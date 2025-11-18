2 easy ways to instantly message on WhatsApp without saving numbers

We’ve all had moments when we need to message someone on WhatsApp just once, maybe to confirm a delivery, contact a seller or respond to a work query. Saving their number for a quick chat feels unnecessary. Thankfully, WhatsApp offers a couple of easy ways to message anyone without adding them to your contacts.

Method 1: Creating a chat link This is the well-known method to everyone and quite easy too, you only need to use the contact number to create a link to the chat. Here is a step-by-step process:

Open a browser on your smartphone. Type in the address bar “wa.me/+91”, also change the country code if needed and open the page. For example: wa.me/+919876543210. It will redirect you to the WhatsApp app with the chat window open for that number. Some websites can do this for you if you find this complicated. You can just share the number with the country code on the website, and it will create the link for you. Be very cautious when sharing numbers on these websites.

Method 2: Use the WhatsApp dialer WhatsApp added a dialer to the app so you can make calls to unknown numbers without saving them. This feature can also be used to message unknown numbers without saving them. Here is the step-by-step process.