advanced HDR like HDR10+

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the TV a budget-friendly option with excellent picture, sound clarity, fast performance, and overall good value for money.

Why choose this product? This TCL TV is ideal for those looking for a sleek, powerful 4K TV with cinematic audio, smooth smart features, and family-friendly eye-care, all at a value-driven price.

Experience TV that fits your lifestyle with the Samsung Crystal 4K Vista. Its 4K clarity and dynamic sound make movies, shows, and sports more engaging, while smart connectivity keeps streaming apps, devices, and Alexa or Google Assistant controls in one place.

With a 37% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, it offers premium features at a practical price, turning daily entertainment into a seamless, convenient experience. Ideal for families seeking quality smart TVs on Amazon Diwali deals.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50 Hz Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, Ethernet Sound Output 20 W with Object Tracking Sound & Q-Symphony Reason to buy Easy connection with multiple devices Alexa & Google Assistant support Reason to avoid Limited refresh rate at 50 Hz Energy rating is 1 Star

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise 4K picture and color accuracy, valuing affordability, but report mixed sound, remote issues, performance problems, and occasional installation delays.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers seamless smart TV features and superior 4K clarity at a great Amazon Sale price.

The Sony BRAVIA 2M2 brings cinematic quality and smart convenience to your living room. Its 4K clarity, HDR support, and MotionFlow technology make sports, movies, and shows visually engaging, while Google TV, Google Assistant, and app integration keep entertainment effortless.

With a 38% discount during Amazon Diwali deals, this TV offers premium performance at a value price. Perfect for users looking for the best 55-inch TV experience through Amazon Sale and deals on TVs.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Sound Output 20 W with DTS:X & Dolby Atmos Reason to buy Wide app support including Google TV and Apple AirPlay 2 HDMI 2.1 compatibility for gaming and eARC Reason to avoid Energy rating is only 2 Star Premium pricing despite Diwali discount

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the TV’s crisp picture, vibrant colours, and sound, highlighting quick installation, flawless performance, and excellent value for money.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it combines advanced 4K display, smart features, and versatile connectivity at Great Amazon Sale.

Is a 43-inch 4K TV good for a medium-sized room? Yes, a 43-inch 4K TV is ideal for medium-sized rooms, typically ranging from 100 to 200 square feet. The screen size offers a balanced viewing experience without overwhelming the space. With 4K resolution, you get sharp visuals and vibrant colours, making it perfect for family entertainment, gaming, and streaming. It fits well on TV units or walls while maintaining an immersive viewing angle.

Do 43-inch 4K TVs support popular streaming apps? Most modern 43-inch 4K TVs come as smart TVs, preloaded with popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube. Many also support Google TV, Fire TV, or Android TV platforms for smooth navigation and personalised recommendations. With built-in Wi-Fi and voice assistant compatibility, accessing your favourite content is seamless. They also allow casting from smartphones, ensuring a hassle-free entertainment experience straight from your preferred apps.

Are 43-inch 4K TVs suitable for gaming? Yes, many 43-inch 4K TVs are well-suited for gaming, especially if they come with low input lag, HDMI 2.1 support, and fast refresh rates. Gamers can enjoy crisp visuals, vibrant details, and smoother performance with consoles like PlayStation and Xbox. Features such as Game Mode, HDR support, and powerful processors further improve the experience. For casual and moderate gaming, this screen size provides an immersive yet comfortable setup without needing extra space.

Factors to consider while buying the best 43-inch 4K TV in September 2025 Picture Quality & Resolution : Ensure the TV offers true 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR10 or Dolby Vision support for vibrant colours, sharper contrast, and lifelike viewing experiences.

: Ensure the TV offers true 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR10 or Dolby Vision support for vibrant colours, sharper contrast, and lifelike viewing experiences. Smart TV Features : Look for built-in platforms like Google TV, Fire TV, or Android TV with preloaded streaming apps, voice assistants, and easy connectivity for seamless entertainment.

: Look for built-in platforms like Google TV, Fire TV, or Android TV with preloaded streaming apps, voice assistants, and easy connectivity for seamless entertainment. Audio Performance : Choose a TV with powerful speakers, Dolby Atmos, or DTS support for immersive sound quality without needing an external soundbar or additional setup.

: Choose a TV with powerful speakers, Dolby Atmos, or DTS support for immersive sound quality without needing an external soundbar or additional setup. Connectivity & Ports : Check for HDMI 2.1, USB, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi support to connect gaming consoles, sound systems, and other devices smoothly for a versatile experience.

: Check for HDMI 2.1, USB, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi support to connect gaming consoles, sound systems, and other devices smoothly for a versatile experience. Price & Festive Deals: September 2025 brings GST price drops and Amazon Great Indian Festival offers, making it the best time to buy feature-packed 43-inch 4K TVs affordably. Top 3 features of the best 43-inch 4K TVs in September 2025

43-inch 4K TVs in September 2025 Refresh Rate Sound Output Smart Features LG 43-inch Smart TV 60 Hz 20W with Dolby Atmos & AI Sound WebOS 25, LG Channels, Voice Assistant Support Samsung Crystal 4K Vista Pro 50 Hz 20W with Object Tracking Sound & Q-Symphony Alexa & Bixby support, SolarCell remote, Samsung TV Plus Xiaomi FX 4K 60 Hz 24W with Dolby Audio & DTS Virtual:X Fire TV built-in, Alexa Voice Remote, Chromecast, 12,000+ apps Hisense E6N Series 60 Hz 24W with Dolby Digital & DTS Virtual:X Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Voice Control VW OptimaX Series 60 Hz 24W Stereo Surround with 5 Sound Modes Android TV, Miracast, Prime Video & Netflix One-Click Toshiba E38RP Series 60 Hz 30W Dolby Audio with multiple sound modes Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Netflix & Prime Video Xiaomi FX Pro QLED 4K 60 Hz 30W with Dolby Audio & DTS-X Fire TV, Alexa Voice Remote, Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube TCL 43V6C 4K Google TV 60 Hz 24W with Dolby Atmos & DTS-X Google TV, Google Assistant, Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, Screen Mirroring Samsung Crystal 4K Vista Series 50 Hz 20W with Object Tracking Sound & Q-Symphony Alexa & Bixby support, SolarCell remote, Samsung TV Plus Sony BRAVIA 2M2 60 Hz 20W with DTS:X & Dolby Atmos Google TV, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2, Alexa, Google Cast

