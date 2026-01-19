10 shortlisted 4K ultra HD TVs in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Up to 65% off across price ranges

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is one of the few times when buying a new television actually feels worth sitting down and comparing. This year’s mix spans reliable everyday screens and genuinely good large-format options, without forcing buyers into one price bracket. Compact 43-inch models from Sony, Samsung, Xiaomi, Acer and VW make sense for bedrooms and smaller living rooms, offering clean 4K panels and familiar smart platforms like Google TV and Fire TV. Step up in size and brands like TCL, Toshiba and Samsung start to shine, especially with QLED panels that handle brightness and colour better in typical Indian lighting. There’s also a clear spread in priorities. Sony leans into picture processing and motion control, Samsung focuses on platform polish and long-term reliability, while newer players like VW and Acer push aggressive pricing without cutting essential features. Upgrading from an older Full HD TV or finally moving to a larger screen? This shortlist reflects real viewing needs rather than spec-sheet chasing.

At this Republic Day price, the TCL 55T8C makes a strong case for buyers wanting a large, future ready screen without stretching budgets. QLED brings richer colours and better brightness for daytime viewing, while the 120Hz panel keeps sports and console gaming smooth. Google TV keeps apps and recommendations organised, and the sound output is good enough for most living rooms without adding speakers during busy family viewing hours comfortably.

Specifications display 55 inch 4k qled refresh rate 120hz native panel smart platform google tv with built in apps audio 35w output with dolby atmos

Priced aggressively during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, the VW 43-inch Pro Series QLED is built for buyers who want a sharp, modern TV without overpaying. The 4K screen suits everyday streaming and live TV, while QLED helps colours hold up well in bright rooms. Google TV keeps apps and profiles neatly organised, and the sound output is adequate for regular viewing without needing external speakers.

Specifications display 43 inch 4k qled refresh rate 60hz panel smart platform google tv with voice remote audio 30w output with dolby atmos

With its current pricing in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, the VW 65-inch Pro Series QLED targets buyers who want a genuinely large screen without moving into premium pricing territory. The size works well for living rooms where distance viewing matters, while QLED helps maintain colour depth and contrast across movies and live sports. Google TV keeps navigation simple, and the stronger audio setup suits big-room viewing without immediate soundbar upgrades.

Specifications display 65 inch 4k qled refresh rate 60hz panel smart platform google tv with hands free voice control audio 48w 2.1 channel with built in subwoofer

Available at a reduced price during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Samsung’s 43-inch D Series Crystal 4K TV suits buyers who value dependable picture quality over flashy extras. The panel handles everyday viewing well, keeping colours balanced and motion controlled for news, sports and streaming. Samsung’s smart platform feels familiar and stable, and the build quality reflects long-term reliability. It works well for bedrooms or compact living spaces where consistency matters more than cutting-edge features.

Specifications display 43 inch 4k uhd refresh rate 50hz panel smart platform samsung smart tv with bixby audio 20w stereo speakers

Positioned as a premium compact option in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Sony’s 43-inch BRAVIA 2M2 focuses on picture accuracy and processing rather than headline specs. Sony’s tuning keeps colours natural and motion controlled, which shows during films, live sport and regular TV. Google TV feels fluid, and the sound is clear enough for smaller rooms without extra equipment. It suits buyers who value consistency and long-term reliability.

Specifications display 43 inch 4k led refresh rate 60hz panel smart platform google tv with assistant audio 20w speakers with dolby atmos

Discounted during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Toshiba’s 55-inch M550NP is built for viewers who care about sound and contrast as much as screen size. The QLED panel with local dimming gives films and series more depth, especially in darker scenes, while Toshiba’s tuning keeps colours controlled rather than overdone. Google TV runs smoothly, and the built-in audio has enough weight to skip a soundbar in medium-sized rooms.

Specifications display 55 inch 4k qled refresh rate 60hz panel with vrr support smart platform google tv with hands free voice audio 49w 2.1 channel with woofer

Selling at a reduced price in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Xiaomi’s 43-inch FX 4K Fire TV is aimed at viewers who want easy access to streaming without paying a premium. Fire TV keeps apps and live channels in one place, which works well for everyday viewing. The 4K panel is sharp enough for smaller rooms, and the sound output handles regular shows and films without feeling thin.

Specifications display 43 inch 4k led refresh rate 60hz panel smart platform fire tv with alexa voice remote audio 24w speakers with dolby audio

Positioned as a strong value pick in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Acer’s 43-inch Ultra I Series focuses on everyday usability rather than flashy extras. The 4K screen works well for streaming and regular TV, with good viewing angles for shared spaces. Google TV feels responsive, and the audio has enough clarity for news, films and casual gaming without external speakers in smaller rooms.

Specifications display 43 inch 4k led refresh rate 60hz panel smart platform google tv on android 14 audio 30w speakers with dolby audio

Part of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Samsung’s 55-inch Vision AI QLED sits well for viewers who want consistent picture quality and a polished smart experience. Colours stay vivid without looking pushed, and everyday upscaling helps regular TV channels appear cleaner on a large screen. Samsung’s platform feels mature and stable, with useful extras for connected homes. It suits living rooms where reliability and long-term use matter more than chasing specs.

Specifications display 55 inch 4k qled refresh rate 50hz panel smart platform samsung smart tv with ai features audio 20w output with q symphony support

Part of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Sony’s 43-inch BRAVIA 2 M2 is aimed at viewers who want a refined, dependable screen rather than chasing flashy features. Sony’s processing keeps colours natural and motion steady, which shows clearly during films, sports and regular TV viewing. Google TV runs smoothly, and the sound feels clean and well balanced for a room of this size. It works well as a main bedroom TV or a compact living room option.

Specifications display 43 inch 4k led refresh rate 60hz panel smart platform google tv with assistant audio 20w speakers with dolby atmos

