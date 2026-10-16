10 smartwatches that bring fitness tracking and everyday features to your wrist

A smartwatch can do much more than show notifications. It can track workouts, monitor sleep, record outdoor routes, handle calls and provide a quick view of daily activity. But not every model offers the same experience. Some focus on advanced health tools and smartphone integration, while others prioritise GPS accuracy, rugged construction or longer battery life. Here in this article, we'll bring together 10 smartwatches available through Amazon, including models from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Garmin, Amazfit, Noise, realme and Redmi. The options range from premium watches designed around a particular smartphone ecosystem to more affordable wearables for everyday fitness and convenience.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Apple Watch Series 11 GPS 42mm Jet Black Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band - M/L View Details ₹34,499 CHECK OFFERS Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic (46mm Bluetooth, Black) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Stainless Steel | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index View Details ₹25,999 CHECK OFFERS OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray] View Details ₹9,995 CHECK OFFERS Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 (47mm LTE, Titanium Grey) View Details ₹58,878 CHECK OFFERS Apple Watch SE 3 GPS + Cellular 44mm Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band - M/L View Details ₹35,499 CHECK OFFERS View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Factors to consider when buying a smartwatch Phone compatibility: Check whether the watch works with your smartphone. Some models in this list are designed for Android, while Apple Watch models are intended for use with an iPhone.

Battery life: Manufacturer estimates vary according to settings, notifications, GPS use and display behaviour. A watch with a shorter claimed runtime may need daily charging, while outdoor-focused models can last much longer.

Fitness and health tracking: Casual users may need step counts, sleep tracking and basic workouts. Runners may benefit more from dedicated training metrics and GPS, while hikers should look for navigation and route features.

Display, comfort and durability: AMOLED panels generally offer richer colours, while LCD displays can be a practical choice. Consider case size and weight, too, and check water-resistance ratings if you plan to swim or use the watch outdoors.

Apple's Series 11 is built around health tracking, fitness features and tight integration with the iPhone. The 46mm version has an Always-On Retina display, health notifications and workout tools, while its fast-charging support can help when you forget to charge overnight. Apple rates it for up to 24 hours of normal use, or up to 38 hours in Low Power Mode.

Specifications - Display Always-On Retina display with wide-angle OLEDs and LTPO3 - Size 46mm - Operating system watchOS - Battery Up to 24 hours of normal use - Low Power Mode Up to 38 hours - Water resistance 50 metres Reasons to buy - Extensive health and workout features for people who want detailed activity tracking. - iPhone integration makes notifications, calls and app interactions convenient. - Fast charging helps reduce time spent waiting for a full charge. Reason to avoid - Designed for iPhone users, not Android phones. - Battery life generally requires more frequent charging than rugged fitness watches. - The premium price may be difficult to justify if you only need basic notifications and step tracking.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the Series 11's build quality and health-tracking features, including the availability of health data analytics without additional payment. Battery feedback is mixed: some buyers are satisfied, while others report around a day per charge. Opinions also differ on whether it offers value for money.

Why we picked it The Series 11 stands out for its combination of health tools, workout tracking and iPhone integration. It suits users who want a feature-rich smartwatch for everyday activity and health monitoring, and are comfortable charging it regularly.

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic (46mm Bluetooth, Black) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Stainless Steel | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic pairs a traditional watch-inspired design with Wear OS features. Its rotating bezel provides a physical way to navigate menus, while the Super AMOLED display, health sensors and 64GB storage support everyday use. Samsung lists a 445mAh battery and up to 30 hours with Always-On Display enabled. The LTE version can also make calls and receive messages without relying on a nearby phone, subject to a compatible plan.

Specifications - Display Super AMOLED, 1.34-inch - Processor 3nm, five-core - Memory and storage 2GB RAM, 64GB storage - Battery 445mAh - Battery life Up to 30 hours with Always-On Display - Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, LTE variant - Durability 5ATM, IP68, MIL-STD-810H Reasons to buy - Rotating bezel offers tactile navigation without relying entirely on touchscreen gestures. - Large storage gives room for apps and supported media. - LTE connectivity can keep you connected when your phone is not nearby. Reason to avoid - The stainless-steel case is heavier than many fitness-focused watches. - Battery life is shorter than that of several rugged outdoor models in this list. - Some advanced health features depend on a compatible Samsung phone and regional availability.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate the watch's functionality, fitness features and classy appearance. Battery life is the main concern in the feedback, with buyers reporting that it struggles to last beyond 24 hours. Opinions are divided on whether the feature set justifies its price.

Why we picked it The rotating bezel is the Galaxy Watch8 Classic's defining feature, giving it a more traditional watch feel than touchscreen-only rivals. It suits Android users who want extensive smartwatch functions, health tools and a physical navigation control.

OnePlus Watch 2R combines Wear OS with a second efficiency-focused chipset to balance app support and battery life. Its stainless-steel chassis, sapphire crystal cover and 1.43-inch AMOLED display give it a premium feel, while dual-frequency GPS supports outdoor activity tracking. OnePlus claims up to 100 hours in Smart Mode and up to 48 hours with heavy use. It works with Android phones, but does not support iOS.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED, 466 x 466 pixels Processor Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 and BES2700BP Memory and storage 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM Battery 500mAh Battery life Up to 100 hours in Smart Mode GPS Dual-frequency L1+L5 Operating system Wear OS 4 + RTOS Compatibility Android 8.0 or later; no iOS support Reasons to buy Longer claimed battery life than many app-rich smartwatches. Wear OS supports Google apps and third-party applications. Dual-frequency GPS is useful for people who regularly track outdoor workouts. Reason to avoid It is not compatible with iPhones. Its relatively large case may not suit smaller wrists.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate the OnePlus Watch 2's design, performance, GPS and fitness tracking, often describing it as good value. Battery feedback is mixed, however, and some buyers report fast drain. Bluetooth connectivity receives positive comments, but app connectivity is less consistent in the feedback.

Why we picked it The OnePlus Watch 2 stands out for its dual-chip architecture and claimed battery life of up to 100 hours in Smart Mode. It is worth considering for Android users who want Wear OS apps without charging every day.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is designed for users who need a rugged smartwatch for outdoor activity as well as everyday health tracking. Its titanium construction, 5,000-nit display and 800 mAh battery distinguish it from Samsung's standard Galaxy Watch models. The company claims up to 60 hours of battery life, with higher figures possible when certain settings are adjusted. It also supports advanced durability ratings for demanding outdoor use.

Specifications Display Super AMOLED, 1.5-inch Processor Snapdragon Wear Elite platform Battery 800mAh Battery life Up to 60 hours Storage 64GB Connectivity Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi, LTE Durability IP69K, 10ATM, EN13319 certification Reasons to buy Large battery offers more endurance than many conventional smartwatches. Bright display is designed to remain readable in strong sunlight. Rugged construction suits outdoor activities and demanding environments. Reason to avoid Its large, heavy case may be uncomfortable for smaller wrists or sleep tracking. Advanced smartwatch functions still require regular charging, especially with intensive GPS or cellular use.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers describe the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 as a good-quality smartwatch with responsive performance and consider it worth buying. Battery feedback is mixed, although several buyers say it lasts around three days.

Why we picked it The Ultra 2's large battery and rugged build make it stand out from conventional smartwatches. It is worth considering for outdoor enthusiasts who want advanced tracking features, a bright screen and a watch designed for more demanding activities.

The Apple Watch SE 3 offers core Apple smartwatch features in a more accessible product line than the Series 11. It includes an Always-On OLED display, health and fitness tools, safety features and cellular connectivity on this variant. Apple rates it for up to 18 hours of normal use, or up to 32 hours in Low Power Mode. It is designed to work with an iPhone, with cellular features depending on network support and plan eligibility.

Specifications - Display Always-On Retina OLED - Chip S10 with 64-bit dual-core processor - Storage 64GB - Battery Up to 18 hours of normal use - Low Power Mode Up to 32 hours - Connectivity GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular - Water resistance 50 metres Reasons to buy - Apple ecosystem integration suits users who already own an iPhone. - Cellular connectivity can support calls and messages without the phone nearby. - Health and safety features include workout tracking, Fall Detection and Crash Detection. Reason to avoid - Battery life is shorter than that of many fitness-first watches. - Not compatible with Android phones.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the SE 3 for fitness tracking, sleep monitoring and iPhone integration. The Always-On display and gesture controls are also appreciated. Battery life and price are common concerns, however, and customers note cellular connectivity issues with prepaid Airtel SIMs.

Why we picked it The SE 3 is worth considering for iPhone owners who want Apple's core smartwatch features and cellular connectivity without moving to the Series line. It is a practical option if ecosystem integration matters more than multi-day battery life.

Runners may find the Forerunner 165 more useful than a general-purpose smartwatch. It has a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen, built-in GPS and dedicated training tools, including daily suggested workouts and recovery-related insights. Garmin rates it for up to 11 days in smartwatch mode and up to 19 hours in GPS-only mode. The lightweight design also makes it practical for running, walking and wearing throughout the day.

Specifications - Display 1.2-inch AMOLED, 390 x 390 pixels - Weight 39g - Battery Up to 11 days in smartwatch mode - GPS battery life Up to 19 hours in GPS-only mode - Water rating 5ATM - Storage Up to 4GB - Features Training suggestions, sleep insights, heart-rate and blood-oxygen monitoring Reasons to buy - Dedicated running tools help track training progress and workout performance. - Built-in GPS records outdoor routes without relying on the phone's location connection. - Lightweight construction is comfortable for running and sleep tracking. Reason to avoid - It is more focused on fitness than on a broad app ecosystem. - GPS use reduces battery life compared with smartwatch mode.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the Forerunner 165's running features, accuracy and ease of use, including its suitability for 10K, half-marathon and marathon training. Battery feedback is mixed: some report up to a week, while others describe charging failures. Opinions on performance and value also vary.

Why we picked it The Forerunner 165 is tailored to runners who want structured training tools and built-in GPS rather than a watch dominated by apps. Its lightweight design and claimed multi-day battery life make it worth considering for regular training.

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 is built for outdoor use, with a rugged design, a bright AMOLED display and extensive GPS features. Its 1.5-inch screen reaches a claimed peak brightness of 2,000 nits, while dual-band positioning and offline maps are useful for navigation. Amazfit rates it for up to 27 days in typical use, although intensive GPS tracking and other demanding features reduce that figure.

Specifications - Display 1.5-inch AMOLED, 480 x 480 pixels - Peak brightness 2,000 nits - Battery 700mAh - Battery life Up to 27 days in typical use - GPS Dual-band, six satellite positioning systems - Water resistance 10ATM - Sports modes 170+ - Weight 68.3g without strap Reasons to buy - Long claimed battery life reduces the need for frequent charging. - Offline maps and dual-band GPS support outdoor navigation and activity tracking. - Rugged construction and 10ATM water resistance suit outdoor pursuits. Reason to avoid - The rugged case is larger and heavier than that of many everyday smartwatches. - Battery life can fall substantially with heavy use and frequent GPS tracking. - Its app ecosystem is more limited than those of Wear OS and watchOS.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the T-Rex 3's rugged design, premium appearance and battery life, with the supplied summary citing up to 22 days without recharging. Buyers also appreciate its GPS and fitness features, smooth performance and durability and generally consider it worth the price.

Why we picked it The T-Rex 3's main attraction is its combination of long claimed battery life, rugged construction and navigation tools. It is suited to hikers, outdoor enthusiasts and fitness users who prefer endurance and GPS features over a large library of smartwatch apps.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max houses a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a 410 × 502 resolution and up to 600 nits of brightness. It supports Bluetooth calling, built-in GPS, music storage and playback through Bluetooth headsets. The smartwatch also offers health monitoring, activity tracking and customisable watch faces, including AI-generated designs through the NoiseFit app. With up to seven days of claimed battery life, it combines everyday convenience with fitness-focused features.

Specifications - Display 1.96-inch AMOLED, 410 × 502 pixels - Brightness Up to 600 nits - Connectivity Bluetooth calling - GPS Built-in GPS - Health tracking Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress and female-cycle tracking - Music On-watch storage, playback and phone music controls - Watch faces Customisable faces and AI Watchface feature - Battery life Up to 7 days; up to 30 days on standby - Charging time Approximately 1.5 to 2 hours - Water use Designed to support swimming, according to the supplied product information Reasons to buy - Large AMOLED display with a high resolution and up to 600 nits of brightness. - Built-in GPS for outdoor route and distance tracking without relying on a phone. - Supports Bluetooth calling, music playback and customisable watch faces. Reason to avoid - The claimed seven-day battery life may reduce with frequent GPS use, calls and other active features. - Music storage and playback require compatible Bluetooth audio equipment for listening without a phone. - Buyers should follow the recommended charging guidance and confirm water-use precautions before swimming.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate the watch's appearance, build and value, but feedback on battery life and performance is mixed. Some say it lasts several days, while others report drain within a day. Buyers also flag low speaker volume and frequent Bluetooth disconnections.

Why we picked it The ColorFit Pro 6 Max combines built-in GPS, Bluetooth calling, music playback and an AMOLED display in one wearable. It is worth considering if you want fitness tracking and everyday convenience features without carrying your phone for every outdoor workout.

The realme Watch 5 has a 1.97-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits of brightness. Its metallic unibody design, aluminium-alloy crown and 3D-Wave strap give it a distinctive look. The smartwatch also supports Bluetooth calling, independent GPS, 108 sports modes and health monitoring features. With a claimed battery life of up to 16 days, it is worth considering for everyday tracking and workouts.

Specifications Display 1.97-inch AMOLED, 390 × 450 pixels Refresh rate 60Hz Brightness Up to 600 nits Connectivity Bluetooth calling and NFC GPS Independent GPS with five GNSS systems Sports modes 108 Health tracking Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress and menstruation monitoring Battery life Up to 16 days in standard use, up to 20 days in Light Mode Water and dust resistance IP68 Reasons to buy Large AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Independent GPS and 108 sports modes for workout tracking. Long claimed battery life of up to 16 days in standard use. Reason to avoid The 600-nit peak brightness may be less suited to very bright outdoor conditions than some premium smartwatches.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the realme Watch 5 for its bright AMOLED display, smooth performance, health-tracking features and metallic design. Battery life and value for money also receive positive feedback. However, some buyers report strap discomfort or skin rashes, while others mention missing accessories or products that appeared to have been used.

Why we picked it The realme Watch 5 combines an AMOLED display, independent GPS, multiple sports modes and a long claimed battery life. It is worth comparing if you want a smartwatch for everyday notifications, health monitoring and workouts without frequent charging.

The Redmi Watch 5 Active focuses on core smartwatch functions at a more accessible price. Its 2-inch LCD display, Bluetooth calling and 140-plus sports modes cover everyday notifications and fitness tracking. Xiaomi rates its 470mAh battery for up to 18 days under typical usage and 12 days under heavy usage. It also supports Alexa and emergency SOS calling, making it a practical option for users who do not need a full Wear OS app ecosystem.

Specifications - Display 2-inch LCD, 320 x 385 pixels - Battery 470mAh - Battery life 18 days under typical usage, 12 days under heavy usage - Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 - Sports modes 140+ - Water resistance IPX8 - Features Bluetooth calling, Alexa, emergency SOS - Compatibility Android 6.0 or iOS 12.0 and above Reasons to buy - Long claimed battery life reduces charging frequency. - Bluetooth calling and Alexa add useful everyday controls. - Broad smartphone compatibility makes it an option for both Android and iPhone users. Reason to avoid - The LCD panel does not offer the contrast of an AMOLED display. - It does not have the same app ecosystem as Wear OS or watchOS watches. - The accuracy and responsiveness of some tracking features may vary in everyday use.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate the Redmi Watch 5 Active's value, battery life, premium appearance and clear display. They also find its phone connectivity useful for fitness tracking and everyday use. Feedback on responsiveness and accuracy is mixed, with some buyers reporting issues with the AI assistant and step counting.

Why we picked it The Redmi Watch 5 Active offers a straightforward mix of calling, fitness tracking and a long manufacturer-rated battery life. It is worth considering for users who want everyday smartwatch features without paying for an advanced app ecosystem.

Top 3 features of smartwatches

Smartwatch Display Battery highlight Standout feature Apple Watch Series 11 GPS 46mm Always-On Retina OLED Up to 24 hours Health tracking Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic 46mm Super AMOLED Up to 30 hours with AOD on Rotating bezel OnePlus Watch 2 1.43-inch AMOLED Up to 100 hours in Smart Mode Wear OS apps Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 Titanium Super AMOLED 800mAh battery Rugged construction Apple Watch SE 3 GPS + Cellular Always-On Retina OLED Up to 18 hours Cellular connectivity Garmin Forerunner 165 1.2-inch AMOLED Up to 11 days in smartwatch mode Running tools Amazfit T-Rex 3 1.5-inch AMOLED Up to 27 days in typical use Offline maps Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max 1.96-inch AMOLED Up to 7 days Built-in GPS and music playback