10 top-rated monitors that you should buy right now : Choose from brands like LG, Dell, Lenovo and more

The market is packed with monitor options, and the right one can transform the way you work, game, or stream. From crisp displays for productivity to high-refresh-rate panels for gaming, there’s something for every budget and need. In this guide, we’ve picked 10 top-rated monitors from trusted brands like LG, Dell, Lenovo, Samsung, and Acer that are worth buying right now.

Whether you want an entry-level screen, an ultrawide for multitasking, or a colour-accurate panel for creative work, these monitors strike the perfect balance of performance and value.

The Lenovo L27i-4A is a 27-inch IPS monitor that delivers crisp visuals, accurate colours, and smooth performance with its 100Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support. Its sleek design and slim bezels make it ideal for work, entertainment, and casual gaming. While most buyers love its clarity and value for money, a few reported functionality issues within the first week, so reliability may vary.

Specifications Display 27-inch IPS, FHD 1920x1080 resolution, 99% sRGB Refresh Rate 100Hz with AMD FreeSync for smooth visuals Response Time 1ms MPRT for reduced motion blur Connectivity 2× HDMI 1.4, VGA port for older setups Audio Dual 3W built-in speakers for basic sound Reason to buy Crisp IPS panel with great colour accuracy High 100Hz refresh rate for smooth performance Sleek, modern design with thin bezels Reason to avoid Some reports of early unit failures Built-in speakers are average at best No height adjustment (only tilt support)

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers love the build quality, colour accuracy, and how well the display fills the screen. Many appreciate its large size and sharp visuals for both work and streaming. However, a small number of reviews mention that the monitor stopped working within a week, suggesting some units may face quality control issues.

Why choose this product? If you need a large, budget-friendly 27-inch monitor with smooth visuals for work, streaming, and light gaming, the Lenovo L27i-4A is a solid choice. Its IPS panel and 100Hz refresh rate deliver great everyday performance, making it one of the best value-for-money monitors in this segment.

The Acer Nitro VG271U M3 is a 27-inch WQHD gaming monitor designed for smooth, responsive gameplay with its 180Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time. It delivers vibrant colours, excellent contrast, and supports HDR10 for richer visuals. While most buyers praise its performance and picture quality, some report early failures, overly bright display settings, and underwhelming built-in speakers.

Specifications Display 27-inch IPS, WQHD 2560×1440 resolution, HDR10 support Refresh Rate 180Hz for ultra-smooth gaming Response Time 0.5ms for minimal motion blur Colour Coverage DCI-P3 95%, 100% sRGB gamut Connectivity and Audio 2× HDMI, 1× DisplayPort, stereo speakers Reason to buy High 180Hz refresh rate ideal for gaming Accurate colour reproduction with HDR10 support Excellent contrast and sharp picture quality Reason to avoid Some units reported failing within days Display can feel too bright for some users Built-in speakers lack depth and volume

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers love the buttery-smooth gaming experience thanks to the 180Hz refresh rate and vibrant WQHD panel. Many highlight its excellent colour coverage and contrast, which makes both games and movies pop. However, some faced functionality issues within days, and the speakers and brightness settings split opinion.

Why choose this product? If you’re looking for a high-refresh-rate gaming monitor under budget, the Acer Nitro VG271U M3 is a great pick. Its combination of WQHD resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support makes it perfect for competitive gamers who want smooth visuals and great colour performance.

BALANCED PERFORMANCE

The Samsung Odyssey G5 27-nch is a QHD gaming powerhouse with a fast IPS panel, 180Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time, making it a favourite for gamers who need speed and clarity. Its colour accuracy, sturdy build, and HDR 400 support make it equally good for work and entertainment. Mixed reviews highlight minor functionality glitches and inconsistent HDMI cable inclusion.

Specifications Display 27-inch QHD (2560×1440), HDR 400 certified Refresh Rate 180Hz for fluid motion and smooth gaming Response Time 1ms for minimal input lag Brightness and Colours 350 nits, accurate colour reproduction with FreeSync Stand and Connectivity Height, tilt, and pivot adjustable; DisplayPort, HDMI, headphone jack Reason to buy Excellent picture quality with sharp resolution Height-adjustable stand for ergonomic setups Smooth 180Hz refresh rate for immersive gaming Reason to avoid Some users report functionality issues (e.g., window display problems) HDMI cable inclusion is inconsistent across purchases Occasional complaints about setup/initial configuration

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Most customers rave about the crisp display quality, making it perfect for both work and gaming. They love its sturdy design and smooth gameplay experience with FreeSync. However, a few users faced screen glitches or missing HDMI cables in the box, leading to mixed post-purchase experiences.

Why choose this product? The Samsung Odyssey G5 is ideal for gamers and hybrid users who want a responsive, sharp display with ergonomic adjustments. It’s a solid option for competitive gaming, office work, and multimedia content, offering a future-ready package with premium build quality.

COMPATIBLE WITH MAC

The BenQ MA270U is a professional-grade 4K monitor built for creators and productivity users. Its P3 colour gamut, crisp 4K resolution, and integrated Mac controls make it ideal for designers, video editors, and Mac users. Dual USB-C with 90W power delivery and a USB hub enhance workflow efficiency. Some users report mixed experiences with the USB ports and note its 16-amp plug requirement.

Specifications Resolution and Display 27-inch 4K UHD (3840x2160) with P3 wide colour gamut Connectivity Dual USB-C (90W PD), USB hub for peripherals Ergonomics Height-adjustable stand (HAS) for flexible setups Controls Integrated brightness and volume control, Display Pilot 2.0 software Compatibility Optimized for Mac with plug-and-play functionality Reason to buy Stunning 4K clarity with accurate color reproduction Dual USB-C with power delivery simplifies cable management Excellent Mac compatibility with integrated controls Reason to avoid Mixed feedback on USB hub reliability 16-amp power plug may require extra setup for some homes No built-in speakers (for those seeking all-in-one solutions)

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Most buyers highlight its professional-grade display quality, sturdy build, and seamless Mac integration. Brightness and volume controls are a favourite feature for users working long hours. Some users mention inconvenience with the 16-amp plug or USB ports not always being reliable.

Why choose this product? The BenQ MA270U is perfect for creatives, professionals, and Mac users seeking a 4K display that delivers colour precision and seamless workflow. Its ergonomic stand and USB-C connectivity make it a future-ready option for work setups.

The MSI Modern MD271UL delivers a sharp 4K UHD viewing experience in a sleek, minimalist design. Its IPS panel and 99% DCI-P3 coverage make it a strong contender for both work and entertainment. Customers praise its clarity and overall value for money. However, colour accuracy feedback is mixed, with some reporting pixelation issues. It performs well for casual use like streaming movies and everyday productivity tasks.

Specifications Resolution and Display 27-inch 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS panel Colour Coverage 99% DCI-P3, 139% sRGB for vibrant visuals Connectivity 2x HDMI 2.0b, DP 1.2a, USB-C with 65W power delivery Design Slim, eye-friendly screen with TÜV certification Usage Optimized for productivity, entertainment, and multi-device setups Reason to buy Crisp 4K resolution with good panel quality USB-C with 65W PD for single-cable setup Minimalist and stylish design Reason to avoid Mixed feedback on colour accuracy and sharpness Some users reported pixelation issues No advanced gaming features like high refresh rate

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers love the sharp 4K display and say it offers excellent value for its price point. The design and USB-C convenience are appreciated. However, reviews mention inconsistent colour accuracy and occasional pixelation issues.

Why choose this product? The MSI Modern MD271UL is ideal for professionals and casual users who want a large 4K display with USB-C connectivity and a clean design. It’s a strong choice for work-from-home setups, light media consumption, and users prioritizing value.

The LG 27UP850K stands out as one of the best 4K monitors for Mac users. Its IPS panel, 95% DCI-P3 coverage, and HDR400 deliver crisp, colour-accurate visuals ideal for creative work. The monitor pairs seamlessly with both MacBook and Windows laptops. However, users report mixed feedback on brightness levels and the stand’s adjustability, and a few note intermittent connectivity issues. Despite this, it remains a strong value-for-money choice.

Specifications Resolution and Display 27-inch 4K UHD IPS panel, HDR 400 Colour Accuracy 95% DCI-P3 coverage, excellent for creative work Connectivity USB Type-C, HDMI ports, integrated Mac controls Design and Ergonomics Height-adjustable stand (HAS), slim bezels Sound Built-in speakers with MaxxAudio support Reason to buy Sharp, colour-accurate 4K display ideal for Mac users HDR400 support enhances viewing experience USB-C connectivity for single-cable setups Reason to avoid Mixed reviews on brightness and stand adjustability Intermittent connectivity issues reported by some users Speakers are underwhelming for media playback

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Most buyers highlight its excellent compatibility with MacBooks, great 4K clarity, and accurate colours. Some users appreciate the stand design, while others find its adjustability limited. A few reviews mention occasional screen disconnects.

Why choose this product? The LG 27UP850K is an ideal monitor for Mac and creative users, thanks to its strong colour accuracy, HDR support, and USB-C connectivity. It’s perfect for those seeking a reliable 4K display for design, video editing, or productivity work.

The MSI MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2 is a premium gaming monitor that delivers stunning visuals with its OLED panel and Quantum Dot technology. Its 240Hz refresh rate and ultra-low 0.03ms response time make it perfect for competitive gamers. Customers love its vivid colours, deep blacks, and superior contrast compared to IPS displays. It’s a solid choice for those seeking top-tier performance and immersive picture quality in the mid-range OLED segment.

Specifications Display and Resolution 26.5-inch WQHD (2560x1440) QD-OLED panel Refresh and Response 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time Colour Accuracy 99% DCI-P3, DisplayHDR True Black 400 Connectivity DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C support Design Sleek gaming design with vibrant Quantum Dot colours Reason to buy OLED panel delivers excellent contrast and deep blacks Ultra-fast refresh rate and response time for competitive gaming Vivid, lifelike colors with wide DCI-P3 coverage Reason to avoid Pricey compared to IPS alternatives Potential risk of OLED burn-in with static images Lacks built-in speakers for all-in-one setups

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the vivid colours, sharp text rendering, and OLED contrast, saying it’s a big leap from IPS panels. Many highlight its smooth performance for gaming, though a few mention the high price point.

Why choose this product? Choose the MSI MAG 271QPX if you’re a hardcore gamer or content creator who wants deep blacks, buttery-smooth gameplay, and accurate colours. It’s built for those who want the best visual experience without compromise.

The Samsung Odyssey G5 34” is a wide, immersive curved monitor that excels in gaming and multitasking. Its 1000R curve, WQHD resolution, and 165Hz refresh rate deliver sharp visuals and smooth gameplay. Customers love its picture quality, colour accuracy, and premium build. However, some report screen functionality issues and mixed experiences with included HDMI cables. Despite this, it remains a strong value choice for gamers and professionals seeking a big, immersive display.

Specifications Display and Resolution 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) with 1000R curvature Refresh Rate and Response 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time Aspect Ratio 21:9 ultrawide for gaming and productivity Connectivity DisplayPort, HDMI, headphone jack (DP cable included) Design Wall-mountable, eye-saver mode for long sessions Reason to buy Immersive 1000R curved ultrawide display for gaming and work Smooth 165Hz refresh rate and low 1ms response time Premium build quality and sharp visuals Reason to avoid Mixed feedback on screen reliability for some users DMI cable availability is inconsistent Limited HDR performance compared to higher-end models

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the immersive curve, excellent resolution, and smooth gaming performance. Many appreciate its build quality and find it worth the price. Some, however, report occasional issues with window display and inconsistent HDMI cable inclusion.

Why choose this product? The Samsung Odyssey G5 34” is ideal for gamers, content creators, and multitaskers who want a wide, immersive setup. Its ultrawide format enhances productivity and gaming experiences, making it a strong pick for 2025 setups.

MOST PREMIUM

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is a showstopper in ultrawide gaming monitors. Its massive 49-inch curved Dual QHD display delivers jaw-dropping visuals, with HDR10+ and Quantum Dot tech making games and movies look lifelike. The 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time make it a dream for competitive gamers. While its price divides buyers, it’s easily one of the most immersive displays for gaming and multitasking in 2025.

Specifications Display and Resolution 49-inch Dual QHD (5120x1440) OLED, 32:9 ultrawide, curved design Refresh and Response 240Hz refresh rate, ultra-fast 0.03ms response time Colour & HDR 99% DCI-P3 coverage, Quantum Dot, HDR10+ Gaming Adaptive Sync AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, NVIDIA G-Sync compatible Design and Features OLED safeguard tech, built for multitasking and immersive gaming Reason to buy Stunning Dual QHD resolution with cinematic immersion 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response ideal for competitive gaming Excellent for multitasking with ultrawide 32:9 screen real estate Reason to avoid High price tag — value for money questioned by some users Large size may be overkill for smaller setups Potential OLED burn-in risk with static elements

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers rave about the visuals and sheer immersion, saying games and movies look incredibly realistic. Many love its multitasking potential for productivity and gaming side by side. A few, however, feel the price could have been more aggressive.

Why choose this product? The Odyssey OLED G9 is for serious gamers, streamers, and multitaskers who want the ultimate screen experience. Whether you’re racing cars, editing videos, or juggling multiple windows, this monitor delivers unmatched immersion and performance.

The LG 27UP650K-W is a value-packed 4K monitor for professionals and casual users. Its IPS panel, DisplayHDR 400, and excellent colour accuracy make it great for design work, content consumption, and productivity. Users appreciate its adjustable stand for ergonomic comfort. However, some report mixed experiences with HDMI functionality, screen brightness, and occasional light bleed or green line issues that may affect the experience over long-term use.

Specifications Display and Resolution 27-inch 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS panel, 60Hz refresh HDR and Modes VESA DisplayHDR 400, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe Connectivity HDMI and DisplayPort inputs Ergonomics Height, tilt, and pivot adjustable stand Response Time 5ms, suitable for work and casual media consumption Reason to buy Brilliant 4K resolution with strong color accuracy HDR 400 support for better visuals Fully adjustable stand for ergonomic setups Reason to avoid Light bleed and occasional green line issues reported Mixed feedback on HDMI reliability Brightness may feel uneven for some users

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Most buyers praise its sharp display and colour accuracy, with many highlighting the ability to create professional-level colour profiles. Height adjustment is a big plus for long hours of work. A few report brightness issues and inconsistent HDMI input performance.

Why choose this product? The LG 27UP650K-W is ideal for creators, professionals, and multitaskers looking for a reliable 4K display under budget. Its HDR support, ergonomic design, and excellent colour reproduction make it a solid pick for both work and entertainment.

What’s your primary use case — Gaming, work, or mixed use? Decide whether you need high refresh rates (144Hz–240Hz) for gaming, colour-accurate panels for creative work, or a balanced option for everyday multitasking.

Do you need 4K or is QHD/FHD enough? 4K is great for creators and productivity, but QHD often strikes the right balance between sharp visuals and smoother performance for gaming.

How important are connectivity options for you? Check for USB-C with power delivery if you use laptops, HDMI 2.1 for consoles, or multiple ports for multi-device setups.

Do you have the desk space for Ultrawide or large monitors? Ultrawides and 49-inch screens are immersive but need space — make sure your setup and ergonomics support them comfortably.

Factors to consider while choosing a top-rated monitor Resolution and size: Pick FHD for budget use, QHD for gaming, or 4K for content creation.

Refresh rate: 144Hz–240Hz is best for gaming; 60Hz works for casual and office use.

Panel type: IPS for color accuracy, OLED for deep blacks, VA for contrast-rich visuals.

Connectivity: Look for HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, and USB-C with power delivery.

Ergonomics: Height, tilt, and pivot adjustments ensure comfortable long sessions.

Best 3 features of the top-rated monitors

Monitor Display and Resolution Colour / Panel Quality Connectivity Lenovo L27i-4A 27” FHD (1920x1080), 100Hz IPS, 99% sRGB, good clarity 2x HDMI 1.4, VGA Acer Nitro VG271U M3 27” WQHD (2560x1440), 180Hz IPS, DCI-P3 95%, HDR10 2x HDMI, 1x DP Samsung Odyssey G5 (27”) 27” QHD (2560x1440), 180Hz Fast IPS, HDR 400, accurate colours DP, HDMI, headphone port BenQ MA270U 27” 4K UHD (3840x2160) P3 colour gamut, professional-grade Dual USB-C (90W PD), USB hub MSI Modern MD271UL 27” 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS, 99% DCI-P3, 139% sRGB 2x HDMI 2.0b, DP 1.2a, USB-C (65W PD) LG 27UP850K 27” 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS, HDR 400, 95% DCI-P3 USB-C, HDMI, integrated Mac controls MSI MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2 26.5” WQHD (2560x1440), 240Hz OLED + Quantum Dot, HDR True Black 400 DP, HDMI, USB-C Samsung Odyssey G5 (34”) 34” Ultrawide WQHD (3440x1440), 165Hz VA, sharp visuals, FreeSync Premium DP, HDMI, headphone jack Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (49”) 49” Dual QHD (5120x1440), 240Hz OLED, 99% DCI-P3, Quantum Dot, HDR10+ Gaming DP, HDMI, G-Sync & FreeSync support LG 27UP650K-W 27” 4K UHD (3840x2160), 60Hz IPS, HDR 400, accurate colours HDMI, DisplayPort

