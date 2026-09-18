14-inch vs 15.6-inch laptops: Which size should you buy?

A laptop is that quintessential device that is important for everyone right from school students to working professionals. This makes choosing the right laptop important. However, buying a laptop isn't as simple as picking the most powerful processor along with decent RAM and long battery life. Firstly, those features will change with the intended usage of the device. Secondly, the display size of the laptop is an equally important factor to consider before settling on a model. It can directly impact portability, productivity and everyday comfort. This is where the choice between a 14-inch and a 15.6-inch laptop becomes important. Both screen sizes cater to different user needs, and the right option depends on your work habits, travel requirements and how much screen space you need.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H 14 inch (35.5cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2024/Top Metal Cover/Backlit KB/Luna Grey/1.39Kg), 83K000FYIN View Details ₹76,990 Check Offers Acer Aspire 3, 13th Gen, Intel Core i3-1305U Processor, 16 GB, 512 GB, Full HD IPS, 14.0"/35.56 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.45 kg, A324-53, Thin and Light Laptop View Details ₹52,990 Check Offers ASUS Vivobook S14,Smartchoice,AMD Ryzen AI 5 330,16GB/512GB (Upgradeable),OLED,14",Win11,Office24,M365 Basic (1Y),Silver,1.4Kg,M3407KA-SF2501WS,50 Tops,Metallic Design,Next-Gen AI Laptop,Copilot+ View Details ₹93,990 Check Offers Acer Smartchoice Aspire One, AMD Ryzen 5-40,Office 2024 + M365 Basic, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM/ 512GB SSD, 14.0"/35.56cm WXGA Display, Win 11 Home, Pure Silver, 1.48KG, A114-43, Thin and Light Laptop View Details ₹49,990 Check Offers HP OmniBook 5 OLED (Previously Pavilion), Snapdragon X Processor 45 Tops (16GB LPDDR5x, 1 TB SSD), 2K 14''/35.6cm, Win11, Office24, Silver, 1.29kg, he0015QU, Multi-Day Battery, AI Laptop View Details ₹88,225 Check Offers View More

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A 14-inch laptop is generally appealing to students and working professionals who prioritise portability without giving up a comfortable display. Its compact size can make commuting and working in different locations easier. In contrast, a 15.6-inch laptop provides a larger viewing area, which can be useful for multitasking, managing spreadsheets, editing documents and enjoying movies. However, the larger screen may come with additional weight and a bigger chassis, depending on the model.

So, should you buy a 14-inch or 15.6-inch laptop? The answer depends on the balance between screen real estate and portability you are looking for. Here's a simple comparison between the two for your understanding.

14-inch vs 15.6-inch laptops: what's different? FEATURE 14-inch laptop 15.6-inch laptop Portability Easier to carry and slip into backpacks; better for frequent commuters and travellers Larger and generally less convenient to carry around Display size Compact screen, but still large enough for everyday work, browsing and entertainment More screen real estate, useful for spreadsheets, editing and multitasking Weight Usually lighter Typically heavier Desk space Takes up less space; works well on smaller desks Needs more desk space but offers a more spacious working area Keyboard Compact layouts are common; some models may have smaller or fewer keys More room for a full-size keyboard and, on some models, a dedicated number pad Touchpad Usually adequate, but physical space can be more limited Often provides a larger palm rest and touchpad Multitasking Good for everyday multitasking, but windows can feel more cramped Better suited to working with multiple windows side by side Office work Excellent for documents, email, browsing and presentations Better if your work involves large spreadsheets or multiple applications Content creation Portable option for photo/video work, particularly with a high-quality display Larger canvas can make editing timelines and creative apps more comfortable Entertainment Good for streaming and casual gaming while remaining portable More immersive for movies, gaming and other visual content Gaming Available with powerful hardware, but screen and chassis can be more compact More gaming-focused options, with larger displays and room for stronger cooling systems Battery life Often offers good efficiency Can consume more power Performance Can deliver high performance, but thin designs may have greater thermal constraints More physical space can allow better cooling in performance-oriented models Best for Students, professionals, frequent travellers and users who value portability Home/office users, spreadsheet-heavy work, gaming and users who prefer a larger workspace 14-inch laptop: What are its benefits and who should buy it? A 14-inch laptop sits between an ultra-portable 13-inch laptop and a larger 15.6-inch laptop. Its biggest advantage is portability without making the display feel too cramped. 14-inch laptops are easy to carry as they have a smaller chassis. This makes it ideal for people who travel often. Another benefit that these laptops offer is enough space for documents, browsing, video calls and everyday productivity without becoming bulky. Beyond this, 14-inch laptops occupy less desk space, which make it suitable for compact desks and workstations. Additionally, they offer a good combination of efficient processors and stronger battery life. The smaller display size also consumes less battery compared to bigger 15.6-inch models.

Who should buy a 14-inch laptop? - Students who carry the laptop between classes and home.

- Working professionals who commute regularly and need a laptop for documents, presentations, spreadsheets, video calls and office applications.

- Frequent travelers who need a smaller footprint device that is light in weight and easy to carry around.

- Content creators on the move who need a high-resolution, colour-accurate display for photo and video editing.

- Hybrid workers who alternate between home and office, as a 14-inch laptop provides a useful compromise between workspace and portability.

Simply put, buyers want a laptop that's comfortable enough for everyday work but still easy to carry, 14 inches is one of the most versatile sizes to consider.

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15.6-inch laptop: What are its benefits and who should buy it? A 15.6-inch laptop sits in the sweet spot for users who want more screen space without moving all the way to a desktop replacement. Its larger display makes everyday tasks such as working on spreadsheets, managing multiple browser windows, editing videos or watching movies more comfortable than on smaller laptops. As far as benefits are concerned, a 15.6-inch model offers more screen space that gives users more room for documents, spreadsheets, timelines and side-by-side windows. It is also good for multitasking as users can work on two or more applications simultaneously comfortably. Another benefit of a 15.6-inch laptop is a larger keyboard with a larger trackpad and a dedicated number pad. A 15.6-inch laptop is common across office, business, creator and gaming laptops, and it gives buyers plenty of configurations to choose from. These laptops also offer better cooling owing to their larger chassis, which provides more room for cooling hardware.

Who should buy a 15.6-inch laptop? - Office professionals who regularly work with spreadsheets, documents and multiple applications.

- Students who want one machine for studying, assignments, presentations and entertainment.

- Content creators who need additional screen space for photo and video editing.

- Gamers who prefer a larger display and don't mind carrying a heavier machine.

- Work-from-home users who rarely move their laptop and want a desktop-like working experience.

Simply put, a 15.6-inch laptop is particularly suited to buyers who prioritise screen space, comfortable multitasking and productivity over maximum portability.

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The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of laptops. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used a dozen 14-inch and 15.6-inch laptops and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display tech, performance, battery life and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.