14-inch vs 15.6-inch laptops: Which size should you buy?

FAQs

Is a 14-inch or 15.6-inch laptop better?

A 14-inch laptop is generally easier to carry, making it suitable for students and frequent travellers. A 15.6-inch laptop offers more screen space for spreadsheets, multitasking, entertainment and gaming. Choose based on how often you travel and how much display space your work requires.

How much RAM is enough for a laptop in 2026?

16GB RAM is a practical starting point for most users buying a new laptop for work, study and multitasking.

Is an SSD better than an HDD for laptops?

Yes, an SSD is generally preferable for modern laptops. It provides faster boot times, quicker application loading and better responsiveness than a traditional HDD. A 512GB SSD is a useful storage starting point for many users, although storage requirements vary.

Are AI laptops worth buying in India?

AI laptops can offer dedicated hardware for compatible AI workloads, such as certain creative tools, productivity features and on-device AI functions. They may be worth considering if you regularly use supported AI applications.

Should I buy a Windows laptop or a MacBook?

Windows laptops offer a broad range of prices, hardware configurations and software compatibility. MacBooks appeal to users who value Apple's ecosystem, battery efficiency and macOS. Consider the applications you need, device compatibility, gaming requirements and budget before choosing.